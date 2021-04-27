It's finally here, the fruits of my labor over the past four months, watching and evaluating hundreds of prospects in preparation for the 2021 NFL Draft. I released a Top 200 a few weeks ago, realized I needed to tweak my grading system slightly, and now we have the list built out further to technically cover the entire draft.

For a quick primer on my grading system, it's constructed as follows -- grades in five categories I deem most important to each position, weighed from most important to least important. That combination of grades equates to a prospect's "raw grade." But we're not done. After that, I add "position addition" at each spot -- and this is another subjective part of the process -- based on how valuable I view each position. For full transparency, here's how I rank the importance (and supply/demand) of each position on the field in today's NFL.

- Quarterback

- Offensive tackle

- Edge rusher

- Wide receiver

- Cornerback

- Safety

- Interior offensive line

- Interior defensive line

- Tight end

- Linebacker

- Running back

Keep that in mind when you're noticing loads of receivers and corners in this list and not nearly as many tight ends, linebackers and running backs (the latter receive no position addition at all!). If you have any questions on any prospect listed below (or maybe one that isn't), reach out to me on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram @ChrisTrapasso. We'll talk. Let's get to it!

Round 1

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson (QB1)

2. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (QB2)

3. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (QB3)

4. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama (WR1)

5. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU (WR2)

6. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (TE1)

7. Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama (WR3)

8. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (OT1)

9. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State (QB4)

10. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (LB1)

On the quarterbacks, I purposely grade them as early as possible in the pre-draft process, so there's no possible way any hype train -- that typically comes flying down the tracks later -- impacts my evaluation. And Wilson finished .03 higher than Fields in my grading system. I think he manages the pocket a tick better than the Ohio State passer and reads the field slightly better but doesn't have quite as strong of an arm.

I also grade the receivers early, and Waddle finished .06 higher -- a decently large gap -- than Chase. The reasons? The Alabama wideout has more dynamic separation ability, and on the field is much faster. Chase is bigger, has more YAC promise because of his contact balance and power, and ball skills that are every so slightly better.

As for Owusu-Koramoah, I didn't overthink him. He's an electric athlete, playing at a weight best-suited for linebacker in today's NFL and covers like a high-end safety prospect. He's the type of player to transcend. I really believe that.

11. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech (OT2)

12. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU (S1)

13. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia (EDGE1)

14. Richie Grant, S, UCF (S2)

15. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech (CB1)

16. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse (S3)

17. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan (EDGE2)

18. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (WR4)

19. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, FSU (CB2)

20. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (OT3)

21. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern (CB3)

22. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (LB2)

23. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (WR5)

24. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern (OT4)

25. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (EDGE3)

26. Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (DL1

27. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest (EDGE4)

28. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (EDGE5)

29. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama (CB4)

30. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss (WR6)

31. Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (CB5)

32.Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (WR7)

This first round doesn't look like most first rounds around the Internet or on TV. Darrisaw is my OT2 because of how effortlessly powerful he is and his ability in pass protection. I've loved Grant and Cisco for a long time -- Grant's truly close to Moehrig in terms of straight-up versatility, and Cisco has immense range in coverage while being a serious force against the run. Why am I lower on Slater than most? I'm worried about the power element of his game, to start. While a tremendous athlete -- and that's vital -- I don't think he anchors as well as Jonah Williams did when he entered the league out of Alabama in 2019.

Samuel Jr. is a stud. Flat out. He didn't test as spectacularly as the longer corners in this class. He plays much bigger than his frame and has freaky twitch and instincts -- just like his dad. Man or zone, the former Seminole is going to be a big-play creator in the NFL. I feel similarly about Newsome from Northwestern. His hips are phenomenal, and like Samuel, I love his tenacity when attacking the ball.

At the bottom of my first round is another corner, Melifonwu from Syracuse, who was built in a football lab at 6-foot-2 1/2 inches, over 32-inch arms and a 41-inch vertical. But what really made him feel like a top prospect to me is how well he changes directions at his size. He's not just a linear athlete. And he tracks the football outstandingly.

