2018 NFL Draft: Oakland Raiders team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Raiders had high expectations after a 12-4 season in 2016 ended with a whimper after Derek Carr was injured late in the year. Unfortunately, they couldn't recapture the magic of last year, dealing with key offensive injuries throughout the year while never seeing the defense come together. The team will have a new defensive coordinator next season at the very least, and expect Oakland to focus on boosting the talent on that side of the ball. Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Oakland



Round 2: Oakland



Round 3: Oakland

Round 4: Oakland

Round 5: None

Round 6: Oakland, Seattle

Round 7: Oakland

The Raiders essentially have a full complement of picks. They traded down from the fifth round to the sixth in the deal that landed them Marshawn Lynch from the Seahawks, and considering the state of the two franchises, that could mean a drop of around 50 picks by the time the draft order is set.

Biggest offseason needs

Wide receiver



Right tackle



Defensive tackle

Linebacker



Cornerback

The guarantees in Michael Crabtree's contract run out after 2017, so the team has the option of moving on if it decides the extracurricular headache isn't worth his $7.75 million salary, however unlikely that may be. Even if Crabtree returns, the team should improve their depth at the position with an eye toward possibly developing a future starter down the road. On the line, right tackle still remains a concern that needs to be addressed.

On defense, the Raiders could use an upgrade in talent virtually everywhere in order to give Khalil Mack some help, but the main concern will be getting him locked in for 2019 and beyond. Defensive tackle should be a priority, as should linebacker if NaVorro Bowman isn't brought back. At cornerback, re-signing T.J. Carrie would be a big help, but it's time for the team to overhaul the position by cutting Sean Smith and David Amerson, which would save $14.5 million on the cap.

Prospects to watch

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

Carr is at his best when he's launching the ball downfield. Washington is the premier deep threat in this class who's also capable of being a Crabtree-like possession wideout.

Will Richardson, RT, NC State

Richardson locked down the right side of NC State's offensive line in 2017, rarely making a mistake in pass protection. He's exactly the type of player Oakland needs at that position.

Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State

Nnadi may have underperformed in 2017, but his film shows a wide, athletic defensive tackle who can comfortably anchor against double teams and also shed blocks against the run and when rushing the passer.

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Edmunds is of a rare breed at 6-foot-4 and around 250 pounds with explosive athletic talents. He's a run-and-chase linebacker at this point, and with some coaching to beat blocks, he can be a perennial impact player.

Quenton Meeks, CB, Stanford

Meeks is tall, long, and will enter the NFL with plenty of man-to-man experience. The Raiders could use Meeks as a replacement for disappointing free-agent signee Sean Smith.