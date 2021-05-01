The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts this season.

Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Day 2 began with a flurry of trades that included six in the second round alone.

Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2021 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.

Round 1

Team Assets Received Eagles No. 10 (WR D. Smith) Cowboys No. 12 (LB M. Parsons), No. 84 (DE C. Golston)

Team Assets Received Bears No. 11 (QB J. Fields) Giants No. 20 (WR K. Toney), No. 164 (traded to DEN), 2022 1st, 2022 4th

Team Assets Received Jets No. 14 (OL A. Vera-Tucker), No. 143 (traded to LV) Vikings No. 23 (OT C. Darrisaw), No. 66 (QB K. Mond) No. 86 (G W. Davis)

Round 2

Team Assets Received Broncos No. 35 (RB J. Williams), No. 219 (WR S. Williams) Falcons No. 40 (S R. Grant), No. 114 (C D. Dalman)

Team Assets Received Patriots No. 38 (DT C. Barmore) Bengals No. 46 (OT J. Carman), No. 122 (DT T. Shelvin), No. 139 (OT D. Smith)

Team Assets Received Bears No. 39 (OT T. Jenkins), No. 151 (G L. Borom) Panthers No. 52 (traded to CLE), No. 83 (TE T. Tremble), No. 204 (WR S. Smith)

Team Assets Received Dolphins No. 42 (OL L. Eichenberg) Giants No. 50 (OLB A. Ojulari), 2022 3rd

Team Assets Received Raiders No. 43 (S T. Moehrig), No. 230 49ers No. 48 (OG A. Banks), No. 121 (EDGE J. Smith)

Team Assets Received Browns No. 52 (LB J. Owusu-Koramoah), No. 113 (traded to DET) Panthers No. 59 (WR T. Marshall), No. 89 (traded to HOU)

Round 3

Team Assets Received Giants No. 71 (CB A. Robinson) Broncos No. 76 (traded to NO), No. 164 (S J. Johnson)

Team Assets Received Saints No. 76 (CB P. Adebo) Broncos No. 98 (G Q. Meinerz), No. 105 (LB B. Browning)

Team Assets Received Packers No. 85 (WR A. Rodgers) Titans No. 92 (ILB M. Rice), No. 135 (DE R. Weaver)

Teams Assets Received 49ers No. 88 (RB T. Sermon) Rams No. 117 (DT B. Brown), No. 121 (traded to JAC)

Team Assets Received Texans No. 89 (WR N. Collins) Panthers No. 109 (traded to TEN), No. 158 (DT D. Nixon), 2022 4th

Round 4

Team Assets Received Titans No. 109 (WR D. Fitzpatrick) Panthers No. 126 (RB C. Hubbard), No. 166 (CB K. Taylor), No. 232 (DT P. Hoskins)

Team Assets Received Lions No. 113 (LB D. Barnes), No. 257 Browns No. 153 (ILB T. Fields II), 2022 4th

Team Assets Received Jaguars No. 121 (EDGE J. Smith), No. 209 (WR J. Camp) Rams No. 130 (CB R. Rochell), No. 170 (traded to HOU), No. 249

Team Assets Received Buccaneers No. 129 (WR J. Darden) Seahawks No. 137 (CB T. Brown), No. 217 (traded to CHI)

Team Assets Received Raiders No. 143 (S T. Gillespie) Jets No. 162 (traded to KC), No. 200 (CB B. Echols)

Round 5

Team Assets Received Steelers No. 156 (DE I. Loudermilk) Dolphins 2022 4th

Team Assets Received Chiefs No. 162 (TE N. Gray), No. 226 (G T. Smith) Jets No. 175 (CB J. Pinnock), No. 207 (DT J. Marshall)

Team Assets Received Texans No. 170 (LB G. Wallow) Rams No. 174 (DE E. Brown), No. 233

Round 6

Team Assets Received Washington No. 225 (LS C. Cheeseman), No. 240 Eagles 2022 5th

Team Assets Received Saints No. 206 (OT L. Young) Colts No. 218 (QB S. Ehlinger), No. 229 (WR M. Strachan)

Team Assets Received Seahawks No. 208 (OT S. Forsythe) Bears No. 217 (RB K. Herbert), No. 250

Pre-draft trades involving top 100 picks