Round 2

33. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida (WR8)

34. Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (DL2)

35. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (CB6)

36. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia (CB7)

37. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (LB3)

38. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama (OT5)

39. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC (IOL1)

40. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (QB5)

41. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee (WR9)

42. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (RB1)

43. Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston (EDGE6)

44. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame (EDGE7)

45. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU (S4)

46. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE8)

47. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (CB8)

48. Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (IDL3)

49. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (CB9)

50. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (IOL2)

Toney graded higher than I expected, but I trust my grading system. When really thinking about it -- he's a dynamic YAC weapon from the SEC who tested awesomely and was a little bigger than people expected. It makes sense. Horn is very reliant on a knockout at the line of scrimmage in press. If that doesn't happen, he's susceptible to losing a receiver down the field.

I adore Stokes as a prospect. Game-changing play after game-changing play in zone or man. Plus, he's long with major recovery speed. Jones landed at No. 40. Great, not tremendous prospect with clear-cut limitations. You know what they are. Harris is my RB1 because of his vicious cutting capabilities at his size and legitimate H-back type route-running and ball-tracking chops.

I couldn't find an obvious flaw to Palmer's game. He just didn't have crazy production as a receiver at Tennessee.

Do not overlook Turner in this class. He looks like a five-year NFL veteran at nearly 6-6 and nearly 270 pounds with high-caliber athleticism and a mature set of pass-rushing moves. The Houston star is a hit-the-ground-running type on the edge. And I'd be willing to take a flier on Oweh in Round 2. Not Round 1. The burst is All-Pro level. The hip-tightness scares me, as does the fact that he doesn't have anything in his hand-work arsenal besides a swipe.

51. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky (LB4)

52. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (DL4)

53. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (IOL3)

54. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (WR10)

55. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky (CB10)

56. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF (CB11)

57. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (RB2)

58. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon (CB12)

59. Camryn Bynum, CB, California (CB13)

60. Landon Dickerson, OT, Alabama (IOL4)

61. Walker Little, OT, Stanford (OT6)

62. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana (S5)

63. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina (WR11)

64. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (WR12)

Davis is going to be picked inside Round 1. I like him better in Round 2. Why? To summarize, we only saw one year of huge production from him, and I'm worried that his play-recognition skills slows him down a bit on the field. He is an athletic marvel though.

You'll notice a bunch of cornerbacks clumped near the end of my second round of prospects. Robinson and Graham are ready to start in the slot and have the suddenness to make plays there early in their NFL careers. Bynum might be the most underrated corner in the class -- there's essentially zero buzz about him whatosever but his film shows an instinctive corner with serious twitch when planting and driving on the football.

Round 3

65. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (RB3)

66. Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska (OT7)

67. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (OT8)

68. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford (QB6)

69. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston (WR13)

70. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (CB14)

71. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State (WR14)

72. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (LB5)

73. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson (OT9)

74. James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati (OT10)

75. Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (DL5)

76. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma (CB15)

77. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M (QB7)

78. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (OT12)

79. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (OT13)

80. Alim McNeill, DL, NC State (DL6)

81. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan (OT11)

82. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington (EDGE9)

83. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (EDGE10)

84. Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech (S6)

85. Bobby Brown III, DL, Texas A&M (DL7)

86. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (OT14)

87. Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois (IOL5)

88. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (S7)

89. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State (S8)

90. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia (QB8)

Cosmi might be the better overall athlete at tackle, but I like the pass-blocking brilliance from Jaimes from Nebraska a little more. He's the third-round tackle I'd feel most comfortable plugging into the starting lineup immediately. Stevenson graded as my favorite "big-play specialist at a smaller size" ahead of Tutu Atwell, Jaelon Darden or Ihmir Smith-Marsette. He's incredibly fast and has the best vision and cutting skills of that group.

