Stephen Curry trolls Grizzlies over Andre Iguodala; rookie Ja Morant jabs back, takes shot at Warriors star
The young Grizzlies had taken shots at Iguodala following Monday's game, and Curry let them know how he felt about it
Throughout the 2019-20 season, the storyline for the Memphis Grizzlies has been what they will end up doing with veteran forward Andre Iguodala. He has yet to play a game for them this season and plans to sit out the remainder of the campaign if he isn't traded, according to David Aldridge of The Athletic.
With Iguodala failing to take the floor, some of his Memphis teammates have become frustrated with his actions. After being traded by the Golden State Warriors for cap relief, it was widely believed that Iguodala would be traded to a contender by the Grizzlies. The trade occurred last July and there is still no resolution in sight.
Following Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, teammate Dillon Brooks called out Iguodala and wants to show the discontent veteran what the Grizzlies are all about.
"I can't wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about," Brooks said.
In the wake of Brooks' comments, Stephen Curry, who played with Iguodala for six years, subtly weighed in on the situation. Curry shared an image of Iguodala with the Larry O'Brien trophy on his Instagram story with a "shush" emoji.
Just hours later on Tuesday morning, standout rookie Ja Morant took a shot at Curry by posting a photo of Kevin Durant with his two NBA Finals MVP trophies on Twitter as to say that Durant was responsible for Golden State's last two NBA titles.
Morant hasn't deleted any of his tweets since Monday night's comments from Brooks. In fact, he's stood side-by-side with his teammate and clearly isn't afraid to speak his mind based on his social media activity.
It's clear the Grizzlies' young core has had enough of Iguodala deciding not to suit up for the franchise at all this season. After all, Iguodala is making $17 million to sit out of action while the Grizzlies attempt to facilitate a trade with another team.
It's no secret that the Grizzlies are looking for future assets in exchange for Iguodala's services. The franchise did acquire Iguodala along with a protected first-round pick from the Warriors in July, so they will continue to try and turn Iguodala into more future assets.
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Miami Heat have emerged as a potential trading partner. The Heat currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings and do have plenty of young assets that could interest the Grizzlies.
The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday afternoon, so Iguodala's situation will be one to monitor over the next 48 hours considering what's happened since Monday.
