We're down the home stretch, folks -- the actual draft is here! This is our first (and, mercifully, last) seven-round mock draft of the year but fear not, we have also put out two more mock drafts in anticipation of today.
For now, enjoy all 259 picks, which are listed conventionally from Trevor Lawrence to Mr. Irrelevant, and also team-by-team (keep scrolling).
Let's do this.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Next.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
It's somewhat interesting that we've all just penciled Wilson in at No. 2, but this appears to be the direction the Jets are going.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
We have no idea what happens here but Kyle Shanahan was at his best when he was calling plays for Matt Ryan. That doesn't mean he isn't having visions of doing even more with a talent like Justin Fields, we just don't know because the 49ers have been tight-lipped about their intentions.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Falcons appear to be ready to continue rolling with Matt Ryan so trading down is an option. If they stay put, Pitts would be a lot of fun.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals SHOULD take Penei Sewell but we feel like they'll target Ja'Marr Chase here and get OL help later in the draft.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Hard to imagine the Dolphins miss out on Pitts and Chase, but they have to get Tua playmakers and they're not over-drafting Waddle here.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
We'd imagine several teams will try to move up to get Fields, but if he's here the Lions should pounce. Jared Goff struggled with Sean McVay -- the chips are stacked against him in Detroit.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Best-case scenario for the Panthers and Sam Darnold.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora wrote last week that Teddy Bridgewater could be in Denver by draft weekend, which would indicate they're not in the market for a rookie QB here. It also means they can target their defense with the No. 9 pick.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
We've had Surtain-to-Dallas in many a mock draft, but now that he's off the board the Cowboys go go with a linebacker or offensive lineman ... or another CB. Horn is our CB2 and he's not far behind Surtain in our minds. Put another way: Dallas isn't 'settling' here, they're getting a corner who can come in right away and play.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
We would take DeVonta Smith but Dave Gettleman likes big guys, which is why we won't be shocked if Rashawn Slater (who we also like a lot) is the pick here.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Cornerback could be an option here but with Surtain and Horn gone, the Eagles reunite Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
This will be a recurring theme of this draft: Protect the franchise QB at all cost (pay no attention to the Bengals above, however).
Round 1 - Pick 14
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
This has been a popular pairing and Paye did nothing to change our minds after a strong pro-day performance.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
We don't imagine Lance lasting until 15 -- we suspect a team will trade up for him -- but because we didn't have trades in this 7-rounder, he lands in New England, where he can sit for a year behind Cam Newton.
Round 1 - Pick 16
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Cornerback has been a popular choice here but with the top two CBs off the board the Cards beef up the O-line with Vera-Tucker, a Day 1 starter who can play either guard or tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Maturity concerns could see Parsons slip and if he makes his way to the Raiders, this feels like a no-brainer. Las Vegas' defense is in desperate need of a playmaker and Parsons is exactly that.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
If teams give Phillips a clean bill of health, he could be the first edge rusher off the board. He had a great 2020 season and looked every bit the first-round talent.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Zaven Collins EDGE
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Washington doesn't have many needs on the defensive side of the ball but bolstering the linebacker corps makes sense here, especially if Collins is available.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Newsome, who had a standout season for Northwestern, adds some much-needed depth to the Bears secondary. QB is obviously a huge need but with the top five passers already long gone, Chicago will have to find help later in the draft (this is called a tease).
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Anthony Castonzo has announced his retirement and Jenkins, who plays with an edge, is athletic, has great feet, and moves well in space. He can also man the left or right tackle positions.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Boogie Basham immediately upgrades the Titans' pass rush, which was anemic last season, and he'll join Bud Dupree in getting after AFC South QBs.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Ojulari was arguably the best defender on a Georgia unit that will have a lot of guys hear their name called on draft weekend.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs
The Steelers need to recommit to the run game and Etienne has the dynamism to make that happen. The team has a ton of other needs, too, including offensive line, edge rusher and cornerback.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley was CB1 until he underwent a back procedure this spring. Now the uncertainty could see him slip -- but if the Jags give him a clean bill of health, they're getting a top-10 talent at No. 25.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The team released Sheldon Richardson but either way, the defense needed to get better. With the addition of Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns could decide to first address the interior line, and Barmore is coming off a strong 2020 season for the Crimson Tide.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
We love this pick. Ideally, the Ravens would land a taller wideout to complement Hollywood Brown, but Toney plays much, much bigger than this 5-foot-11 frame. He's a playmaker from anywhere on the field and would give Baltimore a legit weapon at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is listed as a linebacker but you can find him all over the field -- and he may eventually end up at safety at the next level. He can come off the edge and has the athleticism, speed and change of direction to be an asset in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman could find his way into Round 1 and it wouldn't be a surprise. He had a stellar 2019 campaign and the easiest way to regain that form is to line up in an offense with Aaron Rodgers as the QB.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Florida State • Jr • 5'10" / 184 lbs
Asante Samuel Jr. has compared his game to that of Jaire Alexander's and we agree. And if he brings if 75 percent of Alexander's game to Buffalo, he's worth a first-round pick.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Chiefs desperately need edge rushers and Oweh is just scratching the surface on his talents.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 293 lbs
What do you get the team that has everything? How about one of the best players in this class who will make an already dominant defense even better. That's Onwuzurike, who opted out in 2020 but looked in mid-season form when he showed up at the Senior Bowl.
