The Denver Nuggets are currently the top team in the Western Conference, but they could still make some roster tweaks before the upcoming NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Nuggets second-year guard Bones Hyland is one of the players "likely" to get moved, according to Marc Stein. On the season, Hyland is averaging 12.1 points, three assists and two rebounds in 19.5 minutes off of the bench for Denver. He was recently named as a participant in the Rising Stars Game for the second consecutive season.

Hyland has a lot of potential as a player moving forward, but as a team firmly in win-now mode, perhaps Denver has some concerns about his lack of consistency on both ends of the floor. With Jamal Murray now healthy and Bruce Brown in place as a reserve guard, it's fair to wonder how much Hyland would even play in the postseason.

If Denver does decide to move on from Hyland, the young guard won't be angry. In fact, he's open to a trade if it led to a larger role elsewhere, according to TNT's Chris Haynes. When recently reacting to hearing his name pop up in trade rumors, Hyland sounded pretty indifferent.

"I don't care. It doesn't bother me at all," Hyland said of being mentioned in trade rumors. "I don't pay no mind to it. Whatever happens, happens. ...I really don't care. I'm not the type to overthink something. Or think that this decision is going to put me at the bottom of the world. I know I'll be good regardless of what happens."

One team interested in Hyland is the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania. Other suitors are likely to emerge in the coming days leading up to the deadline. As a young guard with a seemingly high upside, Hyland could prove to be one of the more intriguing players available across the league.