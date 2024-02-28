The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-17) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (20-38) in a conference battle on Wednesday night. Minnesota has been rolling lately, winning six of the last seven games. The Timberwolves beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Tuesday. On the other side, Memphis has lost two games in a row. On Feb. 26, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Grizzlies 111-86. Desmond Bane (ankle), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Luke Kennard (illness), Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) are all out for Memphis. Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) missed Tuesday's game and his status is uncertain for this one.

Now, the model has set its sights on Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves:

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -12

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves over/under: 210.5 points

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves moneyline: Minnesota -728, Memphis +509

MEM: The Memphis Grizzlies have hit the 1H ML in 12 of their last 22 games

MIN: The Minnesota Timberwolves have hit the 1H total Under in 46 of their last 73 games

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards has developed into one of the most productive players in the NBA. Edwards score effectively from all three levels, while having the athleticism to fly to the rim. The Georgia product is 12th in the league in points (26.5) and averages 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. On Feb. 24 versus the Nets, Edwards had 29 points and eight boards.

Forward Jaden McDaniels is a very lengthy (6-foot-9) player who has quick feet and the size to be a disruptive defender. He averages 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and shoots 50% from the floor. In the Feb. 15 win over the Trail Blazers, McDaniels had 17 points, five boards and two steals.

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. brings an athletic two-way threat onto the frontcourt. Jackson Jr. has the instincts to be effective around the paint and out on the perimeter. The 24-year-old has a dependable jumper to stretch out the floor and pull bigs away from the lane. He puts up 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. On Friday against the Clippers, Jackson Jr. had 29 points, four rebounds and four steals.

With Memphis battling a lengthy injury list, rookie GG Jackson has seen extended minutes. He's averaging 11.1 points per game on the season, but that number has gone up to 15.2 PPG in February. He's was extremely cold in the loss on Monday, shooting 1 of 13 from the field, but he had scored at least 20 points in three of the prior five games.

