Warriors' Steve Kerr compares Donald Trump to Brick from 'Anchorman'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is no big fan of Donald Trump. That's been made plenty clear in the past.

Throughout the past year, Kerr has been critical of the president for his stance on immigration, the NFL's player protests and, overall, the divisive nature of Trump's administration. But after Trump surprised many by embracing the idea of stricter gun control laws during a meeting on Wednesday, Kerr was asked if the President's new stance caught him off-guard.

That's when the Warriors coach made a comparison that indicated he still wasn't Trump's biggest fan.

"I think he had forgotten which side he was on," Kerr said of Trump's new stance on gun control. "It reminded me of 'Anchorman' when Brick ends up on the wrong side of a fight, and he's like, 'Yeah!' They're like, 'No, Brick, you're on this side,' and he's like, 'Oh, OK.'"

If anyone is somehow still entirely unfamiliar with the "Anchorman" franchise, here's who Kerr is likening the President to.

Probably not the most flattering comparison, huh?

But it's not entirely unfair of Kerr to say that Trump has stood on both sides of the aisle when it comes to gun control, especially in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting.

Last week, Trump advocated for arming schoolteachers with guns, and this week he was called for more gun control -- including legislation that that would keep guns from the mentally ill, add more restrictions for young adults, expand background checks to weapons purchased online and at gun shows.

For what it's worth, Kerr doesn't think gun control should be a partisan issue.

"We need Republicans and Democrats to understand that the safety of our nation is at stake, and it can't be a partisan issue. Right now, it's a partisan issue. That's going to be really interesting because history has shown that, if you get on the wrong side of this stuff and you stick to your guns, so to speak, you're in some trouble."