2019 NFL Mock Draft: Seven first-round trades as Raiders, Jaguars move to top of Round 1 for QBs
Plus the Colts and Patriots move up for receivers, the Seahawks trade back twice to boost war chest and more
Last week, the NFL announced who would get the 32 compensatory picks in the 2019 draft, meaning we now know the full order for all seven rounds. And since teams are allowed to trade those comp picks after a rule change a few years back, it's time to ramp up the trading in my mock draft.
Below, you'll find seven separate trades involving first-round picks, including one that features the Patriots burning one of their compensatory picks to move up and land a new wide receiver. But first, we have to talk about the quarterbacks.
With the three teams at the top of the draft completely set at the position, this year reminds me of the 2016 draft, when Tennessee had the No. 1 pick but also a young franchise QB in Marcus Mariota. They shipped the No. 1 pick to the Rams for six draft picks, including No. 15 overall, before draft day as L.A. went all in on Jared Goff. The Eagles also managed to slingshot their way from No. 13 to No. 8 to No. 2 before draft day and land Carson Wentz.
I could see something similar happening in 2019 as the draft process plays out. There's been some buzz connecting the Cardinals to Kyler Murray based on previous comments by new coach Kliff Kingsbury, but you have to believe that the franchise wouldn't have given him the job in the first place if he wasn't all-in on Josh Rosen. The 49ers are committed to Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Jets just drafted Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall in 2018.
But don't the Raiders have a young QB locked in to a big deal? Yes, but it's one they'll be able to shed in 2020 if they can't find a trade before then. As such, I think the board is in play for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock to fall in love with one of these QBs over the next two months and make a franchise-altering move.
For the purposes of this mock, I'm going to project Nick Foles winds up on the Dolphins, who could clear close to $50 million in cap space if they chose to release Ryan Tannehill, Kenny Stills, Danny Amendola, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch.
|1
Cardinals trade No. 1 for No. 4, 24, 106
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|2
49ers trade No. 2 for No. 7, 99, 2020 1st
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|3
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|4
Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 106 for No. 1
Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
|5
Redskins get No. 5 for No. 15, 97, 2020 2nd
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|6
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|7
49ers get No. 7, 99, 2020 1st for No. 2
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|8
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Yes, the Bills need offensive linemen, but what they need more than anything is talent. Oliver will give them some pass-rush talent on the interior of the defensive line but also someone who excels defending the run. If he's available at No. 9, he's going to be worth jumping on as an impact player with a higher upside than any O-lineman out there.
|10
Devin White, ILB, LSU
|11
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|12
Texans get No. 12 for No. 23, 54
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
|13
Browns get No. 13 for No. 17, 96
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|14
Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
|15
Buccaneers get No. 15, 97, 2020 2nd for No. 5
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
|16
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|17
Dolphins get No. 17, 96 for No. 13
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|18
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|19
Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
|20
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|21
Colts get No. 21 for No. 26, 90
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
|22
Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State
|23
Packers get No. 23, 54 for No. 12
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|24
Cardinals get No. 4, 24, 106 for No. 1
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|25
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
|26
Patriots get No. 26 for No. 32, 102
Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
|27
A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
|28
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
|29
Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State
|30
Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
|31
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
|32
Seahawks get No. 32, 90, 102 for No. 21
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
