There were a lot of good prospects available on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft, which brought some surprises and many trades. Want to know what I thought of every pick made in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft? You can read below as I graded all the Round 2 picks from Friday night. Be sure to refresh this page throughout the day to get the latest grades from Day 3. You can also keep track of all the picks for the entire draft and my grades in our draft tracker.

33. Jaguars: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

Grade: B-

A tick early for the Georgia cornerback because he can allow big plays over his head, but this is a tall, long, explosive cornerback unafraid to play on an island on the outside. Even after C.J. Henderson last year this is a need for Jacksonville.

34. Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: A

Love this selection for the Jets. My comp for Moore was ironically rocket-fueled Jamison Crowder. Sudden. Deceptively fast downfield. Catches everything. Smart to build around Zach Wilson with a dynamic weapon.

35. Broncos: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC

Grade: B

This back brings it on every run and can slash as well as laterally make defenders miss. Contact balance is high-end. After losing Phillip Lindsay, this is sensible but a tick early for a back. He's a good one though.

36. Dolphins: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Grade: C

Surprising he's the first safety off the board in this class. Tons of ball production at Oregon and his instincts are through the roof. But not the most sudden nor the fastest in man coverage. Average in run support. Does fill a need.

37. Eagles: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

Grade: B-

Everybody's favorite versatile lineman in this class. Punishing run-blocker. Impossible to bull rush. And always helps his teammates with assignments. I'm a little concerned about him being oversized for the center spot, and he's a bit stiff. Smart investment in front of Jalen Hurts.

38. Patriots: Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

Grade: B+

New England likes oversized defensive linemen and that's what Barmore is. Tall, heavy-handed pass-rushing specialist. Proper value for him here because his film is inconsistent. Will play many spots for Bill Belichick.

39. Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma St.

Grade: A+

Home-run selection for Ryan Pace. Jenkins' film is first-round caliber. Nasty technician. Punishes people on a routine basis. Good length too. Big need at right tackle no more for Chicago.

40. Falcons: Richie Grant, S, UCF

Grade: A+

Favorite pick of the second round so far. Grant is capable of anything you need out of your safety in today's NFL. Super-twitchy. Very experienced and can legitimately cover the slot. Good tackler too. Atlanta needed this type of defensive bacK.

41. Lions: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

Grade: A-

Fun, versatile defensive lineman who won at nose tackle despite being smaller. Heavy hands. Deceptive first-step quicks. Hand work could improve slightly. Seems like a big-time Dan Campbell pick.

42. Dolphins: Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame

Grade: B-

High-floor tackle/guard who helps fill out Miami's offensive line, which is needed. Steep price for the trade up. Love his experience and hand work but needs to get a lot stronger.

43. Raiders: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Grade: A+

My No. 1 safety in this class. Will immediately provide a versatile upgrade over what Vegas has at that position. Tall, dynamic movements on the field, ball production. He's got it all. Raiders need playmakers on defense.

44. Cowboys: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

Grade: B+

Some inconsistencies on film staying in phase, but also some high-level reps. Watch the Alabama game. Covered those receivers better than anyone. Long, explosive, plant-and-drive cornerback. Cowboys had to address the corner spot.

45. Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

Grade: B+

Fascinating pick because we haven't seen him play since the first week of the 2019 season. Big recruit. Long and effortlessly strong. Can get stretched to the limit athletically, but looked like on his way to being a first-round pick before the injury. Necessary position to address with Lawrence.

46. Bengals: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

Grade: B-

Big, natural mauler who's rarely pushed into the quarterback and moves better than expected for his size. Not the twitchiest but did improve his pass protection each year at Clemson. Bengals had to go OT here.

47. Chargers: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Grade: A+

Sudden CB built like a slot with the tenacity to win on the outside. Instincts galore. Attacks the football in the air. Samuel has the skill set to translate quickly to today's separation-based NFL, and the Chargers had a gaping hole in their secondary

48. 49ers: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame

Grade: C+

Big, bruising guard with a wide body. Anchoring is naturally outstanding. Athleticism is average at best for the position. He'll handle power players well. Smaller types will give him problems. Weird fit in San Francisco.

