2018 NBA Free Agency Tracker: Dwyane Wade rejoins Heat; list of quality players dwindling

Beleive it or not, the 2018-19 NBA season is just around the corner. The free agency transactions haven't completely stopped, however, as a major domino fell on Sunday when 12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade announced he will rejoin the Heat for one last season.

Wade was the biggest unsigned free agent left on the board, though it was expected that he would re-up with the Heat unless he decided to retire.

Veterans Jamal Crawford and Joe Johnson also remain available on the market as summer slowly gives way to fall.

Until those players find landing spots, keep checking back to see where the top players have signed.