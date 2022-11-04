Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters on Friday that Kyrie Irving's Instagram post was "a step" toward returning to the team, but Irving's suspension will not end until he takes more of them. At shootaround in Washington, D.C., Marks also said that the Nets did not consider waiving Irving outright, via The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.

The team announced on Thursday that Irving would be suspended for a minimum of five games, as he is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," having publicized a film "containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate." In order to return to the team, Irving will have to satisfy "a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct," according to the press release.

One of those remedial measures, Marks said, is to meet with Jewish leaders, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. While Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League issued a joint statement on Wednesday, when Irving was asked on Thursday whether or not he personally met with the Anti-Defamation League, he said, "I was informed that they wanted to have a meeting, and we handled it." The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported that Irving had sent his father and his stepmother/agent to meet with ADL leadership.

On Thursday, before Irving's Instagram post, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, "We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it's clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions," adding that the ADL "cannot in good conscience accept" Irving's previously announced donation. On Friday, Greenblatt followed up: "Although we will not accept any funds from him, if Kyrie is open to direct dialogue to repair the harm that he has caused and to engage in a process of healing and learning in a sincere manner, @ADL is open to engaging with him. Time and action will tell."

Marks said Friday that he hasn't spoken to Irving since the Instagram apology, via The Athletic. He added that actions speak louder than words, echoing another Greenblatt tweet: "This is an encouraging step from @KyrieIrving. But actions speak louder than words. Because of his post and previous refusals to walk it back, the #antisemitic film/book is now a best seller in multiple categories on @amazon. There is a lot more to do to undo this damage."

Marks said, via the Athletic, that there hasn't been enough dialogue between Irving and the team throughout the antisemitism scandal, and that whether or not Irving completes the remedial steps required to rejoin the team is up to Irving.

Irving's Instagram post, in full, reads:

While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibility for my actions. I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary. I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.

The Nets visit the Wizards on Friday. If Irving completes the remedial steps outlined by the team, he could be back on the court when Brooklyn visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 13.