Werner didn't grade as high as I expected, because his film was one of my favorite watches of draft season. Long, big, physical, smooth athletically, and very capable in coverage.

Brown from Oklahoma is the pesky nickel cornerback you want on your team, and Christensen and Radunz have upside as complete blockers because of their athletic talent. Power players will hurt them early in their pro careers. Tryon is bound to go much earlier than late Round 3, and I like him as a prospect. He felt very linear on film and wasn't fantastic with his hands, although that inside move is deadly. Weaver is the opposite. He doesn't play like a supreme athlete yet has every move in the book ready to be deployed on whichever offensive tackle he faces.

Deablo from Virginia Tech should be the en vogue "big nickel" defender in this class on Day 2. Very experienced, plenty of production as a tackler and in coverage in his illustrious career, and he tested well. When I watched Brown from Texas A&M, I thought I was evaluating a 6-1, 295-pound redshirt senior. Turns out he's 6-4 and 321 pounds with nearly 35-inch arms, and he still hasn't turned 21 yet. All-Pro upside as a pass-rushing nose tackle.

Green is the best pure center prospect in this class. He comes with the finest blend of power, explosion, and balance of any pivot in the class.

Holland could be a Day 2 steal. His versatility is appealing. I'm worried about him athletically in coverage once he's an NFL safety. There just were too many noticeable hitches in his step when he had to throttle down and break on a receiver or the football.



91. Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas (QB9)

92. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (EDGE11)

93. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (LB6)

94. Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State (LB7)

95. Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas (CB16)

96. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (WR15)

97. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State (RB4)

98. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (WR17)

99. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (QB10)

100. Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville (WR18)

101. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas (WR19)

102. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (TE2)

103. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State (WR20)

104. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville (WR21)

105. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan (CB17)

106. Jabril Cox, LB, North Dakota State (LB8)

Franks is unpolished. And we only saw one "good" year from him as a quarterback in college. But that season was 2020 at Arkansas, and he has big-time traits. His raw grade wasn't insanely high. But he's playing the most vital position on the field.

Fitzpatrick from Louisville was a late watch for him, but he's one of the more well-rounded wideouts in this class. And he's unlike most prospects at the receiver spot in this draft because of his size -- almost 6-2 and 210 pounds with long arms and big hands. He's a crisp route runner and brings some downfield juice after the catch.

Cox takes some plays off at linebacker, but he needs to be prioritized for any team in need of better play in coverage from its linebacker group (see: most of the league). With better play IDing and some more power to his game when taking on blockers, he can be a very good pro.

Round 4

107. William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor (EDGE12)

108. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (DL8)

109. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford (CB18)

110. Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford (WR22)

111. D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina (OT15)

112. Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh (S9)

113. Austin Watkins, WR, UAB (WR22)

114. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State (WR23)

115. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington (CB19)

116. Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State (EDGE13)

117. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (IOL6)

118. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh (EDGE14)

119. Drew Dalman, IOL, Stanford (IOL7)

120. Sadarius Hutcherson, IOL, South Carolina (IOL8)

121. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami (TE3)

122. Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College (LB9)

123. Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (EDGE14)

124. Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB (EDGE15)

125. Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater (IOL9)

Bradley-King is the Day 3 edge rusher I'd roll the dice on. He's long and bendy and occasionally pieces together a collection of moves to get to the quarterback. Smith from East Carolina has major upside simply because he doesn't have an NFL body yet. He's a dynamic, choppy athlete on the field and really punishes once he latches on.

Taylor from Washington is long, athletic and sticks like glue to receivers at all levels. Just strange he never recorded an interception in college. Hutcherson is my favorite Day 3 interior offensive guard because of his size, clear athletic gifts on film and loads of experience. I'll never know why he wasn't invited to the Senior Bowl.

McDuffie from Boston College screams to the football and has the athletic prowess to be a star in coverage. Odeyingbo is the injured prospect you want to stash for a late-season debut or a full redshirt. He's powerful, decently athletic, and has baseball bats for hands.

