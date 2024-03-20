The Detroit Pistons announced on Wednesday that rookie forward Ausar Thompson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will miss the remainder of the season due to a blood clot. Furthermore, big man Isaiah Stewart has also been ruled out the rest of the way because of a hamstring strain.

Thompson has not played since March 9 but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season. Here's more from the Pistons' press release: "Under the guidance of Pistons team physician Dr. Ramsey Shehab of Henry Ford Health, Thompson has been cleared to resume conditioning and will begin non-contact basketball activities at the conclusion of the regular season with a gradual ramp up over the summer months in preparation for a full return next season."

Over 63 games during his rookie season, Thompson averaged 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals on 48.5% shooting from the field. Though his outside shooting remains a glaring weakness – 18.6% on 1.8 attempts per game – Thompson was a highly efficient finisher around the basket and a contributor on both ends of the floor.

In a league full of incredible athletes, Thompson stood out in that department with his high-flying blocks and slams.

It's great news that it doesn't appear as though this blood clot issue will significantly impact Thompson's career. We have seen players in the past, notably Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, have to stop playing altogether because of blood clots.

As for Stewart, this injury ends what has been a frustrating season for the fourth-year forward. He was limited to 46 games due to injuries and an off-court incident in which he punched Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks prior to a game. Stewart was arrested and issued a citation for assault by Phoenix police but later had that charge dropped. He was then suspended for three games by the league.

The 46 games Stewart played this season were the fewest of his career, and he saw his averages drop slightly to 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds.