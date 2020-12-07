When the Golden State Warriors started training camp on Monday, they were without forward Draymond Green and recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman. Last week, it was reported that two Warriors players had tested positive for COVID-19, causing the team to delay the start of their training camp.

When Warriors coach Steve Kerr addressed the media Monday afternoon, he said that he wouldn't comment on either player's absence any further, but that "you can make your own deductions." Kerr is prohibited from naming players who test positive for COVID-19, but per the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau, Green and Wiseman are the two players that tested positive for the virus.

The Warriors originally reported that two players had tested positive for the virus last Tuesday, and per league protocols, Green and Wiseman would need to quarantine away from the team for 10 to 12 days before registering two negative COVID-19 tests to rejoin the team.

The Warriors are one of a few teams that have had to either delay training camp or close practice facilities, as the Portland Trail Blazers announced on Sunday that three members within the organization tested positive for the virus, forcing them to deep clean their facilities and send everyone home. The Raptors also reported having three members within their organization test positive for the coronavirus, but through contact tracing discovered that there was no additional spread.

It's unclear whether Green and Wiseman will be able to be back in time for the Warriors first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, causing another setback for a team that was dealt a major blow after All-Star guard Klay Thompson tore his right Achilles last month, which will require him to miss the entirety of the upcoming season.

Kerr said that although Wiseman will be at a disadvantage out the gates due to the positive coronavirus test, he's still watching tape and talking to coaches to prepare for his first NBA season.

"It's unfortunate. But it's just the way it goes," Kerr said. "Our coaching staff has been showing him tape the last few days. He's still getting some homework in. It's not ideal, but nothing's ideal for anyone in 2020."

For the league, this is just a glimpse at the season that lies ahead of them. This will unlikely be the last time a team has to deal with shortened rosters due to positive coronavirus tests. The NBA has laid out health and safety protocols to try and curb the spread of the virus and constructed a schedule to limit travel for teams, but without the existence of a bubble, it will always be a risk.