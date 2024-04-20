Teams looking to make deep runs in the 2024 NBA playoffs meet in Game 1 of their Western Conference series when the sixth-seeded Phoenix Suns battle the third-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Suns (49-33), who placed second in the Pacific Division, two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, reached the conference semifinals a year ago, losing to the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets in six games. The Timberwolves (56-26), who had the second-most wins in franchise history this year, are looking to advance past the first round for the first time since losing in the conference finals to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2003-2004. Phoenix won all three games this season against Minnesota, including a 125-106 triumph in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Tipoff from Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Phoenix leads the all-time series 83-44, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings. Minnesota is the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 214.5. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -1.5

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 214.5 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Phoenix +10w, Minnesota -120

PHO: The Suns had a plus-3 point differential during the regular season

MIN: The Timberwolves had a 37-15 record within the Western Conference

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been on a roll of late, scoring 20 or more points in seven of the past 10 games, including a 51-point effort in a 130-121 win over the Washington Wizards. He scored 25 points in a 116-107 loss at Denver on April 10. He has played well against Phoenix in his career, and is averaging 20.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals in 13 games against the Suns. He had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in the 97-87 loss at Phoenix on April 5.

Center Karl-Anthony Towns, the top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, is averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two games against the Suns this year. Since Jan. 1, he has scored in double digits in every game, including a 62-point, eight-rebound performance in a 128-125 loss to Charlotte on Jan. 22. He had 10 points and six boards in Sunday's loss to Phoenix. For the season, he has played in 62 games, all starts, and is averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists in 32.7 minutes.

Why the Suns can cover

Power forward Kevin Durant has been on a tear of late, scoring 20 or more points in 11 of the past 12 games, including a 32-point, seven-assist and six-rebound performance in a 122-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 3. He had 30 points and 13 rebounds with five blocks in a 104-97 win at Denver on March 27. In three games against the Timberwolves this season, he is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 36 minutes. He passed Shaquille O'Neal for eighth on the NBA's all-time scoring list on March 20, and now sits just 2,696 points shy of passing Wilt Chamberlin for seventh.

Shooting guard Devin Booker had a dominant performance in Sunday's win over Minnesota. In that game, he scored 23 points and added seven assists and four rebounds. In 68 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 36 minutes. Booker has been red hot in April and has registered a 37-point, 40-point and 52-point effort this month.

