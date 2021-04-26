The 2021 NFL Draft is just a few days away. Teams have finalized their big boards and are working through mock scenarios to predict what teams ahead of them might do in the NFL Draft. Some teams will pick purely based on best player available while others will consider need. In the same sense that there are rarely 32 players carrying a first round grade, most teams do not begin draft night with a board consisting of the exact number of picks to be taken. Browns executive vice president and general manager Andrew Berry told assembled media this week that the team has 114 players considered draft-worthy and an additional 54 players that they would target in undrafted free agency.

After some final tweaks, my final Top 250 is here:

1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

3. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

4. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

5. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

6. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

7. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

8. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

9. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

10. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

11. Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

12. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

13. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

14. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

15. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

16. Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

17. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

18. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

19. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

20. Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama

21. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

22. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

23. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

24. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

25. Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

First, let's address the elephant in the room. How could Mac Jones be listed at No. 25 overall but be taken in the top 10? Positional needs drive up his selection. There are teams that have a quarterback and teams that are chasing a quarterback. It is the most valuable position in football and teams will not be successful unless they have one of the game's best. Although he is a very talented player, he does not have the ceiling to become a top five quarterback in the NFL and that's what drives him a little lower for me. Landon Dickerson, Caleb Farley and Jaelan Phillips are talent projections but injury history has to be taken into account with their selection. It would not surprise me if any of the three were taken much lower. Micah Parsons is an athletically gifted player but there is more to be sorted through before a team is comfortable taking him that early.

26. Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

27. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

28. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

29. Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

30. Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

31. Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

32. Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

33. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

34. Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

35. Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

36. Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF

37. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

38. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

39. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

40. Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

41. Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

42. Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

43. Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

44. Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

45. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State

46. Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB

47. Josh Myers, IOL, Ohio State

48. Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

49. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

50. Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

I am a big Joe Tryon fan and would be comfortable taking him in the first round. Jamin Davis is almost assuredly going in the first round somewhere. He is the cleanest of the linebacker prospects right now. Jevon Holland and Paulson Adebo are smart, savvy leaders in the secondary. Kelvin Joseph has as much upside as any cornerback prospect in this draft class. I am admittedly higher on Jordan Smith than most because of his length and waist bend. I am in the minority in the sense that I have Dillon Radunz and Jalen Mayfield in this range rather than Liam Eichenberg and Sam Cosmi.

Kadarius Toney Getty Images

51. Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC

52. Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

53. Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

54. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

55. Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee

56. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

57. Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

59. Richie Grant, S, UCF

60. Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

61. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

62. Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami

63. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

64. Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

65. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

66. D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

67. Tyler Shelvin, IDL, LSU

68. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

69. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

70. Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa

71. Hamilcar Rashed Jr., EDGE, Oregon State

72. Jay Tufele, IDL, USC

73. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

74. Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

75. James Hudson III, OT, Cincinnati

76. Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

77. Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

78. Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama

79. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

80. Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

81. Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

82. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

83. Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

84. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

85. Bryce Hargrove, IOL, Pittsburgh

86. Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

87. Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

88. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

89. Robert Jones, IOL, Middle Tennessee State

90. Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame

91. Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

92. Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina

93. Monty Rice, LB, Georgia

94. Osa Odighizuwa, EDGE, UCLA

95. Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo

96. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

97. Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State

98. Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

99. Payton Turner, DL, Houston

100. Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Walker Little will likely be taken higher because it is so difficult to find offensive tackles with the athleticism that he brings to the table. It is likely that Eric Stokes is taken higher than I have him ranked as well. Tyson Campbell's coverage skills are fantastic but his lack of ball production is concerning. Kadarius Toney and Zaven Collins are ranked lower than most. Collins supposedly measured in at 270 pounds at his medical re-check, which is tough to understand. With Toney, it is just a matter of him knowing what to do each play. I am higher on Hamilcar Rashed Jr. than most because I think he offers more upside as a committed edge rusher as opposed to a glorified off-ball linebacker.

101. Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

102. Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

103. Larry Borom, OT, Missouri

104. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa

105. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

106. Tedarrell Slaton, IDL, Florida

107. Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska

108. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

109. Alim McNeill, IDL, NC State

110. Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

111. Ifeatu Melifonwu, S, Syracuse

112. Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

113. Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana

114. Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest

115. Jaylen Twyman, IDL, Pittsburgh

116. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

117. Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

118. Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

119. Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

120. Marlon Williams, WR, UCF

121. Drake Jackson, IOL, Kentucky

122. Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

123. Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame

124. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

125. Camryn Bynum, CB, California

126. Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU

127. Chris Rumph II, EDGE, Duke

128. Trey Hill, IOL, Georgia

129. Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke

130. Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

131. Marvin Wilson, IDL, Florida State

132. Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh

133. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

134. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

135. Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn

136. Eric Burrell, S, Wisconsin

137. Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State

138. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

139. Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State

140. Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo

141. Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

142. Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC

143. Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana

144. Carlo Kemp, IDL, Michigan

145. Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

146. Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia

147. Tommy Kraemer, IOL, Notre Dame

148. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

149. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

150. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

Milton Williams, Sam Cosmi, Ronnie Perkins and Ifeatu Melifonwu could be massive steals in this part of the draft. The highs are noteworthy but I wanted to see more consistency. Amon-Ra St. Brown was surprisingly low when I went through my grades. He could be a solid contributor. Talanoa Hufanga is a unique talent with a specialized skill set. If he goes to the right system, then he will be great value for a team. Ihmir Smith-Marsette is great after the catch and Iowa was able to get him the football in a variety of ways. Eric Burrell is a really smart safety. Ar'Darius Washington is a bit undersized but is instinctive and always around the ball.

Carolos Basham

151. Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

152. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville

153. Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston

154. Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State

155. Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State

156. Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest

157. Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane

158. Tre Norwood, CB, Oklahoma

159. Earnest Brown IV, DT, Northwestern

160. Caden Sterns, S, Texas

161. Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

162. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

163. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

164. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh

165. Drew Dalman, IOL, Stanford

166. Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida

167. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida

168. Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

169. Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

170. Malik Herring, IDL, Georgia

171. Josh Ball, OT, Marshall

172. Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

173. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

174. Jerome Johnson, DT, Indiana

175. Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC

176. Cole Van Lanen, OT, Wisconsin

177. Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane

178. Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

179. Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

180. Kayode Awosika, IOL, Buffalo

181. Bobby Brown III, IDL, Texas A&M

182. Harry Crider, C, Indiana

183. Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

184. Brandon Stephens, CB, SMU

185. Ben Cleveland, IOL, Georgia

186. Larry Rountree III, RB, Missouri

187. Tre Walker, WR, San Jose State

188. Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

189. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia

190. Brett Heggie, IOL, Florida

191. Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia

192. Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame

193. Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State

194. James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati

195. Jose Borregales, K, Miami

196. D'Ante Smith, OT, East Carolina

197. D'Angelo Amos, S, Virginia

198. Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois

199. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

200. Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma

Carlos Basham will be a surprise inclusion in this section. The moments of brilliance are few and far between unless I have just seen the wrong games. Stone Forsythe is a player that has tremendous length but he looks stiff to me. My writeup of him does not read as someone projected in this range, however. It is much more favorable than his final grade. A common theme amongst prospects in this range is that most have traits that could lead to a starting role down the line but are more likely to be reserves or fill a role. The first specialists come off the board in this area as well. Interior offensive linemen Kendrick Green, Brady Christensen and Drew Dalman will likely come off the board earlier than where they are listed.



201. Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State

202. Kene Nwangwu, RB, Iowa State

203. Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas

204. Max Duffy, P, Kentucky

205. Royce Newman, OG, Ole Miss

206. Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

207. JR Pace, S, Northwestern

208. Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota

209. Darius Stills, IDL, West Virginia

210. Thomas Graham Jr., CB, Oregon

211. Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State

212. Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota State

213. Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

214. Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee

215. Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana

216. Jaelin Fisher, C, Charlotte

217. Syrus Tuitele, OT, Fresno State

218. Kylen Granson, TE, SMU

219. Brandin Echols, CB, Kentucky

220. Robert Rochell, CB, Central Arkansas

221. Nick Eubanks, TE, Michigan

222. Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss

223. Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa

224. Landon Young, OT, Kentucky

225. David Moore, IOL, Grambling

226. Robert Hainsey, IOL, Notre Dame

227. Riley Patterson, K, Memphis

228. B.J. Emmons, RB, Florida Atlantic

229. James Smith, P, Cincinnati

230. Demetric Felton, RB, UCLA

231. Chris Wilcox, CB, BYU

232. Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central

233. Larnel Coleman, OT, UMASS

234. Miller Forristall, TE, Alabama

235. Brandon Smith, WR, Iowa

236. Isaiah Dunn, CB, Oregon State

237. Quintin Morris, TE, Bowling Green

238. Bryce Thompson, CB, Tennessee

239. Trill Williams, S, Syracuse

240. Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M

241. Mark Webb, S, Georgia

242. Antonio Phillips, CB, Ball State

243. Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

244. Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

245. Michal Menet, IOL, Penn State

246. Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College

247. Christian Tutt, CB, Auburn

248. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

249. Tristen Hoge, IOL, BYU

250. Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon

Kellen Mond is being included in second round projections. He has a lot of potential but, how often has that worked out in the NFL at the quarterback position? Day 2 quarterback picks rarely pan out with Russell Wilson and Andy Dalton being the primary exceptions. There are some very intriguing skill players in this group as well as developmental offensive linemen like David Moore, Landon Young and Larnel Coleman. Robert Rochell and Bryan Mills have great length at their respective positions.