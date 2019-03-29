2019 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers move up, Chargers trade out for Josh Rosen, Bucs nab Round 1 pick in Gerald McCoy deal
Josh Rosen is on the move, as are a couple of NFC East teams, in this first-round projection
The 2019 NFL Draft is less than a month away, and we're not much closer to figuring out whether the Arizona Cardinals, holders of the prized No. 1 pick, truly covet Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray more than their current quarterback Josh Rosen.
But in the wake of reports about other teams expressing interest in Rosen, who went 10th overall in 2018's draft, we've got a handful of splashy moves in this particular mock draft, including a trade of Rosen himself. From deals involving the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots to big QB decisions by both the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, there's no shortage of possibilities to consider:
|1
|Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Josh who? It's not crazy to think Arizona has actually been trying to sell the No. 1 pick with all its apparent Murray love, but don't overthink it. What better way to reignite fan interest than with a new coach and with this year's hottest young QB?
|2
|Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
Yes, they paid big bucks for Dee Ford. Yes, they've gone to this well for what seems like five straight years. But what else are you going to do at No. 2? Realistically, both Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams also make some sense here. So does a trade down.
|3
|Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama
Josh Allen would be awfully tempting here, especially considering how badly they need an edge presence. But Williams is the better overall prospect. Plugging him in opposite Leonard Williams would instantly make their interior better.
|4
|Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock would be salivating at the chance to get him. This is maybe the best possible post-Khalil Mack solution you could hope for.
|5
|Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
No Devin White?! A linebacker would be big after the loss of Kwon Alexander, but a freak edge rusher with lots of room to grow would be bigger.
|6
|Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
Cue the boos from Giants fans impatiently waiting for a QB. This just feels like their kind of pick, though. And truthfully, Gary would make for an enticing Olivier Vernon replacement.
|7
|Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
A future Nick Foles successor might be nice, but for now, the Jags focus on immediate improvement, snagging bookend protection for their new QB.
|8
Washington gets No. 8 from Lions for No. 15, 46Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
After considering a move all the way to No. 1 for Kyler Murray, Washington strikes for the next best thing in Haskins, who gives Jay Gruden a desperately needed long-term option at QB -- and someone who can either compete with or open behind Case Keenum in 2019.
|9
|Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Forget the 40-yard dash. This guy has serious potential on the inside, which just happens to be where Buffalo could use reinforcements.
|10
|T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Even though John Elway may like Drew Lock, Hockenson is the best tight end prospect to come out in a while. He might be too much to pass up, especially if Elway truly believes Joe Flacco has lots of good football left.
|11
|Devin White, LB, LSU
Offense, particularly the line, seems like a real possibility here with Zac Taylor running the show. But White is the kind of impact player you want right at the heart of your defense.
|12
|Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
A pass rusher would be nice, as would another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but few things are as important as the trenches.
|13
|Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
Looks like they aren't waiting around for a QB, after all! Miami might be bad enough to make a run at another prospect in 2020, but for now, adding Lock's arm talent and allowing him to learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick makes sense.
|14
|Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Wherever he lines up, he'd be a big help for Atlanta's O-line, even if a big man for the other side of the line would be sexier.
|15
Lions get No. 15, 46 from Washington for No. 8Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
Signing Trey Flowers to a lucrative deal shores up the pass rush, at least a little bit. But how about giving Teez Tabor some true competition on the outside?
|16
Steelers get No. 16 from Panthers for No. 20, 83Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Pittsburgh is still trying to fill the void left by Ryan Shazier's absence. With this move up, they ensure they get one of the draft's premier athletes at the LB position.
|17
From ClevelandD.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
Still no QB? That's right. Dave Gettleman could conceivably pull a Dave Gettleman and reach for someone like Daniel Jones here, but instead, he replaces Odell Beckham Jr. with another physical freak in Metcalf, giving Eli Manning an additional young weapon for 2019.
|18
|Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma
There might be better defensive tackles on the board, but Minnesota absolutely needs to address its line -- for the sake of their fans, Kirk Cousins and playoff chances.
|19
|Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
A wide receiver wouldn't be out of the question here. Neither would TE Noah Fant, to be honest. But Jurrell Casey also needs some help.
|20
Panthers get No. 20, 83 from Steelers for No. 16Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
This would be a steal for Carolina, who need to replace Julius Peppers opposite Mario Addison, especially if they pick up an extra pick on a trade down.
|21
|Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Having more than Frank Clark would be helpful for this team's pass rush, although just about any pass-catching weapon would also make a lot of sense at this spot.
|22
|Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
Yes, they're a run-based offense with Lamar Jackson, but somebody has to catch passes, too. Campbell gives them a solid all-around prospect at the position.
|23
|Garrett Bradbury, OL, N.C. State
Whatever they do, the Texans have to come away with more help up front. Protecting Deshaun Watson should be Priority No. 1.
|24
From ChicagoDeandre Baker, CB, Georgia
After snagging an elite pass rusher at the top of the round, the Raiders double dip on defense by getting a consensus top-three corner for a unit needing lots of help.
|25
Chiefs get No. 25, 127 from Eagles for No. 29, 92Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech
Desperate for a pass rush following the departures of both Dee Ford and Justin Houston, Andy Reid makes a deal with his old friends to secure the man K.C. has been all over in the pre-draft process.
|26
|Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Another WR for Andrew Luck would make for a solid selection even after the addition of Devin Funchess, but Lawrence would offer plenty of value at this point as a long-term starter on the interior.
|27
From DallasJosh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
Jon Gruden doesn't seem like the type of guy who's worried about overvaluing a RB in 2019. And truthfully, Jacobs not only makes a lot of sense as a weapon for Derek Carr but is probably well worth the 27th pick in the draft.
|28
Cardinals get No. 28 from Chargers for Josh Rosen, No. 103, 2020 sixth-round pickMarquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Sound the alarms! Los Angeles nets a future Philip Rivers successor, Rosen gets to return to California and the Cards get the rough, collective equivalent of a high second-rounder for their former QB. Arizona then uses the 28th overall pick to give Kyler Murray a top-20 talent at receiver.
|29
Eagles get No. 29, 92 from Chiefs for No. 25, 127Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
It's not flashy, and the Eagles could easily jump in the other direction, moving up for a big name like Devin Bush or Ed Oliver. But Risner satisfies the need for a long-term tackle outside of Lane Johnson, especially with Jason Peters nearing his 40s.
|30
From New OrleansA.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi
A tight end like Noah Fant might make more sense, but the physicality here is hard to miss. Aaron Rodgers would surely be pleased.
|31
|Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
With Ndamukong Suh on the way out, the Rams could take a stab at a similar disruptive prospect for their interior.
|32
Buccaneers get No. 32 from Patriots for DT Gerald McCoy, No. 39Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Everybody wins. After dealing for Michael Bennett, the Pats add another versatile veteran to their D-line, while Tampa jumps at the chance to snag a potential top-20 cornerback for its rebuilding secondary.
