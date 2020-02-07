2020 NFL Mock Draft: Cards reunite Kyler Murray with CeeDee Lamb, Jags stay in-state to replace Jalen Ramsey

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Burrow. Bengals. Chalk.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Young is probably the most bust-proof prospect in this draft class. He combines great technique with freakish athleticism. Washington can improve their entire defense with the addition of one player.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Okudah matata. It means the cornerback will give Detroit no worries in their secondary. The Lions nearly traded Darius Slay at the NFL Trade Deadline a year ago after parting with Quandre Diggs. They are clearly looking to make some changes in the secondary. In all honesty, Detroit makes a lot of sense for teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 322 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd New York needs to improve Daniel Jones' protection on the edge and Wirfs seems like a Dave Gettleman pick.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 218 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Tagovailoa has great leadership and accuracy. If Miami is going to move forward and take the next step under head coach Brian Flores, they need a franchise quarterback. They have a lot of needs and two additional first round picks to address those.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Herbert has a lot of similar qualities to Philip Rivers. The Chargers did well with him for years but the marriage ran its course. Los Angeles gets to start over with a very talented but raw player.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Luke Kuechly retires and there is a ready-made linebacker down the road? If there were a perfect example involving Kuechly's retirement, this is it. Simmons is a tremendous talent that offers significant versatility to any team that acquires him.

Round 1 - Pick 8 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 189 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Larry Fitzgerald is not going to play forever. Arizona is planning for the future, which already involves Kyler Murray. What could be better than providing Murray with his wide receiver at Oklahoma? Lamb has tremendous body control and provides big play-making ability.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Derrick Brown is a bigger defensive tackle but he is so strong and quick. Jacksonville took a chance on Taven Bryan, which did not pan out. Brown can help them apply some pressure up the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st In nearly every mock draft scenario, the Browns are able to land one of the top offensive tackle prospects, which is all fans could ask for at this point. The consistency suggests that there is a strong chance it becomes reality in northeast Ohio.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd New York is committed to taking an offensive tackle. It may be too risky to remain at No. 12 overall and hope that one falls so moving up is an option that can not be ruled out. Thomas falling to them would be a dream.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 192 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Jeudy can take the top off the defense, which was the Raiders' hope with Antonio Brown. Brown's stay was short-lived but Jeudy can be a presence in Las Vegas for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 225 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 5th Five quarterbacks being projected in the first round will become very common by the time April rolls around. Love can move the pocket and create opportunities downfield. He is a strong player that displays great touch.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 369 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Tampa Bay needs an offensive tackle if Jameis Winston is going to stay, which seems far from a given. Becton has received a lot of buzz recently because he moves so well for his size. There is room for growth though.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th What would one of my mock drafts be without a Ruggs to Denver projection? Make it happen, John Elway.

Round 1 - Pick 16 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'6" / 280 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Epenesa is a Dan Quinn special. Atlanta is in need of pass rush help and there are not many better than the Iowa product.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Delpit is already being undervalued. He is a gifted player that suffered through an ankle injury this season. Dallas should take him at No. 17 overall and run. He will pay big dividends in the end.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami has bigger needs than the defensive line but Kinlaw was the best player on the board. The Dolphins have too many needs to be drafting strictly on need. He can slide right in and play opposite Christian Wilkins.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Jacob Eason QB Washington • Jr • 6'6" / 227 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd There has been a lot of conversation surrounding Burrow, Tagovailoa, Love and Herbert. The buzz surrounding Eason has been surprisingly low. His upside is probably the second highest behind Jordan Love. The Washington native has a big arm but spotty accuracy.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The process has leveled out a bit for Henderson. He began the year as a top-10 prospect and slipped a bit during his final season. As we close in on April, his stock is rising to that No. 2 or No. 3 cornerback spot.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Tee Higgins WR Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Few would have imagined Higgins lasting this long in the first round but a strong offensive tackle class and a rising group of quarterbacks pushed him down. The Clemson product has dealt with some injuries this season and that has to concern Philadelphia, who was hit hard by the injury bug over the last couple of years.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Buffalo exceeded expectations this season, which is a testament to their coaching staff. When you look at the roster, there are several areas in need of an upgrade. In an ideal world, the best prospect available would be a wide receiver but that is not the case. Instead, they build out their secondary with Xavier McKinney, who is capable of playing the boundary and field cornerback positions as well as either safety role.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 234 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins are both free agents. Murray is more of an off ball linebacker but New England would have zero difficulty integrating him into their defense because he is such an active, opportunistic linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 24 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Chaisson would not need to travel far to don his professional digs. His upside is off the charts if he can stay healthy. New Orleans needs more pass rush on the edge, which Chaisson will provide in spades if they cut him loose.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota needs another edge rusher and potentially two before long. Gross-Matos is a long player that can apply some pressure around the edge.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'7" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 9th Miami desperately needs an offensive tackle and in this case, it works out for them. Jones happens to be one of the best players on the board. The Dolphins land Tua Tagovailoa, Javon Kinlaw and Jones with their three first round picks.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 1st Seattle has been trying to find an answer at tight end with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson on the roster in recent years. Will Dissly has been a solid player but he can't stay healthy. It is time for them to take a bigger swing and add a player that could be with the organization for quite some time.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 252 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Tennessee fans are going to be mad that Terrell Lewis is off the board one pick before theirs. Baltimore is poised to watch Matt Judon leave so Lewis steps in to fill the void. It is fitting that an Alabama player would be the choice considering Ozzie Newsome frequented the program so often when he was making the draft picks.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 3rd Baun offers versatility as a prospect. He could play inside or outside. Tennessee could realistically use both. He does a fantastic job getting off blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Austin Jackson OL USC • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Bryan Bulaga is a free agent this offseason so the Packers may reasonably need a replacement. Jackson is a really athletic tackle prospect with room to grow. He donated bone marrow to his younger sister in July to treat Diamond-Blackfan anemia so there had been a lot weighing on his mind and body in 2019.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The league is progressively becoming more pass-friendly, which means that depth at the cornerback position helps. San Francisco has several cornerbacks scheduled to hit free agency this offseason and Richard Sherman is not getting any younger. Hall is a viable, long-term addition.