Report: Kyrie Irving initially requested trade from Cavs before NBA Draft

The NBA world exploded in a frenzy Friday when reports surfaced that Cavaliers All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade last week to seek a new situation away from Cleveland in a primary role, but it's apparently not the first time he's done so.

According to David Aldridge of TNT, Irving originally requested a trade back in June before the NBA Draft -- with Irving's preference being to join up with Jimmy Butler in Chicago.

Another league source said that Irving made his initial trade request before last month's Draft, in hopes of being traded to Chicago and playing with All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler.

As you well know by now, that deal never got done. Former GM David Griffin was reportedly close to orchestrating a deal to get Butler in Cleveland, but the Bulls ultimately struck a deal with Minnesota on draft night for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and the No. 7 overall pick in the NBA Draft (Lauri Markkanen).

After reports came out Friday that Irving wanted out of Cleveland, one of his preferred destinations -- along with New York, Miami and San Antonio -- is none other than the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he would pair up with Butler after all.