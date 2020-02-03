Tristan Thompson trade rumors: Cavaliers center 'available' ahead of deadline, per report

NBA teams looking to bolster their frontcourt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline are in luck, as a talented center may now be on the market. Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the Cleveland Cavaliers are making Tristan Thompson 'available' in trade discussions.

Thompson has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for Cleveland. The 28-year-old is averaging career highs in points (11.9), rebounds (10.4) and assists (2.1), despite his team sitting at 13-37 -- tied for the worst record in the East.

The Cavs hit rock bottom on Saturday, when the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors throttled them at home, 131-112. That loss brought Cleveland's record to 1-9 over the course of their last 10 games.

Cleveland's recent struggles have it in "asset accumulation mode," according to Haynes.

Thompson isn't the only high-profile big man on the market. Houston's Clint Capela and Detroit's Andre Drummond are also being shopped, according to multiple reports. Drummond and Thompson are both on expiring deals; Capela, however, is only two seasons into the five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in 2018.

Thompson's teammate, Kevin Love, reportedly requested a trade earlier this year, but his age (31), injury history and price tag (three years, $91 million remaining on his contract) have hindered talks.

Contenders with size issues, such as the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers, could find value in Thompson's rim-running and rebounding abilities.

Serving as LeBron James' former pick-and-roll running mate, Thompson helped the Cavs reach four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018.

Cleveland drafted Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, over the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker, respectively.

Teams have until the Feb. 6 trade deadline to make a deal so we'll find out soon enough whether or not the Cavaliers can make a deal for the big man.