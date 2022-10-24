New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram suffered a concussion in Sunday's loss to the Utah Jazz and has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The play itself occurred in the first half. Both Ingram and teammate Naji Marshall were going for the ball, and Marshall accidentally hit Ingram in the face.

The NBA's concussion protocol stipulates that the player cannot return until he is without concussion symptoms at rest, has been evaluated by a physician, has passed the league's return-to-exertion protocols and has had his team physician consult the director of the NBA's concussion program. Usually, this takes around 7-10 days.

Earlier Monday, Pelicans coach Willie Green actually said that Ingram was not in the concussion protocol and deemed him questionable for Tuesday's game. "No diagnosis," Green said of Ingram. "He's not in concussion protocol at the moment. We'll continue to monitor him to see how he is." What changed between then and Charania's report is not yet clear.

The Pelicans have another important injury to monitor as Zion Williamson suffered a hip contusion against the Jazz. He, too, will be listed as questionable against the Dallas Mavericks. Missing both would put the Pelicans at a serious disadvantage.

The Pelicans won their first two games of the season handily, but lost to the Jazz in overtime on Sunday after suffering these injuries. Health has been a major question for New Orleans since Williamson was drafted in 2019, and when they've had their whole roster available to them, the Pelicans have looked like a championship contender thus far in this early season. As such, expect the Pelicans to exercise caution. They won't want to risk the health of their best players early on after they've shown so much promise as a group.