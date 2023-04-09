The Golden State Warriors came out firing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as they look to secure a playoff spot with a victory, and in doing so make three different kinds of history.
Klay Thompson finished the first quarter with 17 points on five 3-pointers, becoming just the third player in history to eclipse 300 made 3s in a season, joining Stephen Curry, who has done it four times, and James Harden.
KLAY IS COOKING🔥— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2023
14 PTS WITHIN THE FIRST 3 MIN 😳 pic.twitter.com/1wLmaASXVz
Jordan Poole added four 3-pointers of his own in the first quarter and Curry two more. That group -- Thompson, Curry and Poole -- has now made more combined 3s in a single season than any other teammate trio in history.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole make NBA history!— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2023
The most three-pointers made by a trio of teammates in a single season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/l9vBJ5nnFa
All told, the Warriors put up 55 points on the Blazers in the first quarter. That's also an NBA record. The Warriors are going into the playoffs on fire.