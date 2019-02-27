2019 NFL Mock Draft: Seven first-round trades as Raiders, Jaguars move to top of Round 1 for QBs

Cardinals trade No. 1 for No. 4, 24, 106 Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

There's still plenty of time for Oakland to fall in love with a quarterback, whether it's Murray or Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock. Derek Carr was far from the Raiders' biggest issue last year, but that doesn't mean we should rule out Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock deciding to go all-in on a QB with a higher ceiling.

49ers trade No. 2 for No. 7, 99, 2020 1st Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

If the Jaguars don't wind up with Nick Foles in free agency, they'll be a prime team to jump up in the draft to secure one of the top quarterbacks. Here they use the third-rounder they received from the Rams plus next year's first to take Haskins, who will make the passing offense more dangerous than Blake Bortles ever could.

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Talk about a dream scenario for the Jets. The two trade-ups push the best player in the draft down to No. 3, where Gregg Williams lands an elite pass-rusher for his defense, which will reportedly be staying as a 3-4 base set to the surprise of many.

Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 106 for No. 1 Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Cardinals are able to pick up an extra first-round pick by moving down just three spots, which leaves them in a position to draft Bosa, Williams or Josh Allen. While edge rusher is seemingly a bigger need, Williams just might be a better player than Allen.

Redskins get No. 5 for No. 15, 97, 2020 2nd Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

If Washington isn't able to give Nick Foles what he wants, they'll have to do something else about the QB position. Here, they package the best of their four compensatory picks with a future second-rounder to move up 10 spots and grab Lock, who could wind up being the best QB in this class if he lives up to his potential.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

While the Giants don't wind up with a quarterback, I'm sure their fans would be thrilled if a flurry of deals pushes a top-three talent like Allen down to their team. He has the versatility to impact the game no matter the formation, so the Giants should feel good about their ability to generate pressure on all three downs with this pick.

49ers get No. 7, 99, 2020 1st for No. 2 Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The bad news is the 49ers miss out on one of the blue-chip pass rushers by trading down. The good news is there are plenty of excellent prospects who can help at the position even if Bosa and Allen are gone. Whether they go with more of a prototypical edge player like Ferrell or Montez Sweat or someone like Rashan Gary who could play various spots on the D-line, it's worth taking a short step back in order to land a 2020 first.

Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Like the 49ers, the Lions might prefer a pure edge prospect if Ziggy Ansah doesn't return, but Gary is too good in my eyes to let him fall any further on the grounds of forcing a need pick. If he lands with Detroit, Gary can set the edge on early downs and kick inside when it's time to go after the passer.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Yes, the Bills need offensive linemen, but what they need more than anything is talent. Oliver will give them some pass-rush talent on the interior of the defensive line but also someone who excels defending the run. If he's available at No. 9, he's going to be worth jumping on as an impact player with a higher upside than any O-lineman out there.

Devin White, ILB, LSU

The Broncos are expected to move on from Brandon Marshall this offseason, leaving a big hole in the middle of their defense. White is easily the top option at the position in this draft, and he should be a Day 1 starter for any team that takes him.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

With one potential first-round quarterback on the board, the Bengals go ahead and make the leap, giving new coach Zac Taylor a talented prospect to mold into a franchise quarterback. Andy Dalton can keep making starts until Jones is ready, and he gives the Bengals a nice trade chip as well once they're comfortable going to Jones.

Texans get No. 12 for No. 23, 54 Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

The Texans have back-to-back picks in the second round, and that gives them the ammo to make a move for the top offensive lineman in the draft if he gets out of the top 10 picks. Williams is exactly the type of talent Houston needs to pay up to land after Deshaun Watson was the most sacked QB in the NFL last year. The Packers will look to target some defensive help later in the first round.

Browns get No. 13 for No. 17, 96 Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Browns don't have that many roster holes to address after all the talent they've accumulated in recent years, so they should be open to the possibility of sacrificing one of their thirds to move up a few spots with Atlanta and now Tampa Bay also needing corner help. Williams gives the Browns another stud corner to pair with 2018 first-round pick Denzel Ward.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

Wilkins has managed to slip further in my mock drafts than he probably deserves up until now, considering he's widely considered a top-30 overall player with some even putting him in their top 10s. The Jeffery Simmons injury opens up a window for Wilkins to establish himself as the next man up after Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver at defensive tackle, a spot where the Falcons need to find an upgrade even if they retain Grady Jarrett.

