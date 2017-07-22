Report: Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns recruiting Kyrie Irving to Wolves

After requesting a trade from Cleveland, perennial All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has interest in joining the Minnesota Timberwolves -- and the feelings happen to be mutual.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Timberwolves stars Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns are all-in on the idea of adding the Cavaliers All-Star guard to their talented young core, and have made it clear to both Irving and Minnesota management that they want to make the idea become a reality.

League sources told ESPN that both Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns have been doing their part to recruit Irving on the idea of playing alongside them in Minnesota, and they've made it known to Wolves management that they want to add the Cavs star to the mix. Butler and Irving became tight in their time playing for USA Basketball together. Towns' father, Karl Towns Sr., and Irving's father, Drederick Irving, are connected through the basketball scene in northern New Jersey, where they both reside.

Although Minnesota is only one of four preferred trade destinations along with New York, Miami and San Antonio, the Timberwolves have something no other team does: Jimmy Butler. The two stars bonded during their time with USA Basketball, according to the ESPN report, and Irving reportedly requested a trade to join Butler in Chicago before the NBA Draft -- a sure sign that Irving and Butler are intent on playing together.

For Irving, it might be nice to be recruited. But the efforts might all be for naught if Cleveland doesn't see a deal to send him north as the best option. Irving's not a free agent and has little leverage now that the word is out that he wants to move elsewhere -- meaning the Cavs can essentially trade him anywhere they see fit.