Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero showed up to Seattle Seahawks training camp on Tuesday and reminded everyone that he used to be a two-sport star. The Seattle native didn't just watch practice, but also participated by getting into a passing contest with offensive tackle Greg Eiland.

The challenge was to see who could make a pass onto the Seahawks facility's roof without it dropping to the floor first. Eiland came out victorious, but Banchero -- the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year -- showed he has a good arm and could probably be a decent football player if he had chosen to go that route.

Before his lone college basketball season at Duke in 2020-21 and entry into the NBA, Banchero was a promising high school football player. He was a freshman quarterback on the Seattle O'Dea team that won the 2017 WIAA 3A state title.

As recounted by 247Sports, Banchero played in 10 games during that season and split duties with a junior quarterback named Emonte Scott. That year, Banchero went 15-for-36 for 191 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for a touchdown and at one point caught a pass.

That was Banchero's first ring. He earned another one at the Tacoma Dome in March 2020 when his basketball team won the 3A state title.

This wasn't Banchero's first opportunity to hang out with the Seahawks. In August 2022, he got to raise the 12 Flag before the team's preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field.

Even though it's the NBA offseason, Banchero has had quite the busy schedule. He and Kevin Durant recently worked out with trainer Adam Harrington and Mike Miller, plus Banchero will be playing for Team USA in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.