Nets' Caris LeVert won't need surgery after gruesome leg injury, expected to return this season

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert was diagnosed with a subtalar dislocation of his right foot after suffering what appeared to be a devastating lower leg injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, the Nets announced on Tuesday.

LeVert came down hard on his right leg after colliding with Jeff Teague on an attempted chase-down block in the final seconds of the first half. He was stretchered off the court and immediately taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

The good news for LeVert is that he will not need to undergo surgery, and he is expected to return to on-court action this season.

"Fortunately, tests performed this morning revealed that there are no fractures and only moderate ligament damage," Nets team orthopedist Dr. Martin O'Malley said in a statement, via the Nets. "While the optics of this injury may have appeared to be more severe, surgery will not be required."

Following the injury, the NBA world took to Twitter in order to send positive thoughts in LeVert's direction.

"Young Fella prayers to you," Lakers forward LeBron James wrote. "Speedy recovery and even stronger impact coming soon for sure!"

In 14 appearances this season, LeVert has averaged a career-high 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.7 minutes per game. He is the only player in the league this season to convert multiple game-winning baskets with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation or overtime.

Considering how bad the injury looked in real-time, the fact that LeVert won't need surgery, and is expected to return this season is extremely encouraging.