Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Next.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd It's somewhat interesting that we've all just penciled Wilson in at No. 2, but this appears to be the direction the Jets are going.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th We have no idea what happens here but Kyle Shanahan was at his best when he was calling plays for Matt Ryan. That doesn't mean he isn't having visions of doing even more with a talent like Justin Fields, we just don't know because the 49ers have been tight-lipped about their intentions.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons appear to be ready to continue rolling with Matt Ryan so trading down is an option. If they stay put, Pitts would be a lot of fun.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals SHOULD take Penei Sewell but we feel like they'll target Ja'Marr Chase here and get OL help later in the draft.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Hard to imagine the Dolphins miss out on Pitts and Chase, but they have to get Tua playmakers and they're not over-drafting Waddle here.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd We'd imagine several teams will try to move up to get Fields, but if he's here the Lions should pounce. Jared Goff struggled with Sean McVay -- the chips are stacked against him in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Best-case scenario for the Panthers and Sam Darnold.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote last week that Teddy Bridgewater could be in Denver by draft weekend, which would indicate they're not in the market for a rookie QB here. It also means they can target their defense with the No. 9 pick.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th We've had Surtain-to-Dallas in many a mock draft, but now that he's off the board the Cowboys go go with a linebacker or offensive lineman ... or another CB. Horn is our CB2 and he's not far behind Surtain in our minds. Put another way: Dallas isn't 'settling' here, they're getting a corner who can come in right away and play.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd We would take DeVonta Smith but Dave Gettleman likes big guys, which is why we won't be shocked if Rashawn Slater (who we also like a lot) is the pick here.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback could be an option here but with Surtain and Horn gone, the Eagles reunite Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd This will be a recurring theme of this draft: Protect the franchise QB at all cost (pay no attention to the Bengals above, however).

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro-day performance.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th We don't imagine Lance lasting until 15 -- we suspect a team will trade up for him -- but because we didn't have trades in this 7-rounder, he lands in New England, where he can sit for a year behind Cam Newton.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Cornerback has been a popular choice here but with the top two CBs off the board the Cards beef up the O-line with Vera-Tucker, a Day 1 starter who can play either guard or tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Maturity concerns could see Parsons slip and if he makes his way to the Raiders, this feels like a no-brainer. Las Vegas' defense is in desperate need of a playmaker and Parsons is exactly that.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd If teams give Phillips a clean bill of health, he could be the first edge rusher off the board. He had a great 2020 season and looked every bit the first-round talent.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Washington doesn't have many needs on the defensive side of the ball but bolstering the linebacker corps makes sense here, especially if Collins is available.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Newsome, who had a standout season for Northwestern, adds some much-needed depth to the Bears secondary. QB is obviously a huge need but with the top five passers already long gone, Chicago will have to find help later in the draft (this is called a tease).

Round 1 - Pick 21 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Boogie Basham immediately upgrades the Titans' pass rush, which was anemic last season, and he'll join Bud Dupree in getting after AFC South QBs.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Ojulari was arguably the best defender on a Georgia unit that will have a lot of guys hear their name called on draft weekend.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers need to recommit to the run game and Etienne has the dynamism to make that happen. The team has a ton of other needs, too, including offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley was CB1 until he underwent a back procedure this spring. Now the uncertainty could see him slip -- but if the Jags give him a clean bill of health, they're getting a top-10 talent at No. 25.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The team released Sheldon Richardson but either way, the defense needed to get better. With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns could decide to first address the interior line, and Barmore is coming off a strong 2020 season for the Crimson Tide.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th We love this pick. Ideally, the Ravens would land a taller wideout to complement Hollywood Brown, but Toney plays much, much bigger than this 5-foot-11 frame. He's a playmaker from anywhere on the field and would give Baltimore a legit weapon at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Bateman could find his way into Round 1 and it wouldn't be a surprise. He had a stellar 2019 campaign and the easiest way to regain that form is to line up in an offense with Aaron Rodgers as the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Asante Samuel Jr. CB Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Asante Samuel Jr. has compared his game to that of Jaire Alexander's and we agree. And if he brings if 75 percent of Alexander's game to Buffalo, he's worth a first-round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs desperately need edge rushers and Oweh is just scratching the surface on his talents.