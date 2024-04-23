The No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the No. 6 seed Phoenix Suns square off in Game 2 of the first round on Tuesday evening. The Timberwolves are looking to defend their home court and go 2-0 at the Target Center. On April 20, Minnesota blew out the Suns 120-95. Meanwhile, the Suns went 3-0 in the regular season against the Timberwolves. Grayson Allen (ankle) is questionable for the Suns, with Kyle Anderson (hip) questionable for Minnesota.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Minnesota is a 3-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Timberwolves odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 212.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the second week of the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 90-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800.

Now, the model has set its sights on Suns vs. Wolves and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Timberwolves vs. Suns:

Suns vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -3

Suns vs. Timberwolves over/under: 212 points

Suns vs. Timberwolves money line: Phoenix +127, Minnesota -152

PHO: The Phoenix Suns have hit the Game Total Under in 39 of their last 63 games

MIN: The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the 4Q Game Total Over in 45 of their last 77 games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has been the best player on the team all year long for Minnesota. Edwards has a quick first step with the bounce to soar high for slams. The 22-year-old catches fire in a flash and has the range to let it fly from beyond the arc. Edwards averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game in the regular season. In Game 1, he dropped a team-high 33 points to go along with nine boards and six assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns recently returned to the floor after he suffered a meniscus tear in March. Towns provides a massive boost, especially on the offensive end. The Kentucky product is a reliable perimeter shooter while being active on the glass. He put up 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in the regular season. In Saturday's win over the Suns, Towns had 19 points, seven boards, and four assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant continues to be one of the best difference-makers in the game. Durant has the ability to score in a variety of different ways. The 14-time All-Star attacks the mid-range area and is adept from the low post as well. Durant ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.1) in the regular season with 6.6 rebounds and five assists per game. In his last outing, he totaled 31 points and seven boards.

Guard Devin Booker gives Phoenix another capable bucket-getter. Booker thrives in the mid-range and gets into the lane to finish in the lane. The 27-year-old also has good court vision as a playmaker. During the regular season, Booker had 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. Booker struggled a bit in the first game, logging 18 points and five assists.

How to make Suns vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 211 points.

So who wins Timberwolves vs. Suns, and which side of the spread has all of the value?