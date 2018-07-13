Nuggets trade Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur to Nets in salary dump, report says
The Nuggets will also send a protected 2019 first-round pick to the Nets
The Brooklyn Nets were busy on Thursday night. After swinging a trade to send veteran point guard Jeremy Lin to the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets got back on the phones. In their next move, they connected on a salary dump deal with the Denver Nuggets.
According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the trade will see the Nuggets send Kenneth Faried, Darrell Arthur, a protected 2019 first-round pick and a future second-round pick to the Nets in exchange for Isaiah Whitehead. The team will then waive Whitehead. Also, per Wojnarowski, the pick is protected 1-12.
This is just your classic salary dump move by the Nuggets, who were looking to shed some money after committing $200M in combined salaries to Nikola Jokic and Will Barton earlier this summer. In the end, it was Faried and Arthur who had to go, saving the Nuggets $21M.
For the privilege of getting off Faried and Arthur's contracts, the Nuggets had to give up a first-round pick. They were able to protect it 1-12, but given the Nuggets' goals for next season, it would be a major disappointment for the team if they're in the lottery again and that pick doesn't convey. Plus, with Michael Porter Jr. possibly sitting out this entire season, they could end up having a lottery pick debut in 2019-20 anyway.
For the Nets, this is a savvy move. Though they're finally out from under the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett deal, it will still be a few years before they're good again. As this move shows, though, they're on the right track. Picking up extra first round picks in exchange for taking on extra salary in seasons you aren't going to contend anyway is exactly what the Nets should be doing.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nets send Lin to Hawks
Lin missed nearly all of last season after suffering a ruptured patella tendon
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Lakers' roster an attempt to combat Dubs
The Lakers have made a number of questionable free-agent signings after getting LeBron Jam...
-
Lakers' starting spots up for grabs
The Lakers signed Rondo to a one-year deal earlier this offseason