2020 NFL Mock Draft: Colts trade up for QB, Eagles and Bills get aggressive for WRs in frenetic first round

Round 1 - Pick 1 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 221 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Nothing changes at the top, and it seems unlikely the Bengals would even entertain trade offers. Burrow is the highest rated quarterback prospect in several years according to many analysts.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'5" / 264 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Redskins land a star to build the defense around for the new regime. Young has an even higher upside than last year's No. 2 pick, Nick Bosa.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 3 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd All the reports on Tagovailoa appear to be positive so far, but there's no way of knowing what's going on behind the scenes. Here, the Dolphins are satisfied with his health and part with No. 39 to move up two spots.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tristan Wirfs OL Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd After Wirfs blew the combine out of the water with his testing, he appears the favorite to be the first tackle off the board. His versatility should allow the team to start him at right tackle and plan to kick him to the blind side eventually, or inside to guard if he disappoints on the outside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 5 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions move down two spots, pick up the No. 39 overall pick and still land the guy many expect them to take at No. 3. Okudah can come in and immediately stabilize a secondary in flux.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Jordan Love QB Utah State • Jr • 6'4" / 224 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Chargers might be fine moving forward with Tyrod Taylor as their QB of the present, but if they are high on either Love or Justin Herbert, landing a franchise QB here will be too tempting to pass up to address other needs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 7 Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 238 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Compared often to Derwin James for his versatility and break-the-mold profile, Simmons could also fall further than he should based on GMs finding it easier to envision how other top prospects fit onto their rosters. That means someone is going to get a steal, and like in my last mock, I have the Raiders packing No. 12 and 80 to move up for the chess piece.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 8 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 236 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th With the Jaguars as a possible QB team at No. 9 and the Bucs lurking as a potential trade-up team after fixing the position in the short term with Philip Rivers, the Colts get aggressive, giving up No. 13 and 44 while also getting back a fourth-rounder.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 326 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st With two teams trading ahead of them, the Jaguars are able to sit back and let the best interior defensive lineman in the draft fall into their laps. If one of the top four QBs is on the clock when they pick, it'll be interesting to see if they go that route.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 312 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st If four QBs do in fact get drafted before No. 10, the Browns should be in an excellent position to land much needed offensive line help. Wills' experience on the right side will also help should the team add a veteran left tackle in free agency or trade.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mekhi Becton OL Louisville • Jr • 6'7" / 364 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are well-positioned to land one of the top four tackles in this class, and here they pick up the surprisingly athletic Becton after his ridiculous 40-yard dash at the combine.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 12 K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU • Soph • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Panthers move down, pick up an extra Day 2 pick for the new regime and then draft the second-best edge rusher in this class. I could even see the Panthers looking to move down twice from No. 7 so they can amass several picks to bring in quality talent to remake the roster.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'5" / 324 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals are able to swap a fourth-rounder for No. 44 by moving down five spots, where they can still land a premier talent at offensive tackle or on the other side of the ball. Here they snap up Kinlaw for the defensive line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 14 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st The depth at receiver in this class has caused the teams in the top 13 to focus on other positions, so when we get to the Bucs and no receivers are off the board, the Eagles package No. 21 with 85 and a fifth-round pick to jump the Broncos for Lamb, who can raise the ceiling of Philly's passing attack.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 188 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Broncos alleviated some of their corner concerns with the A.J. Bouye trade, and that frees them up to take Javon Kinlaw if he slides this far or a top receiver to add to the passing attack with young QB Drew Lock.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 16 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bills follow the Eagles' lead and give up No. 86 to jump for one of the top receivers with the fear of missing out if they sit at No. 22.

Round 1 - Pick 17 CJ Henderson CB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 204 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd It appears the Cowboys will lose Byron Jones to free agency, and this is a good spot to find a potential replacement. They may even have their pick of cornerbacks outside of top-five pick Jeffrey Okudah.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 18 Andrew Thomas OL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th The Dolphins moved up to land Tua Tagovailoa earlier in this mock, and here they're able to get a tackle to protect his blindside. Thomas was long considered the top tackle in this draft but found himself surpassed by three other names by the combine.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 19 Justin Jefferson WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The Raiders get sniped for Ruggs, but still land an excellent receiver to build the passing game around in Jefferson, who wowed at the combine to the point where he feels like the next WR off the board after the established top three.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 20 Xavier McKinney S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars are facing a talent drain on defense, so they pick up another highly-rated player with their second first-round pick in McKinney, who could help at both corner and safety due to his versatility.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 21 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th After moving down to land third- and fifth-round picks, the Bucs pick up an outside linebacker who can get after the quarterback but also play in space when asked to drop back.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Buffalo Bills Round 1 - Pick 22 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd The Falcons move down to add a third-round pick, then pass on a defensive lineman after surveying the options to select cornerback help.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers have a big hole to fill at linebacker, so they package No. 30 and 94 to get here for Murray, who's talented enough to go 10 picks higher.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th With no second-round pick, the Saints pass on receiver here with the plan of taking advantage of the depth at the position later and instead go with the best remaining cornerback in Diggs.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th If Everson Griffen proves too expensive to bring back, the Vikings can find a replacement here with Gross-Matos, who lands with a coach that's pulled the best out of defensive line prospects for years.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 26 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin • Jr • 5'10" / 226 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st How bad was the Miami run game last year? The Dolphins' leading rusher was Ryan Fitzpatrick. The guy with the most carries averaged just 1.8 yards per rush. While there are other more important positions on the roster, Taylor is a guy who might not be there at No. 39 after his outstanding combine.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks do what they do, striking a first-round trade that involves landing three picks (No. 46, 77, 115) for this one so the Broncos can jump back into the first round for an excellent defensive end prospect who falls further than he should.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Patrick Queen LB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 229 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd Assuming Matt Judon is retained, the Ravens can look inside at a non-rush linebacker to take Queen, who can start immediately and help stem the expected loss of talented defenders in Baltimore.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Jones OL Houston • Sr • 6'5" / 319 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th If Jack Conklin leaves for a big payday, the Titans will have to find a replacement. Jones has stood out during the predraft process and may be able to handle a starting role from the jump.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 30 Grant Delpit S LSU • Jr • 6'3" / 213 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd This isn't the biggest need for the Pats, but it's all about the value that comes with taking Delpit this low, and adding an extra Day 2 pick in the trade down.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 31 Ross Blacklock DL TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th With potential fits for Blacklock ahead of them, the Lions sacrifice No. 106 to move up four spots and take the talented defensive tackle after passing on Derrick Brown earlier. The 49ers should be a prime trade-down candidate with their lack of picks.