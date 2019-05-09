Warriors vs. Rockets: Kevin Durant to miss Games 6 and 7 with calf strain, will be re-evaluated in one week, per report

Kevin Durant left the Warriors' 104-99 Game 5 victory over the Rockets in the third quarter with a right calf strain and did not return.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant mild calk strain in his right leg and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant has suffered a mild strain on his right calf and expected to be re-evaluated next week, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2019

TNT's Allie LaForce reported during Game 5 that Durant would undergo an MRI on Thursday. In addition, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr already made his decision on Thursday regarding Durant's playing status for Game 6 on Friday night -- he won't play, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic.

"He's not going to play Game 6 [in Houston]," Kerr told me late Wednesday. "We can all pretend and just say he's doubtful. But he's not playing Game 6."

Here's the play where Durant was injured:

Oh no. Durant to the locker room after taking a bad step... pic.twitter.com/0HqjNcfUwa — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 9, 2019

Big picture, the Warriors did themselves a huge service by winning Game 5, as the team who wins Game 5 in a 2-2 series goes on to win the series 82 percent of the time.

With Durant not able to go in Game 6, the Warriors at least have two chances to try and close out Houston, although they'd like to do it as quickly as possible. LaForce also reported that depending on the severity of the strain, there is a chance Durant's recovery could take 2-3 weeks.