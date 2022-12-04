Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert was sent to the showers early on Saturday night for a bizarre incident in which he tripped Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams. Gobert was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul after the referees determined his actions were unnecessary and excessive.

A few minutes into the second quarter, Williams went strong to the paint and tossed in a tough floater over Gobert's outstretched arms. There was no foul called on the play, but the two collided in mid air and both fell to the ground under the basket.

As Williams stood up, Gobert stretched out his leg and tripped him. He then also appeared to kick out at Williams.

Williams popped up and stood over Gobert then gave him a shove, but officials, teammates and coaches thankfully intervened before the altercation boiled over. There was a brief standoff and some words exchanged, but nothing else significant happened. Williams did not appear to be injured by the trip, but he was handed a technical foul for his role.

This was the fifth career ejection for Gobert and the first since he arrived in Minneapolis. He was last tossed from a game back in February when he was still with the Utah Jazz. On that occasion, he was handed two technical fouls, including one for what the refs deemed was unnecessary contact after the play.

Gobert's ejection is the latest frustrating moment in what has been a disappointing season for the Timberwolves. His arrival in a blockbuster trade this summer was supposed to vault the Wolves to the top of the Western Conference, but they entered Saturday night in 10th place at 11-11. If that wasn't bad enough, they're also without Karl-Anthony Towns for the next four-to-six weeks after he was diagnosed with a calf strain.