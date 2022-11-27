Barclays Center hosts a matinee contest between intriguing teams on Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers bring an 11-8 record to town to face the 9-11 Brooklyn Nets. Portland is 7-4 on the road, with Brooklyn entering at 4-4 at home. Damian Lillard (leg), Keon Johnson (hip), and Gary Payton II (reconditioning) are out for the Blazers, with Drew Eubanks (back) listed as questionable. T.J. Warren (foot) and Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) are out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 7.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Blazers vs. Nets odds. Before you make any Blazers vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Trail Blazers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Trail Blazers vs. Nets:

Blazers vs. Nets spread: Nets -7.5

Blazers vs. Nets over/under: 222.5 points

Blazers vs. Nets money line: Nets -305, Blazers +240

POR: The Blazers are 2-4 against the spread in the last six games

BKN: The Nets are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

Blazers vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Blazers can cover



Portland has paths to success on both ends of the floor. On defense, the Blazers are above-average in free throw prevention (22.0 attempts allowed per game) and 3-point accuracy allowed (35.3%). Portland is also facing a Brooklyn team that ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive rebound rate (22.6%) and second-chance points (9.9 per game). On offense, the Blazers are dynamic, averaging 1.12 points per possession and ranking No. 2 in the league in free throw creation.

Portland is shooting 37.7% from 3-point range, and there is a clear edge on the glass. The Blazers are grabbing 28.9% of available defensive rebounds, and the Nets have the NBA's worst defensive rebound rate at 67.2%. Portland is also keyed by Jerami Grant, with the veteran forward shooting 48.0% from 3-point range this season and coming off a 44-point outburst in a win over New York on Friday.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn leads the NBA in 2-point defense and field goal percentage allowed this season, setting an impressive baseline for overall success. Still, the Nets lean on offense in the aggregate, and Kevin Durant leads the way. The former MVP remains one of the best scorers in the league, averaging 29.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 53% from the field.

The Nets lead the league in field goal percentage at 49.4%, and Brooklyn is scoring 1.12 points per possession this season. Brooklyn is in the top 10 of the league in 2-point accuracy (57.2%), 3-point accuracy (37.1%), assists (26.8 per game), and fast break points (15.4 per game). In addition, the Blazers are No. 25 in the league in assists allowed this season, and Portland falls below the NBA average in field goal percentage allowed and 2-point percentage allowed to opponents.

How to make Trail Blazers vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 234 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Blazers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.