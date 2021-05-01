The 2021 NFL Draft had a predictable start, with quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson being the first two players selected. Things quickly got murky after that, however, as several teams went against the grain to take players who hey hope can make immediate impacts this season.
Equally unexpected was that the first trade of the 2021 draft was between division rivals, as the Eagles traded up with the Cowboys to acquire the 10th overall pick. The Bears then traded up with the Giants to take former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. Day 2 began with a flurry of trades that included six in the second round alone.
Below, you'll find details for every deal that took place during the 2021 NFL Draft, followed by a look at every pick in the top 100 that was traded before the draft.
Pick Six
Crafted By The Best NFL Experts
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Round 1
|Team Assets Received
Eagles No. 10 (WR D. Smith)
|Cowboys No. 12 (LB M. Parsons), No. 84 (DE C. Golston)
|Team Assets Received
|Bears No. 11 (QB J. Fields)
Giants No. 20 (WR K. Toney), No. 164 (traded to DEN), 2022 1st, 2022 4th
|Team Assets Received
Jets No. 14 (OL A. Vera-Tucker), No. 143 (traded to LV)
Vikings No. 23 (OT C. Darrisaw), No. 66 (QB K. Mond) No. 86 (G W. Davis)
Round 2
|Team Assets Received
Broncos No. 35 (RB J. Williams), No. 219 (WR S. Williams)
Falcons No. 40 (S R. Grant), No. 114 (C D. Dalman)
|Team Assets Received
Patriots No. 38 (DT C. Barmore)
Bengals No. 46 (OT J. Carman), No. 122 (DT T. Shelvin), No. 139 (OT D. Smith)
|Team Assets Received
Bears No. 39 (OT T. Jenkins), No. 151 (G L. Borom)
Panthers No. 52 (traded to CLE), No. 83 (TE T. Tremble), No. 204 (WR S. Smith)
|Team Assets Received
Dolphins No. 42 (OL L. Eichenberg)
Giants No. 50 (OLB A. Ojulari), 2022 3rd
|Team Assets Received
Raiders No. 43 (S T. Moehrig), No. 230
49ers No. 48 (OG A. Banks), No. 121 (EDGE J. Smith)
|Team Assets Received
Browns No. 52 (LB J. Owusu-Koramoah), No. 113 (traded to DET)
Panthers No. 59 (WR T. Marshall), No. 89 (traded to HOU)
Round 3
|Team Assets Received
Giants No. 71 (CB A. Robinson)
Broncos No. 76 (traded to NO), No. 164 (S J. Johnson)
|Team Assets Received
Saints No. 76 (CB P. Adebo)
Broncos No. 98 (G Q. Meinerz), No. 105 (LB B. Browning)
|Team Assets Received
Packers No. 85 (WR A. Rodgers)
Titans No. 92 (ILB M. Rice), No. 135 (DE R. Weaver)
|Teams Assets Received
49ers No. 88 (RB T. Sermon)
Rams No. 117 (DT B. Brown), No. 121 (traded to JAC)
|Team Assets Received
Texans No. 89 (WR N. Collins)
Panthers No. 109 (traded to TEN), No. 158 (DT D. Nixon), 2022 4th
Round 4
|Team
|Assets Received
Titans
No. 109 (WR D. Fitzpatrick)
Panthers
No. 126 (RB C. Hubbard), No. 166 (CB K. Taylor), No. 232 (DT P. Hoskins)
|Team
|Assets Received
Lions
No. 113 (LB D. Barnes), No. 257
Browns
No. 153 (ILB T. Fields II), 2022 4th
|Team
|Assets Received
Jaguars
No. 121 (EDGE J. Smith), No. 209 (WR J. Camp)
Rams
No. 130 (CB R. Rochell), No. 170 (traded to HOU), No. 249
|Team
|Assets Received
Buccaneers
No. 129 (WR J. Darden)
Seahawks
No. 137 (CB T. Brown), No. 217 (traded to CHI)
|Team
|Assets Received
Raiders
No. 143 (S T. Gillespie)
Jets
No. 162 (traded to KC), No. 200 (CB B. Echols)
Round 5
|Team
|Assets Received
Steelers
No. 156 (DE I. Loudermilk)
Dolphins
2022 4th
|Team
|Assets Received
Chiefs
No. 162 (TE N. Gray), No. 226 (G T. Smith)
Jets
No. 175 (CB J. Pinnock), No. 207 (DT J. Marshall)
|Team
|Assets Received
Texans
No. 170 (LB G. Wallow)
Rams
No. 174 (DE E. Brown), No. 233
Round 6
|Team
|Assets Received
Washington
No. 225 (LS C. Cheeseman), No. 240
Eagles
2022 5th
|Team
|Assets Received
Saints
No. 206 (OT L. Young)
Colts
No. 218 (QB S. Ehlinger), No. 229 (WR M. Strachan)
|Team
|Assets Received
Seahawks
No. 208 (OT S. Forsythe)
Bears
No. 217 (RB K. Herbert), No. 250
Pre-draft trades involving top 100 picks
- No. 3 acquired by the 49ers as part of the Dolphins' Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 6 acquired by the Dolphins from the Eagles
- No. 12 acquired by the Eagles from the 49ers
- No. 23 acquired by the Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade with Seahawks
- No. 25 acquired by the Jaguars as part of Jalen Ramsey trade with Rams
- No. 31 acquired by Ravens as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs
- No. 36 acquired by Dolphins as part of Larry Tunsil trade with Texans
- No. 45 acquired by Jaguars as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Vikings
- No. 63 acquired by Chiefs as part of Orlando Brown trade with Ravens
- No. 74 acquired by Washington as part of Trent Williams trade with 49ers
- No. 79 acquired by Raiders as part of Rodney Hudson trade to Cardinals
- No. 84 acquired by Eagles as part of Carson Wentz trade to Colts
- No. 86 acquired by Jets as part of Jamal Adams trade to Seahawks
- No. 90 acquired by Vikings as part of Yannick Ngakoue trade with Ravens
- No. 91 acquired by Browns as part of 2020 draft trade with Saints
- No. 94 acquired by Ravens as part of Orlando Brown trade with Chiefs