NBA win total odds: How every team's 2018-19 projections have changed since the end of last season

It's been well over a month now since the 2017-18 NBA season came to a close with the Golden State Warriors sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals to win their second straight title and third in four seasons. It's also been nearly three weeks since free agency opened up, and most of the big moves are out of the way.

Thus, it's a perfect time to take a very early look at next season. Thanks to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, we can run the simulations and project how things will go. Of course, these are just projections, and plenty of things will change over the next year or so. Still, it's an interesting bit of info to consider.

Here's a look at the Eastern Conference. Projected playoff teams in bold, with projected finish in parenthesis.

Some notes on these numbers:

The most notable thing here is that per Oh's projections, the Kawhi Leonard trade will help the Raptors retain the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. This is despite the fact that the Celtics are set to regain both Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving for the start of next season.

Perhaps it is difficult for the simulations to adjust for coaching changes, but the Bucks being so low with just 41.7 wins is surprising. They added some solid veterans in Ersan Ilyasova and Brook Lopez and will have a much better coach in Mike Budenholzer, but the numbers say they will actually win less games than last season.



The Cavaliers obviously are the big loser here. While everyone knows they'll be much worse next season, it is interesting that the sims have them as the second-worst team in the conference, behind the likes of the Knicks, Nets and Hawks.

Also, it's probably not a great sign for the Bulls that they re-signed Zach LaVine to a huge deal and gave potentially $40M to Jabari Parker and still projected to be worse.

Additionally, it's a bit surprising that the simulations have such a clear top eight teams in the East. The Wizards come in at No. 8, with a projected two-plus-win advantage over the Hawks(?). If you were to ask analysts, it would likely not be that clear, as the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoffs could go a number of ways.

Speaking of that, how about that Hawks' number? Thirty-five wins seems absurdly high for a team that will probably be starting Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince, John Collins and Dewayne Dedmon.

And now a look at the Western Conference.

Some notes on these numbers: