Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry failed to make a 3-pointer in Sunday's 118-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, putting an end to his record streak of 268 games with at least one made 3. Curry missed all eight of his attempts from long distance while shooting 2-for-12 from the field overall, finishing with a season-low seven points along with eight assists.

As he usually does, Curry found other ways to help his team win, finishing as a game-high plus-14 in the box score, despite his subpar shooting. Klay Thompson, continuing to break out of his early-season funk, finished with 28 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting to lead the team. After being recently removed from the starting lineup, Andrew Wiggins put up 25 points and seven rebounds off the bench for Golden State.

No NBA player has come close to Curry's record of 268 straight games with a 3-pointer. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard now becomes the current leader with 102 consecutive games. Next on the list is Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, who sits at 50.

The last time Curry failed to make a 3-pointer in a regular-season game was Nov. 8, 2018, when he went 0-for-4 from deep in a 134-111 loss to the Bucks.

Curry also had a streak of 233 straight games with a made 3-pointer including the regular season and playoffs, which came to an end in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when he put up 43-points and 10 rebounds in a 104-94 win. The 233-game streak broke his own record of 196, set from 2014-16.

Sunday's performance was a blip on the radar of an otherwise fantastic season from Curry. The 35-year-old is averaging 29 points, five rebounds and four assists per game on 42% 3-point shooting. The Warriors improved to 12-14 with the win over Portland, as they prepare for a matchup with the Celtics on Tuesday at Chase Center.