Report: Kyrie Irving willing to sign extension if traded to Spurs

It had been a while since we'd heard any update on the bombshell trade request Kyrie Irving made to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but that changed Tuesday morning with Adrian Wojnarowski's monster report that brought everything up to speed.

The biggest update was that the Cavs are operating on the assumption that LeBron James is leaving next summer, which is driving their desire to get a young star back in return for Irving, instead of say, a few solid veterans to put around James. Related to that, the Cavs are reportedly keyed in on Kristaps Porzingis in any potential deal with the Knicks.

As for the San Antonio Spurs, another team that was reportedly on Irving's shortlist, Wojnarowski reported that the All-Star guard is willing to sign an extension in San Antonio should he be traded there. Via ESPN:

The Spurs have interest in Irving, league sources say, and Irving's willingness to commit to an extension with the Spurs makes for legitimate win-now deal possibilities for Cleveland.

That Irving is willing to sign an extension is good news for the Spurs, but unfortunately for them, the Cavs' current insistence on getting young talent back in any deal is problematic for San Antonio.

Aside from Kawhi Leonard -- who the Spurs are absolutely not trading -- there is no one young and talented enough to work as the centerpiece of an Irving trade.