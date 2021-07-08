One of the biggest questions heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, which is now less than a month away, is how the Golden State Warriors will use their two lottery picks. The Warriors own the No. 7 and No. 14 picks, but with the expectation of contending for a title next season, they'll also explore trade options to see if they can bring in more win-now help.

General manager Bob Myers has already addressed the team's need for veterans heading into next season, and a package involving one or both of the Warriors' picks could fetch a nice return. At the same time, this is considered to be a strong draft class, and a player selected at No. 7 and/or No. 14 could certainly be ready to contribute this season.

During media availability at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, Warriors guard Stephen Curry was asked by The Athletic's Anthony Slater about the team's offseason plans, including the draft and free agency. Curry said he has discussed options with Myers, owner Joe Lacob and head coach Steve Kerr, and that "everything's on the table" at this moment.

"It's a great position to be in, knowing how we're trying to retool and the level that we're trying to get back to," Curry said. "We do have a lot to work with, with potential picks, guys coming back, hopefully enticing some free agents to come out to the Bay and be a part of a winning organization, how we do things. I feel like everything's on the table at this point. There's a lot of time before the draft and before training camp and free-agency period."

Curry added that things are still "fluid," and will probably start to move faster and become more concrete after the Finals. He also didn't dismiss the idea of adding two rookies to the team next season, as long as they're capable of having an immediate impact.

"With 7 and 14, there's probably going to be some legit talent there that, if it's the best player and right fit, of course they could make an impact and be ready right away to play some significant minutes and then hopefully get better throughout the season to be ready for a potential playoff run," Curry said.

Golden State finished with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference during the regular season but missed out on a playoff spot after consecutive play-in losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies. Curry finished third in MVP voting after leading the league in scoring at 32 points per game on 48/42/92 shooting splits, while a resurgent Draymond Green was the third-place finisher for Defensive Player of the Year.

With the anticipated return of Klay Thompson after a two-year absence due to knee and Achilles injuries, the Warriors are expected to make a big jump in the standings next season. How far they go will depend on the health of their stars, and what they end up getting out of their lottery picks.