49. Cardinals: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Grade: A+

Giddy. Up. If Moore is healthy (big if) he's a clear-cut first-round talent. Andy Isabella hasn't materialized too much with the Cardinals, but Moore is a different animal. Short not small. Insanely explosive with contact balance. Fun piece.

50. Giants: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Grade: A-

My EDGE1 in this class. Plays the run better than expected for a smaller outside rusher because of his long arms and leverage. Freaky explosive. Good bend, Good pass-rush moves. The Giants needed more juice up front. But is the knee issue worrisome?

51. Washington: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

Grade: B-

Got stronger in 2020, which he needed to do. And he tested through the roof at his pro day, but doesn't play to that level of athleticism on the field. Needs to clean up his feet. But technically sound in pass pro. WFT needed OL reinforcement.

52. Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Grade: A+

Would've been totally fine if Cleveland picked Owusu-Koramoah in Round 1. Get a steal in Round 2. My highest-graded defender in this class. Modern-day second-level player. Ultra-sudden. Explosive. Fast. Covers like a quality safety. Not undersized for today's NFL.

53. Titans: Dillon Radunz, OT, NDSU

Grade: A-

Smart pick for the Titans because they've long needed offensive line help and they're rebuilding. Radunz has high-caliber athletic traits. Just needs to gets much stronger.

54. Colts: Dayo Oneynigbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt

Grade: C+

Big, thick rusher. Coming off Achilles during draft season. Raises hell on the field. Heavy hands and good spring in his step. Just surprised wasn't offensive line here.

55. Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Grade: C+

Reminds me of Nick Vannett. Decent separation and YAC skill. Just don't know if he moves the needle as much as a receiver. But where's the offensive line?

56. Seahawks: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Central Michigan

Grade: A-

Burner who can win from in the slot and hit home runs and runs angry after the catch. Like his route-running skill. Older prospect.

57. Rams: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

Grade: B-

A run on blazers? Atwell absolutely flies. He's very, very small. And faster than he is quick and shifty. Will be a fun addition to Rams offense because McVay can scheme him open but definitely a niche type

58. Chiefs: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Grade: B-

A thumping middle linebacker who plays faster than his timed athleticism but isn't the rangiest. Smaller, shorter arms. Attacks blocks well. Very instinctive. Fun pairing next to Willie Gay. Maybe a tick early.

59. Browns: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

Grade: A-

Clearly some type of red flag for Marshall to fall this far. This is a big, fast vertical threat who tracks it well and is a horse in the open field. Not a smooth separator but will crush it on the vertical route tree.

60. Saints: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Grade: A-

Love this pick. Super-fluid but bulky linebacker who sinks in coverage like a safety and hits like an old-school linebacker. Tested awesomely too. Creates dynamic linebacker duo with DeMario Davis.

61. Bills: Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

Grade: A

Must've been BPA after edge rusher pick in Round 1. Basham is a freaky mover at close to 275 pounds. Can really bend and is quick. A tick inconsistent when he doesn't win instantly. His heavy hands wreak havoc. Buffalo bolstering pass rush.

62. Packers: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Grade: B

Ready to go center who recognizes stunts and blitzes and can get there because of his first-step quickness. Just needs to get stronger to deal with rushers. Smart pick after losing Corey Linsley

63. Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

Protect Mahomes at all cost. Humphrey is an angle/leverage master with serious power. Good athlete too. Love the wrestling background.

64. Buccaneers: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Grade: B-

Trask is a pocket passer with great downfield accuracy who can win when things are kept clean around him. Average arm and athleticism. Not much of an anticipatory thrower and sometimes misreads coverages but can be the point guard of the future for the Bucs. Decent mentor to look up to.