I like Meinerz, but I do think the hype got a little out of control after his Senior Bowl performance, which truly was dominant. On film at the Division III level, there were plenty of lunges and whiffs on film, although he mostly drove people into the turf.

126. Carson Green, OT, Texas A&M (OT16)

127. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (WR24)

128. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (WR25)

129. Jonathan Marshall, DL, Arkansas (DL9)

130. Tay Gowan, CB, UCF (CB20)

131. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri (LB10)

132. Jay Tufele, DL, USC (DL10)

133. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (RB6)

134. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (EDGE15)

135. Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU (S10)

136. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (IOL10)

137. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia (IOL11)

138. Robert Hainsey, IOL, Notre Dame (IOL12)

139. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis (RB7)

140. Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati (S11)

141. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan (WR26)

142. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF (WR27)

143. Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU (DL11)

144. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State (LB11)

145. Benjamin St. Juste, CB, Minnesota (CB21)

My comparison for Rodgers is Deebo Samuel Lite. Just enough twitch to get open, but he thrives thanks to running back like balance through contact. The same is true for Williams from UCF. Marshall from Arkansas is another athletic nose with pass-rush ability -- there are plenty of those in this class, like Shelvin from LSU I have near the end of Round 4.

And at No. 134, you'll see the name you probably were looking for, Rousseau from Miami. Long? Yes. Athletic? Kind of. Raw? Extremely. He's the prospect I think is most overhyped in this class. Hainsey has vice grips for hands and with more weight can be a stellar on-the-move guard.

Round 5

145. Rachad Wildgoose, CB, Wisconsin (CB22)

146. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo (EDGE16)

147. Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State (CB23)

149. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State (RB8)

150. Royce Newman, OT, Ole Miss (OT16)

151. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida (OT17)

152. David Moore, IOL, Grambling (IOL13)

153. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia (S12)

154. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina (WR28)

155. Ernest Jones, LB, South Carolina (LB12)

156. Dax Milne, WR, BYU (WR29)

157. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (TE4)

158. Darius Stills, DL, West Virginia (DL12)

159. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina (CB24)

160. Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M (OT18)

161. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (EDGE17)

162. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri (S12)

163. Shane Buechele, QB, SMU (QB11)

164. Christian Uphoff, S, Illinois State (S13)

165. Jonathan Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State (EDGE18)

Koonce from Buffalo has the most Gumby-like traits of any rusher in the class. I'm serious. Bend and dip is insane. Plus he plenty long enough to win around the corner in the NFL. Hill provides a combo of slashing ability and power through tackle along with receiving ability to make him a capable running back early in his career.

Forsythe is a fascinating prospect because he looks like a tight end -- a large tight end -- at 6-8 and not even 310 pounds. He plays with so much natural power it barely looks like he's exerting any energy. But his footwork and hand use are very inconsistent. There's Nate Solder upside with him though.

Jones is probably the most underrated linebackers in the class. He's high-cut and wasn't a major producer in coverage in college. But he attacks -- and I mean ATTACKS -- the football against the run, and is not limited athletically.

Moore from Texas A&M has starter potential at either tackle or guard, and he graded a little lower than how I felt while watching him on film. Power and balance. And his measureables are a dream for an offensive line coach -- almost 6-6 with 34 1/2-inch arms.



166. Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame (EDGE19)

168. Caden Sterns, S, Texas (S14)

167. Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa (EDGE20)

169. Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State (DL13)

170. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State (CB25)

171. Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC (CB26)

172. Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State (EDGE21)

173. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke (EDGE22)

174. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State (CB27)

175. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech (CB28)

176. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (LB13)

177. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn (WR29)

178. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa (OT19)

179. Jason Pinnock, CB, Pittsburgh (CB29)

180. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest (WR30)

181. Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane (EDGE23)

182. Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa (EDGE24)

183. Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA (RB8)

184. Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee (CB30)

185. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (RB9)

Hall from San Diego State mostly played on the perimeter but projects inside in the NFL. I love his collegiate productivity and the explosion in and out of his breaks. He has serious recovery speed and routinely finds the football in the air. Griffin from USC is very comparable prospect, as evidenced by those corners being stacked at No. 170 and No. 171 respectively.