Round 2
33. Jaguars: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
34. Jets: Javonte Williams, RB, UNC
35. Falcons: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
36. Dolphins: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
37. Eagles: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
38. Bengals: Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
39. Panthers: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
40. Broncos: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
41. Lions: Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU
42. Giants: Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
43. 49ers: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
44. Cowboys: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
45. Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
46. Patriots: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
47. Chargers: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
48. Raiders: Richie Grant, S, UCF
49. Cardinals: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
50. Dolphins: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
51. WFT: Kellen Mond, QB, Texas A&M
52. Bears: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford
53. Titans: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
54. Colts: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
55. Steelers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
56. Seahawks: Aaron Banks, OL, Notre Dame
57. Rams: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama
58. Ravens: Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana
59. Browns: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
60. Saints: Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF
61. Bills: Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston
62. Packers: Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State
63. Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma
64. Buccaneers: Quinn Meinerz, OL, Wisconsin-Whitewater
Round 3
65. Jaguars: Walker Little, OT, Stanford
66. Jets: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
67. Texans: Dyami Brown, WR, UNC
68. Falcons: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
69. Bengals: Kendrick Green, OL, Illinois
70. Eagles: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford
71. Broncos: Michael Carter, RB, UNC
72. Lions: Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa
73. Panthers: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
74. WFT: Jalen Mayfield, OL, Michigan
75. Cowboys: Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
76. Giants: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
77. Chargers: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame
78. Vikings: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
79. Raiders: Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama
80. Raiders: Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, USC
81. Dolphins: Chazz Surratt, LB, UNC
82. WFT: Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami
83. Bears: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
84. Eagles: Patrick Jones, EDGE, Pittsburgh
85. Titans: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
86. Jets: Jackson Carman, OL, Clemson
87. Steelers: Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
88. Rams: Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
89. Browns: Shakur Brown, CB, Michigan State
90. Vikings: Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech
91. Browns: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami
92. Packers: Tommy Togiai, DL, Ohio State
93. Bills: Alim McNeill, DL, NC State
94. Chiefs: Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida
95. Buccaneers: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
96. Patriots: Dayo Odenyigbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt
97. Chargers: Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (comp pick)
98. Saints: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (comp pick)
99. Cowboys: Osa Odighizuwa, DL, UCLA (comp pick)
100. Titans: Jay Tufele, DL, USC (comp pick)
101. Lions: Robert Rochell, CB, Arkansas State (comp pick)
102. 49ers: Hunter Long, TE, Boston College (comp pick)
