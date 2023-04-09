The Golden State Warriors came out firing against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday as they look to secure a playoff spot with a victory, and in doing so make three different kinds of history.

Klay Thompson finished the first quarter with 17 points on five 3-pointers, becoming just the third player in history to eclipse 300 made 3s in a season, joining Stephen Curry, who has done it four times, and James Harden.

Jordan Poole added four 3-pointers of his own in the first quarter and Curry two more. That group -- Thompson, Curry and Poole -- has now made more combined 3s in a single season than any other teammate trio in history.

All told, the Warriors put up 55 points on the Blazers in the first quarter. That's also an NBA record. The Warriors are going into the playoffs on fire.