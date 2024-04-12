The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an interconference matchup on Friday. Oklahoma City is 55-25 overall and 31-8 at home, while Milwaukee is 49-31 overall and 18-20 on the road. The Bucks defeated the Thunder, 118-93, in Milwaukee on March 24 in their first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City is the 14.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Thunders odds, according to SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 223.5 points.

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Thunder -14.5

Thunder vs. Bucks over/under: 223.5 points

Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Thunder: -1000, Bucks: +641

MIL: The Bucks are 6-0 over their last six games against the Thunder

OKC: The Thunder are 25-14 ATS at home this season

What to know about the Bucks

The Bucks continue to play with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), who is out until at least the end of the regular season. They'll also likely be without Damian Lillard (hip), who is doubtful. Antetokounmpo and Lillard are responsible for a huge chunk of Milwaukee's offense. Khris Middleton (ankle), Bobby Portis (rest) and Brook Lopez (rest) are all questionable as the Bucks could be without each of their top-five leading scorers.

The Bucks have secured a playoff spot and are currently the No. 2 seed in the East. The Knicks are one game behind them, but Milwaukee may end up putting health over seeding to close the regular season. The Bucks defeated the Magic, 117-99, on Wednesday without Antetokounmpo, but Lillard, Portis and Lopez all played in that matchup. Keep an eye on the injury report for this matchup.

What to know about the Thunder

The Thunder have won three straight games and are coming off a 127-89 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Oklahoma City is tied with the Timberwolves for the second-best record in the Western Conference and one game behind the Nuggets for the top seed. They aren't showing any signs of resting key players over the final weekend of the season and should have a full lineup against the Bucks on Friday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 26 points against the Spurs and is third in the NBA in scoring at 30.4 points per game this season. Josh Giddey added 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against San Antonio. Gordon Hayward added 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting over 20 minutes in his best game since being acquired from the Hornets and has the potential to provide a spark off the bench. The Thunder are third in the league in scoring, averaging 119.8 ppg with the third-best field goal percentage (49.8%) in the NBA.

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Thunder 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over and it also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time.