Rumph is a puzzling prospect. He is the owner of the best pass-rush move arsenal in the class. He's bendy and long too. But he measured in at under 6-3 and just 235 pounds at his pro day. Where does he play in the NFL?

Barnes from Purdue is thick, surprisingly athletic, and in college, he destroyed Big Ten offensive tackles as a stand-up blitzer around the corner. Can he do the same in the NFL at around 6-1 and 238 pounds? Maybe. His nearly 34-inch arms will help. Good prospect.

Sample's another compelling prospect because of his legitimate positional flexibility and how well his hands and feet are tied together as a rusher. At almost 6-3 and 267 with tentacles, he is the trendy interior rusher for today's NFL.

Round 6

186. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State (IOL14)

187. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech (RB10)

188. Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas (RB11)

189. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville (RB12)

190. Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State (CB31)

191. Justin Henderson, RB, Louisiana Tech (RB13)

192. Mark Webb, S, Georgia (S15)

193. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan (LB14)

194. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn (WR31)

195. Will Fries, OT, Penn State (OT20)

196. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (OT21)

197. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn (S16)

198. Jonathan Adams Jr., WR, Arkansas State (WR31)

199. Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia (LB14)

200. Garrett Wallow, LB, TCU (LB15)

Bunch of running backs in this group, and they're a little lower than you've probably seen around the Internet because of their lack of position addition in my grading system (see the intro if you don't already know about "position addition").

Herbert is the bounciest of this running back clump, Williams the most explosive but the smallest, Hawkins the fastest, home-run hitter, and Henderson the most like James Robinson: Subtle cuts, great vision, good power through tackle.

Fries played essentially every position at Penn State, and Brown has major upside because of his athleticism, I'm just a tick concerned about his level of competition and lack of sand in his pants (had to get that old-school scouting term into this Big Board!).

If you need a rebounder to help the vertical element of your passing game, target Adams from Arkansas State on Day 3. He's freaky in that regard. Just not overly fast or twitchy. Fields and Wallow are similar prospects -- as evidenced by their ranking -- smaller, sudden linebackers who can carve out a niche role in today's NFL.

201. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State (EDGE25)

202. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma (RB12)

203. Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU (CB31)

204. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo (RB13)

205. Adrian Ealy, OT, Oklahoma State (OT22)

206. Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane (EDGE26)

207. Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC (S16)

208. Chris Evans, RB, Michigan (RB14)

209. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa (WR32)

210. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia (LB16)

211. Trill Williams, CB, Syracuse (CB32)

212. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida (CB33)

213. Jimmy Morrissey, IOL, Pittsburgh (IOL15)

214. Raymond Johnson, EDGE, Georgia Southern (EDGE27)

215. Larry Borom, OT, Missouri (OT23)

216. Noah Gray, TE, Duke (TE5)

217. Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE28)

218. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh (S17)

219. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame (IOL16)

220. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (CB34)

221. Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia (LB17)

222. Nick Niemann, LB, Iowa (LB18)

223. Tarron Jackson, EDGE, Coastal Carolina (EDGE29)

224. Darius Hodge, EDGE, Marshall (EDGE30)

225. Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State (RB15)

226. Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana (WR33)

227. Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green (TE6)

228. Kylen Granson, TE, SMU (TE7)

229. Tre Walker, WR, San Jose State (WR34)

Kaindoh is one of the trendiest developmental edges in this class at nearly 6-6 and 260 pounds with arms that go on for days and days. He flashes awesome bend. It's just not consistent and his hand work is average at best. Stephens from SMU is an unheralded cornerback prospect with steady production and serious hops to play the ball at its highest point. Don't forget about him.