103. Rams: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue (comp pick)
104. Ravens: James Hudson, OT, Cincinnati (comp pick)
105. Saints: Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (comp pick)
Round 4
106. Jaguars: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
107. Jets: Talanoa Hufanga, S, USC
108. Falcons: Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State
109. Texans: Cameron Sample, EDGE, Tulane
110. Browns: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
111. Bengals: Ade Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame
112. Lions: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
113. Panthers: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma
114. Broncos: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU
115. Cowboys: Deonte Brown, OL, Alabama
116. Giants: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
117. 49ers: Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
118. Chargers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee
119. Vikings: Ar'Darius Washington, S, TCU
120. Patriots: Tre Brown, CB, Oklahoma
121. Raiders: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech
122. Patriots: Demetric Felton, WR/RB, UCLA
123. Eagles: David Moore, OL, Grambling State
124. WFT: D'Ante Smith, OT, ECU
125. Vikings: Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson
126. Titans: DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia
127. Colts: Robert Hainsey, OL, Notre Dame
128. Steelers: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas
129. Seahawks: Josh Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State
130. Jaguars: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
131. Ravens: Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa
132. Browns: Ben Cleveland, OL, Georgia
133. Saints: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
134. Vikings: Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech
135. Packers: Thomas Graham, CB, Oregon
136. Chiefs: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
137. Buccaneers: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
138. Cowboys: Monty Rice, LB, Georgia (comp pick)
139. Patriots: Jamien Sherwood, S, Auburn (comp pick)
140. Steelers: Trill Williams, CB/S, Syracuse (comp pick)
141. Rams: Jaylon Moore, OT, Western Michigan (comp pick)
142. Packers: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri (comp pick)
143. Vikings: Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, DL (comp pick)
144. Chiefs: Josh Palmer, WR, Tennessee (comp pick)
Round 5
145. Jaguars: Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State
146. Jets: Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska
147. Texans: Chris Rumph, LB, Duke
148. Falcons: Tommy Doyle, OT, Miami
149. Bengals: Elijah Mitchell, RB, Louisiana
150. Eagles: Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest/Georgia
151. Panthers: Kary Vincent, CB, LSU
152. Broncos: Michael Menet, OC, Penn State
153. Lions: Cade Johnson, WR, South Dakota St.
154. Jets: Tay Gowan, CB, UCF
155. 49ers: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State
156. Dolphins: Dan Moore, Jr., OT, Texas A&M
157. Vikings: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina
158. Texans: Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU
159. Chargers: Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
160. Cardinals: Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss
161. Bills: Shaun Wade, CB/S, Ohio State
162. Raiders: Adrian Ealy, OT/OG, Oklahoma
163. WFT: Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
164. Bears: Royce Newman, OL, Ole Miss
165. Colts: Justin Hilliard, LB, Ohio State
166. Titans: Tre' McKitty, TE, Georgia
167. Raiders: Keith Taylor, CB, Washington
168. Vikings: Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State
169. Browns: Shawn Davis, S, Florida
170. Jaguars: Garret Wallow, LB, TCU
171. Ravens: Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB
172. 49ers: Cam Bynum, CB, California
173. Packers: Drake Jackson, OC, Kentucky
174. Bills: Tony Fields II, LB, West Virginia
175. Chiefs: Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State
176. Buccaneers: Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State
177. Patriots: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M (comp pick)
178. Packers: Jacob Harris, WR, UCF (comp pick)
179. Cowboys: Kylen Granson, TE, SMU (comp pick)
180. 49ers: Larnel Coleman, OT, UMass (comp pick)
181. Chiefs: Tarron Jackson, EDGE, Coastal Carolina (comp pick)
182. Falcons: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma State (comp pick)
183. Falcons: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State (comp pick)
184. Ravens: Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh (comp pick)
Round 6
185. Chargers: James Wiggins, S, Cincinnati
186. Jets: Trevon Grimes, WR, Florida
187. Falcons: Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas
188. Patriots: Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU
189. Eagles: Zach Davidson, TE, Central Missouri
190. Bengals: Jose Borregales, K, Miami
191. Broncos: Elerson Smith, EDGE, Northern Iowa
192. Cowboys: Dazz Newsome, WR, UNC
193. Panthers: Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
194. 49ers: Ben Mason, FB, Michigan
195. Texans: Mark Webb, S, Georgia
196. Giants: John Bates, TE, Boise State
197. Patriots: Alaric Jackson, OL, Iowa
198. Chargers: Darius Stills, DL, West Virginia
199. Vikings: Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame
200. Raiders: Sage Surratt, WR, Wake Forest
201. Giants: Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford
202. Bengals: Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State
203. Texans: Isreal Mukuamu, S/CB, South Carolina
204. Bears: Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati
205. Titans: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville
206. Colts: Caden Sterns, S, Texas
207. Chiefs: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
208. Bears: Johnathan Marshall, DL, Arkansas
209. Rams: Austin Watkins, WR, UAB
210. Ravens: Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville
211. Browns: Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College
212. Texans: Marquez Stevenson, WR, Houston
213. Bills: Larry Rountree, RB, Missouri
214. Packers: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo
215. Titans: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri
216. Steelers: Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame
217. Buccaneers: Rashed Hamilcar, LB, Oregon State (comp pick)
218. Saints: Christian Uphoff, S, Illinois State (comp pick)
219. Falcons: Charles Snowden, LB, Virginia (comp pick)
220. Packers: Landon Young, OT, Kentucky (comp pick)
221. Bears: Frank Darby, WR, Arizona State (comp pick)
222. Panthers: Larry Borom, OL, Missouri (comp pick)
223. Vikings: Riley Patterson, K, Memphis (comp pick)
224. Eagles: Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois (comp pick)
225. Eagles: Evan McPherson, K, Florida (comp pick)
226. Jets: Malik Herring, EDGE, Georgia (comp pick)
227. Cowboys: Pooka Williams, RB, Kansas (comp pick)
228. Bears: Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame (comp pick)
Round 7
229. Saints: Jonathon Cooper, EDGE, Ohio State
230. 49ers: Jonathan Adams Jr., WR, Arkansas St.
231. Dolphins: Drew Dalman, OC, Stanford
232. Titans: Malcolm Koonce, EDGE, Buffalo
233. Texans: Jared Hocker, OG, Texas A&M
234. Eagles: Josh Ball, OT, Marshall
235. Bengals: Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh
236. Bills: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa
237. Broncos: Olaijah Griffin, CB, USC
238. Cowboys: Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon
239. Broncos: Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois
240. Eagles: Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia
241. Chargers: Patrick Johnson, EDGE, Tulane
242. Patriots: Ta'Quon Graham, DL, Texas
243. Cardinals: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas
244. WFT: Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia
245. Steelers: Racey McMath, WR, LSU
246. WFT: Tre Walker, WR, San Jose State
247. Cardinals: KJ Britt, LB, Auburn
248. Colts: Dax Milne, WR, BYU
249. Jaguars: Victor Dimukeje, EDGE, Duke
250. Seahawks: Carson Green, OL, Texas A&M
251. Buccaneers: Michael Strachan, WR, Charleston
252. Rams: Noah Gray, TE, Duke
253. Broncos: Earnest Jones, LB, South Carolina
254. Steelers: Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
255. Saints: Trey Ragas, RB, Louisiana
256. Packers: Quinton Morris, TE, Bowling Green
257. Browns: Whop Philyor, WR, Indiana
258. Dolphins: William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor
259. Buccaneers: Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
