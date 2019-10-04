2020 NFL Mock Draft with a twist: Quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow lead seniors-only projection

Round 1 - Pick 1 Justin Herbert QB Oregon • Sr • 6'6" / 237 lbs Sound the alarm! The Dolphins take a quarterback! Quarterback is far from their biggest issue right now. I still believe Josh Rosen could be the long-term answer there but their willingness to play him behind that porous offensive line gives me pause. Playing on that team will either lead to injury or shatter his confidence.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kristian Fulton CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 200 lbs The Redskins have a lot of needs. It would be wise to replace Trent Williams but it is too early to take a prospect at that position. Fulton can upgrade a cornerback group that includes 31 year old Josh Norman and Aaron Colvin, who was outright released by the Texans in the middle of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Joe Burrow QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 216 lbs Andy Dalton is not the reason for this team's struggles. At his age, he is not a part of the long-term plan and that is all that can be considered right now. It is unclear where Ryan Finley fits into that plan, but the Bengals have an opportunity to bring Athens native Joe Burrow back to Ohio.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Lucas Niang OL TCU • Sr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Niang struggled against Texas last season but he has looked solid otherwise. The Cardinals need to supplement their protection for Kyler Murray.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 207 lbs The Jets gave Trumaine Johnson $45 million guaranteed over five years and then benched him. They need cornerback help.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Derrick Brown DL Auburn • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Vic Fangio had Eddie Goldman, Roy Robertson-Harris and Akiem Hicks in Chicago. Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and Derek Wolfe do not inspire the same level of fear. By adding Brown, they take some eyes off those talented pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryce Hall CB Virginia • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Raiders have taken their shots at the cornerback position in the first round but they have not come without risk. Jon Gruden has drawn the ire of media members but he does not get the credit he deserves. Oakland is exceeding expectations considering the talent and experience on that roster.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Julian Okwara DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 248 lbs Few teams have been bit by the injury bug as hard as the Falcons over the past few years. Okwara allows them to bolster their pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Titans fans are probably already upset with me continuously trying to give them a tight end, but I have good intentions. Delanie Walker is a great player when he is healthy but he is also 35. The other tight ends on the roster have a combined four receptions this year. I offered an olive branch with one of Nashville's own.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest • Sr • 5'10" / 190 lbs The Giants have been trying to get rid of Janoris Jenkins for two seasons. He played last week against the Redskins but it was fools' gold. They need a long-term upgrade at the position. Bassey and Deandre Baker can be a solid duo for awhile.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Javon Kinlaw DL South Carolina • Sr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Kinlaw is an animal. Tampa Bay has really altered their defense with some key pieces leaving town. They add some physicality up front to a team exceeding expectations under Bruce Arians.

Round 1 - Pick 12 A.J. Green CB Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Green has great size and ball skills. The relationship between Jalen Ramsey and the Jaguars is irreparable so they need a replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Rashard Lawrence DL LSU • Sr • 6'2" / 308 lbs Indianapolis has added a lot of undersized linebackers which is a good strategy in today's NFL but they need some big bodies in front of them to occupy blockers. Lawrence will be able to free up that group.

From From Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 14 Matt Peart OL Connecticut • Sr • 6'7" / 303 lbs The Jamaican born lineman has a lot of upside. He is really athletic and looks quick in pass protection. He needs to improve upon his run blocking. Miami allowed one starting offensive tackle to walk in free agency and traded the other to Houston. They need help.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kenny Willekes EDGE Michigan State • Sr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Willekes may not even need to rent a U-Haul for this move. He can grab a couple of buddies with trucks and transport his sack production and endless motor to the Motor City.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB Vanderbilt • Sr • 5'10" / 218 lbs The Bills have Devin Singletary but they are also still feeding Frank Gore. Vaughn is a home-run hitter capable of catching passes, which is important in a Josh Allen-led offense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Raekwon Davis DL Alabama • Sr • 6'7" / 312 lbs The Panthers are aging and injury-prone along that defensive front. They add some additional insurance coverage with Davis. If nothing else, he can learn from those established veterans until it is time for him to fill their shoes.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 18 J.R. Reed S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 194 lbs When studying the Bulldogs last year, Reed kept jumping off the page. He was always in the right place at the right time. The Dolphins need players that love the game and Reed fits the bill.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Prince Tega Wanogho OT Auburn • Sr • 6'7" / 305 lbs Few offensive tackle prospects possess the amount of upside as the Auburn lineman. He is really athletic for the position. Admittedly, there is still more for me to learn about him.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jabari Zuniga DL Florida • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs The Ravens tried to mask the loss of C.J. Mosley and Za'Darius Smith but it has shown early in the season when they weren't playing Miami. They still have a few promising players in that group but Zuniga can replace Pernell McPhee.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trey Adams OL Washington • Sr • 6'8" / 314 lbs Adams was a likely first-round pick at one point but he has battled back and knee injuries over the past two seasons, which is scary. If he can regain form, then he would be a great replacement for one of those offensive tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Calvin Throckmorton OL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 309 lbs Throckmorton has the size and frame to play interior offensive line or offensive tackle. The 49ers have had some injuries along that unit so adding a little versatility would serve them well.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Brandon Jones S Texas • Sr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Harrison Smith has served Minnesota well but they could add some salary cap space back by getting younger at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Anfernee Jennings LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs There was some speculation that K.J. Wright would not return to Seattle this season. After losing so much pass rush over the past few years, they add a piece back with Jennings, who has three sacks this season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Malik Harrison LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs The Eagles just traded for Duke Riley from the Falcons but that will not answer the question. Harrison has been all over the field for the Buckeyes and that should energize the Eagles defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Khalid Kareem DL Notre Dame • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Dante Fowler Jr. has shown some improvement this season but Los Angeles can continue building out that position with Kareem, who already has 3.5 sacks this season.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zack Moss RB Utah • Sr • 5'10" / 222 lbs Zack Moss plays a style of football that exemplifies that Green Bay community. He is a physical player with a second gear. There are several examples of him truck sticking a player on the goal line. The Packers could have used that this past week.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 28 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 218 lbs Hurts is a proven leader capable of impacting the game in both the air and on the ground. Ushering in the Las Vegas era with a new quarterback -- especially one that has a real chance to win the Heisman -- will put butts in seats.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zack Baun LB Wisconsin • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs New Orleans' defense has fought in the absence of Drew Brees and kept that team's playoff hopes alive. The addition of Baun to that linebacker room will only make them stronger.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marlon Davidson DE Auburn • Sr • 6'3" / 278 lbs Kansas City has tried to upgrade their defense with big additions like Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark. They could add some depth in nothing else at the defensive end position with Davidson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Ashtyn Davis S California • Sr • 6'1" / 200 lbs The Cowboys will need to address their secondary this offseason due to expiring contracts or simply a need to upgrade. Davis has gained steam in that first round consideration.