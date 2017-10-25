Wizards' John Wall says he'll show 'no mercy' to Lonzo Ball after LaVar's comments

John Wall is already one of the best point guards in the NBA, but he'll have a little extra motivation for the Washington Wizards' nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

After the Lakers lost to the Pelicans on Sunday, LaVar Ball said that the Wizards "better beware" because his son, Lonzo Ball, wasn't going to lose again in the same week. Wizards center Marcin Gortat promptly responded on Twitter with several laughing emojis and a stern warning for Lonzo.

man..... pleaseeeeee!!! @JohnWall will torture him for 48min 😂😂😂😂 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) October 23, 2017

On Tuesday, Wall responded to LaVar's comments and discussed his mindset for his matchup with Lonzo. Via Candace Bruckner of the Washington Post:

"Nah, no mercy," Wall responded when asked if he would show leniency to the 19-year-old rookie point guard despite his braggadocious father. "Certain matchups you really get up for. Like when you play [Golden State Warriors guard] Steph [Curry], you definitely want to have a good game," Wall said. "I'm playing against [Ball]. [Gortat] said what he said about me. I didn't say anything. His dad has been talking. ... That makes me want to go out there and lead my team and play the best I can play. "His dad has gone on top of all that. Forget what the media is saying. 'This is what my son is.' Which, I'm not knocking him. He's hyping his son up but he's already getting all that hype. ... He's just taking it to another level. "We didn't say nothing about him, nothing to him, and he says, 'The Wizards better be ready because he don't ever lose two in a row,'" Wall continued, then scoffed at the absurdity of the father's boast. "Like, this is the league now. It's a different ballgame."

Lonzo has had an up-and-down first three NBA games, sandwiching a 29-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist performance in a win over the Suns between two single-digit scoring games in losses to the Clippers and Pelicans.

The Lakers host the undefeated Wizards on Wednesday night on ESPN.

The sentiment seems to be the same -- nobody has anything against Lonzo himself. But, as the great Snoop Dogg put it, LaVar "put [Lonzo] in a lion's den with some pork chop drawers on." So far, players like Wall and Patrick Beverley have proven that statement to be true.