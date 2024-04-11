A conference battle has the New Orleans Pelicans (47-32) going on the road to play the Sacramento Kings (45-34) on Thursday evening. The West is extremely tight as we approach the postseason. New Orleans is currently the sixth seed, while the Kings are two games behind the Pelicans, sitting in the eighth spot. With two games remaining on the schedule, this is a crucial matchup. Keegan Murray (calf) is questionable for Sacramento, while Brandon Ingram (knee) remains out for New Orleans.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings are one-point favorites in the latest Pelicans vs. Kings odds. The over/under for total points is 217.5. Before making any Kings vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 25 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 83-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on New Orleans vs. Sacramento and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Kings vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Kings spread: Sacramento -1

Pelicans vs. Kings Over-Under: 217.5 points

Pelicans vs. Kings money line: Sacramento -115, New Orleans -104

SAC: Has hit the 1H Game Total Under in 13 of its last 15 games

NO: Has hit the money line in 23 of its last 31 away games



Pelicans vs. Kings picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Zion Williamson has been a commanding difference-maker in the frontcourt. Williamson is a freight train attacking the basket and has the power to absorb contact in the lane. The Duke product leads the team in scoring (22.9) with 5.8 rebounds and five assists per game. He also shoots 57% from the field. On April 7 versus the Suns, Williamson had 29 points, 10 boards, seven assists, and five blocks.

Guard CJ McCollum is a reliable and smooth bucket-getter. McCollum has a sweet jumper from both mid-range and downtown. The 32-year-old also scans the floor as a facilitator. The Lehigh product averages 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per contest. He's scored 30-plus points in three of the last four games. On April 5, McCollum totaled 31 points, four assists, and made four threes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Kings can cover

Guard De'Aaron Fox is an explosive floor general. Fox owns a blazing quick first step with the athleticism to soar above the rim and get into passing lanes. The Kentucky product can also space the court. Fox leads the team in scoring (26.5) and steals (2) with 5.6 assists per game. On April 5 versus the Celtics, Fox had 40 points, two assists, and made seven 3-pointers.

Center Domantas Sabonis is a menace in the paint. Sabonis continues to be an excellent rebounder and has such a soft touch around the rim. The former Gonzaga standout leads the NBA in rebounds and is fifth in assists. He averages 19.4 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Sabonis' double-double streak ended at 61 games when he posted eight points and 13 boards in Tuesday's loss to Oklahoma City. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pelicans vs. Kings picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 227 points. The model also says one side hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who Kings vs. Pelicans, and which side hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that's on a sizzling 83-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.