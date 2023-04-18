Draymond Green had yet another controversial night on Monday when he was ejected from Game 2 of the first round series between his Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. The incident that led to his ouster came in the fourth quarter, when Kings guard Malik Monk missed a floater.

Sacramento center Domantas Sabonis was on the ground after the missed shot, and he grabbed Green's foot from there. He was assessed a flagrant-1 foul for that, but Green, in frustration, stomped on Sabonis' chest while he was still on the ground. Green was assessed a flagrant-2 foul and ejected from the game as a result. The Kings went on to win the game 114-106, scoring 23 points in the last 7:03 of the game without Green on the floor.

After the game, Sabonis needed to receive X-rays on his ribs and lungs, the area where Green stepped on him, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, according to Andscaped's Marc Spears, he wasn't the only player to get X-rayed after the game. Green also requested an X-Ray on his right ankle after feeling soreness, and he reportedly believes that the injury came when Sabonis grabbed his ankle.

Green attempted to justify what happened by claiming he had nowhere else to put his foot, and that the officials were letting the Kings grab him. "My leg got grabbed," Green said. "Second time in two nights. Referees just watch it. I gotta land my foot somewhere and I'm not the most stretchable person, so I'm not stretching that far. I can only step so far before pulling my leg away."

It is unclear what, if anything, X-Rays on Green's ankle showed. Game 3 of this series will take place on Thursday, in San Francisco, though an injury isn't the only thing Green will need to worry about, as he will also face possible league discipline for the foul. Green has been suspended in the postseason before, all the way back in the 2016 NBA Finals. Now, whether its due to his ankle or discipline from the league office, there appears to be a chance that he misses another critical playoff game for the Warriors.