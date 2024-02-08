The New York Knicks are dealing with another injury. OG Anunoby underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his right elbow and will miss at least three weeks, the team announced Thursday, just hours after the NBA trade deadline. The procedure is considered to be a minor one that won't keep him away from basketball activities for too long.

The Knicks thrived shortly after trading for the Toronto Raptors forward and boast a 12-2 record with him in the lineup. While New York has gone 4-1 during the five-game stretch Anunoby has missed, it felt the need to shore up its wing depth by making some moves ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

Anunoby has averaged 15.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in his time with the Knicks while playing an average of 35.7 minutes per night. The Knicks 16-3 record since acquring Anunoby in late December is the second-best mark in the NBA and the team also has the second-best scoring defense in the league in that span (opponents are scoring 101.7 points per game).

New York traded Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, Ryan Arcidiacono, and two future second-round picks for Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons. CBS Sports' James Herbert gave the Knicks an "A-" for their most recent deal.

The veteran duo of Bogdanovic and Burks should help the Knicks stay afloat while Anunoby and Julius Randle, who's recovering from a dislocated shoulder, are ready to hit the hardwood again.

New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 33-18 record and will face the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.