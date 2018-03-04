Talks between Kawhi Leonard, Jordan Brand over new shoe deal reportedly hit a snag

Kawhi Leonard has spent all season dealing with a pesky quad injury that just won't go away. He's played just nine games so far, and it's not clear when he'll be back in the Spurs' lineup.

Now, Leonard can add another item to the list of problems he has. According to a report from MIchael C. Wright and Ramona Shelburne, Leonard's talks with Jordan Brand for a new shoe deal have stalled. Leonard's deal expires on Oct. 1 of this year, and the two sides were apparently close on an extension, but things broke down late in the negotiations. Via ESPN:

Jordan Brand, a division of Nike, and Leonard's representatives came "very close" to completion on a new four-year extension worth more than $20 million. But discussions broke down abruptly because representatives for Leonard didn't feel that the new deal reflected the forward's accomplishments and standing within the league, sources said. A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time All-NBA first team selection and Finals MVP, Leonard earns less than $500,000 per year in his current endorsement contract with Jordan Brand, which is worth significantly less than the deal currently on the table from the shoe company.

According to the report, the four-year, $20 million extension that Jordan put on the table did not include a signature shoe for Leonard.

Jordan's current extension offer does not include a Leonard signature shoe, which would escalate the value of the deal dramatically. Signature deals typically include a 5 percent royalty on all logo footwear and apparel sold, allowing for a handful of the game's biggest stars to earn well north of eight figures annually from brands.

Even though Leonard has played just a few games this season, he is without a doubt one of the best players in the league, being named Defense Player of the Year multiple times, appearing twice on the NBA All-First Team, and finishing in the top three in MVP voting each of the past two seasons.

Thus, it's understandable that Leonard's representatives would want a bigger endorsement deal than Jordan was offering. LeBron James and Kevin Durant each have contracts that pay around $20M per year, while Stephen Curry and James Harden each make around $15M annually. And Russell Westbrook, who like Leonard is signed to Jordan Brand, gets $10M a year. Leonard is in that class of player on the court.

But off it, he is simply not a marketing machine in the same way the league's other top stars are, which is likely why Jordan was offering a deal worth significantly less than all five of the previously mentioned players make. What happens from here will be interesting to watch, though according to the report, Jordan does have the right to match any offer, making Leonard effectively a restricted free agent in the shoe market.