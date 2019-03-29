2019 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers move up, Chargers trade out for Josh Rosen, Bucs nab Round 1 pick in Gerald McCoy deal

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Josh who? It's not crazy to think Arizona has actually been trying to sell the No. 1 pick with all its apparent Murray love, but don't overthink it. What better way to reignite fan interest than with a new coach and with this year's hottest young QB?



Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

Yes, they paid big bucks for Dee Ford. Yes, they've gone to this well for what seems like five straight years. But what else are you going to do at No. 2? Realistically, both Josh Allen and Quinnen Williams also make some sense here. So does a trade down.



Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

Josh Allen would be awfully tempting here, especially considering how badly they need an edge presence. But Williams is the better overall prospect. Plugging him in opposite Leonard Williams would instantly make their interior better.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock would be salivating at the chance to get him. This is maybe the best possible post-Khalil Mack solution you could hope for.



Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

No Devin White?! A linebacker would be big after the loss of Kwon Alexander, but a freak edge rusher with lots of room to grow would be bigger.



Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Cue the boos from Giants fans impatiently waiting for a QB. This just feels like their kind of pick, though. And truthfully, Gary would make for an enticing Olivier Vernon replacement.



Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

A future Nick Foles successor might be nice, but for now, the Jags focus on immediate improvement, snagging bookend protection for their new QB.



Washington gets No. 8 from Lions for No. 15, 46 Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

After considering a move all the way to No. 1 for Kyler Murray, Washington strikes for the next best thing in Haskins, who gives Jay Gruden a desperately needed long-term option at QB -- and someone who can either compete with or open behind Case Keenum in 2019.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Forget the 40-yard dash. This guy has serious potential on the inside, which just happens to be where Buffalo could use reinforcements.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Even though John Elway may like Drew Lock, Hockenson is the best tight end prospect to come out in a while. He might be too much to pass up, especially if Elway truly believes Joe Flacco has lots of good football left.

Devin White, LB, LSU

Offense, particularly the line, seems like a real possibility here with Zac Taylor running the show. But White is the kind of impact player you want right at the heart of your defense.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

A pass rusher would be nice, as would another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but few things are as important as the trenches.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

Looks like they aren't waiting around for a QB, after all! Miami might be bad enough to make a run at another prospect in 2020, but for now, adding Lock's arm talent and allowing him to learn from Ryan Fitzpatrick makes sense.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

Wherever he lines up, he'd be a big help for Atlanta's O-line, even if a big man for the other side of the line would be sexier.

Lions get No. 15, 46 from Washington for No. 8 Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Signing Trey Flowers to a lucrative deal shores up the pass rush, at least a little bit. But how about giving Teez Tabor some true competition on the outside?

Steelers get No. 16 from Panthers for No. 20, 83 Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

Pittsburgh is still trying to fill the void left by Ryan Shazier's absence. With this move up, they ensure they get one of the draft's premier athletes at the LB position.

From Cleveland D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

Still no QB? That's right. Dave Gettleman could conceivably pull a Dave Gettleman and reach for someone like Daniel Jones here, but instead, he replaces Odell Beckham Jr. with another physical freak in Metcalf, giving Eli Manning an additional young weapon for 2019.



Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

There might be better defensive tackles on the board, but Minnesota absolutely needs to address its line -- for the sake of their fans, Kirk Cousins and playoff chances.

Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson

A wide receiver wouldn't be out of the question here. Neither would TE Noah Fant, to be honest. But Jurrell Casey also needs some help.

Panthers get No. 20, 83 from Steelers for No. 16 Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

This would be a steal for Carolina, who need to replace Julius Peppers opposite Mario Addison, especially if they pick up an extra pick on a trade down.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

Having more than Frank Clark would be helpful for this team's pass rush, although just about any pass-catching weapon would also make a lot of sense at this spot.



Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State

Yes, they're a run-based offense with Lamar Jackson, but somebody has to catch passes, too. Campbell gives them a solid all-around prospect at the position.

Garrett Bradbury, OL, N.C. State

Whatever they do, the Texans have to come away with more help up front. Protecting Deshaun Watson should be Priority No. 1.

From Chicago Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

After snagging an elite pass rusher at the top of the round, the Raiders double dip on defense by getting a consensus top-three corner for a unit needing lots of help.



Chiefs get No. 25, 127 from Eagles for No. 29, 92 Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

Desperate for a pass rush following the departures of both Dee Ford and Justin Houston, Andy Reid makes a deal with his old friends to secure the man K.C. has been all over in the pre-draft process.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Another WR for Andrew Luck would make for a solid selection even after the addition of Devin Funchess, but Lawrence would offer plenty of value at this point as a long-term starter on the interior.

From Dallas Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Jon Gruden doesn't seem like the type of guy who's worried about overvaluing a RB in 2019. And truthfully, Jacobs not only makes a lot of sense as a weapon for Derek Carr but is probably well worth the 27th pick in the draft.

Cardinals get No. 28 from Chargers for Josh Rosen, No. 103, 2020 sixth-round pick Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Sound the alarms! Los Angeles nets a future Philip Rivers successor, Rosen gets to return to California and the Cards get the rough, collective equivalent of a high second-rounder for their former QB. Arizona then uses the 28th overall pick to give Kyler Murray a top-20 talent at receiver.

Eagles get No. 29, 92 from Chiefs for No. 25, 127 Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

It's not flashy, and the Eagles could easily jump in the other direction, moving up for a big name like Devin Bush or Ed Oliver. But Risner satisfies the need for a long-term tackle outside of Lane Johnson, especially with Jason Peters nearing his 40s.

From New Orleans A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

A tight end like Noah Fant might make more sense, but the physicality here is hard to miss. Aaron Rodgers would surely be pleased.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

With Ndamukong Suh on the way out, the Rams could take a stab at a similar disruptive prospect for their interior.