If Johnson from Georgia Southern could bend the corner more tightly, he'd be a Day 2 pick. Jolting pop in his hands and detailed pass-rushing plans. You'll notice Wade from Ohio State at No. 220. Much lower than most. Despite being a major recruit and entering the 2020 season with loads of hype, Wade's film simply did not do it for me whatsoever. He needs to move to safety in the NFL.

I have to discuss Nwangwu from Iowa State -- he barely got the ball in college but was incredibly explosive at a thick 6-1 and 210 pounds. Then he rocked his pro day workout. He's the most tantalizing late-round running back in this class. I love the receiver background Morris from Bowling Green has, and he holds onto the football through contact as well as any tight end in this class not named Kyle Pitts.

Round 7

230. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (LB19)

231. Robert Jones, IOL, Middle Tennessee State (IOL17)

232. Tommy Kraemer, IOL, Notre Dame (IOL18)

233. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State (WR35)

234. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (TE8)

235. Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois (CB35)

236. Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida (WR36)

237. Dillon Stoner, WR, Oklahoma State (WR37)

238. Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (DL14)

239. Shawn Davis, S, Florida (S18)

240. Brandon Echols, CB, Kentucky (CB36)

Tremble is the standout name here. Most people like him significantly more than I do. He tested well and does have the makings of being a more productive pro than he was at Notre Dame, simply because he was hardly utilized in the pass game for the Fighting Irish. I just didn't see a freaky type and blocking matters but isn't vital for the tight end spot today.

Wilson was once a hot first-round defensive tackle prospect but his play got less impressive each season at Florida State, and Echols made my Top 275 almost solely on a ridiculous workout.



241. Ta'Quon Graham, DL, Texas (DL15)

242. Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan (TE9)

243. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana (RB16)

244. Briley Moore, TE, Kansas State (TE10)

245. Mike Strachan, WR, Charleston (WR38)

246. John Bates, TE, Boise State (TE11)

247. Jacob Harris, TE, UCF, (TE12)

248. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall (OT24)

249. Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M (LB20)

250. Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia (TE13)

251. Michael Menet, IOL, Penn State (IOL19)

252. Pro Wells, TE, TCU (TE14)

253. Malik Herring, DL, Georgia (DL16)

254. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU (TE15)

255. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss (TE16)

256. Kayode Awosika, IOL, Buffalo (IOL20)

257. Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia (IOL21)

258. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State (RB17)

259. Gerrid Doaks, RB, Cincinnati (RB18)

This is the tight end clump, and it's this late because I don't like the class as a whole but believe there are some useful TE3 types. Eubanks is like Tremble in that he can be more of a receiving threat in the NFL than he was in college. Smooth athlete. Moore is a YAC guy with a unique gait. Bates has some seam-stretching ability at a very large size. Harris is basically a wide receiver running vertical routes at 6-5 and 219 with a big workout on his resume. McKitty is a nasty blocker with minimal receiving productive but some upside there thanks to a large catch radius. Well is a basketball player under the glass ready to rebound the ball on every play.

Bushman might be the most talented receiver in this group but is injured and an older prospect. Yeboah is stiff but deceptively fast down the field.

As for some of the non tight ends in this group, Ball from Marshall is worthy of a late pick because of his size, length, and fluidity getting to the second level. Awosika from Buffalo can be an excellent run blocker at guard at the next level, he'll just be stretched to the limit athletically. And my No. 259, Doaks is a classic bulldozer of a back who will not be any fun to meet in the hole for linebackers and he has light feet and quality hands.

Priority UFAS



260. K.J. Costello, QB, Mississippi State

261. Drake Jackson, IOL, Kentucky

262. Jaylon Moore, IOL, Western Michigan

263. Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

264. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

265. K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

266. Teton Saltes, OT, New Mexico

267. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC

268. Christian Tutt, CB, Auburn

269. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

270. Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana

271. Gary Brightwell, RB, Arizona

272. Tedarrell Slaton, IDL, Florida

273. Ja'Quan Hardy, RB, Tiffin

274. B.J. Emmons, RB, Florida Atlantic

275. Khyiris Tonga, IDL, BYU