Buccaneers get No. 15, 97, 2020 2nd for No. 5 Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

The Bucs passed up a chance to land Josh Allen in this mock, trading back for two extra Day 2 picks, one this year and one in 2020. Here they pick up another cornerback, a position of emphasis in recent drafts, with Vernon Hargreaves struggling to stay healthy and Brent Grimes reaching free agency. Baker has all the talent to be a No. 1 corner for a defense.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

The Panthers' top need is offensive line help, and it should surprise no one if that's the direction they go. But we don't know whether they'll have a better grade on Sweat, who is also a value at this part of the first round. In this scenario, the Panthers have probably turned to free agency to add talent to help protect Cam Newton, and they'll likely be looking for more on Day 2.

Dolphins get No. 17, 96 for No. 13 Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The Dolphins should be willing to trade back and add more draft capital if the opportunity presents itself. Here, they only have to go back four spots to add a Day 2 pick, and they still get a replacement for impending free-agent Ju'Wuan James.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

It's an offensive line run in the middle of the first round. There could be as many as seven O-linemen taken in the first round, as a surprisingly deep class meets a clear need around the league. Ford's best fit might be at guard, but whether he plays inside or at right tackle, he'll be a much needed reinforcement for Minnesota.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

The Titans took the first step toward addressing their edge situation by drafting Harold Landry in the second round last year, and here they find a running mate in the form of Polite, who is a top-notch pass-rush prospect who still has some improving to do against the run.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

The Steelers should be in play for a receiver if they do in fact trade away Antonio Brown, but if one of the top three cornerbacks in the draft are still available, I expect them to bite there. Joe Haden has been a great addition to the defense, but the Steelers have had trouble slowing passing attacks with any of their other corners.

Colts get No. 21 for No. 26, 90 D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

With zero receivers coming off the board in the top 20, the Colts have the opportunity to sacrifice a late third-rounder to move up and get whoever is their top WR in the draft. The general feeling is that Metcalf is slightly ahead of a talented pack of worthy late-first, early-second round players at the position.

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

The torn ACL should move Simmons down in the first round after previously being projected in the top 15, but I don't think he'll fall to Round 2 with his level of talent. Once healthy, he'll be a great piece to pair with Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce on the defensive line.

Packers get No. 23, 54 for No. 12 Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

If the Packers sat at No. 12 and took Burns, nobody should bat an eye. After all, he's an excellent edge rush talent who should thrive in Mike Pettine's system. But here they're able to add an extra second-round pick and still land their guy in a draft chock full of talent at the position.

Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 106 for No. 1 T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

This would be a great place for the Cardinals to bring in offensive line help after adding this pick in their move down from No. 1, but they're picking again at No. 33 and should have plenty of options. So instead they tap the best tight end of the draft, who has a case to go in the top 10, as both blocking help and a key weapon for Josh Rosen.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

It appeared the Eagles had found an RB1 with Josh Adams in the second half of the year, but he lost his starting job late in the season and saw just one carry in the team's playoff run. So if the best running back prospect in this class is available, he should merit serious consideration.

Patriots get No. 26 for No. 32, 102 Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

The Patriots came up big in the compensatory pick formula again, leaving them with plenty of draft capital if they want to make a move up. Here they trade a third-rounder to go get Harmon, who immediately becomes the best outside weapon on a team that's slated to lose a lot of their receivers to free agency.

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

With the pick they received by trading Amari Cooper, the Raiders find their next WR1. Brown will give No. 1 pick Kyler Murray a partner to lean on in the passing game from the outset. He's dangerous after the catch.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Chargers could definitely use some help up on the second level of their defense, but offensive line is an issue that shouldn't be ignored either. They need help at right tackle, and there's no guarantee Russell Okung is worth his price tag on the blind side. Dillard can start at right tackle and be groomed to take over on the blind side.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

The Chiefs should have a lot of options late in the first round, but with Mitch Morse scheduled for free agency this offseason, they'll either need to break the bank to keep him or find another option to snap the ball to Patrick Mahomes. Bradbury is a great fit for the zone-blocking attack typically employed by Andy Reid, and he'll be able to come in and start from Day 1.

Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

The Packers picked up some help for their pass rush earlier in the first round. Now it's time to give Aaron Rodgers some help on the offensive line. Risner may be able to stick at right tackle, but he's almost certainly going to be a capable starter inside, where he'd be a big help for the Packers at guard.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The Rams have an outstanding offense, but there's a bit of a gap on the defensive side, which has multiple stars but also too many replacement-level players getting significant time. Bush is an excellent value this far into the draft, and I don't see any way L.A. lets him get by if he's available.