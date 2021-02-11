Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Urban Meyer has done a great job of hand picking his positions in the past. Florida and Ohio State were sleeping giants when he took over and now he signs on with the Jaguars, who are in position to take the best quarterback since Andrew Luck.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd After Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson is the only player that I would draft over retaining Sam Darnold. Those close to Jets GM Joe Douglas seem to be moving off the idea of keeping Darnold in favor of Wilson. New York should be able to get at least a second round pick in return for the former No. 3 overall pick.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd If I were Philadelphia, I'd ride it out with Carson Wentz rather than drafting a quarterback this year but it sounds as though the relationship is beyond repair. The Eagles should not be comfortable with having just Jalen Hurts at quarterback and most teams do not feel any sort of obligation to a second round pick.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Teams do not plan to be in a position to draft early year after year so when teams are within striking distance of a potential franchise quarterback for a decade-plus, they have to take it. Matt Ryan is nearing the end of his career and Arthur Smith likely has hopes of being around for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati needs an offensive lineman. It does not matter whether Rashawn Slater or Penei Sewell is the pick as long as one makes the trek to Queen City.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Miami was able to slide back a couple spots and nab the best wide receiver in the draft. In 2018, the Jets moved up from No. 6 to No. 3 overall in exchange for three second round picks, plus No. 6 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions have convinced me that they intend to move forward with Jared Goff and are not in the market for a quarterback. Either the team truly believes in Goff and considers him to be an asset or new GM Brad Holmes was just looking to do his former team a favor by trading Matthew Stafford there. Carolina's offer that included No. 8 overall was stronger. The grouping of Ja'Marr Chase and Devonta Smith is common, but Jaylen Waddle deserves to be in that conversation as well. Detroit validates that claim by taking him with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina is desperately attempting to upgrade the quarterback position but some teams are going to be left grasping at air as the music stops in a game of musical chairs. When the Panthers do get a quarterback in place, he will be happy to have Kyle Pitts as a target.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Denver could take a cornerback with this pick but Micah Parsons would be fun to watch between Von Miller (if he returns) and Bradley Chubb. Parsons is a really talented player that can rush the passer or drop into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The offensive line was a weakness for Dallas in 2020. The return of healthy players could alter their fate but it would be wise to take zero risks considering the health and safety of Dak Prescott is at hand. Rashawn Slater could fill a variety of roles for the Cowboys offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd A difference maker at wide receiver falls into the lap of New York at No. 11 overall. The Giants are giving Daniel Jones an opportunity to prove he can be the future at the position so, in fairness to him, they need to surround him with the talent to make it possible.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Richard Sherman is not going to be around forever and San Francisco needs a top tier cornerback capable of capitalizing on the pressure supplied by the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd No. 13 overall might be a little rich for some in regards to Christian Darrisaw but he is a talented player with poise. Los Angeles can plug him in on the left side of the offensive line to protect Justin Herbert for many years to come.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota needs to replenish the talent on their team. Until they address the unstable cap situation, their growth will be hamstrung. Gregory Rousseau is the Everson Griffen replacement that the team had hoped Yannick Ngakoue would be.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Stephon Gilmore could be on his way out the door in New England soon, which creates a void at the position. Patrick Surtain II is great value midway through the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Kyler Murray is the future at quarterback for Arizona so they must protect him. Alijah Vera-Tucker is a versatile player that could fulfill a few roles along that offensive line but there is a path to start immediately at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Las Vegas needs to get stronger up the middle on defense. Christian Barmore blossomed late in the season and became the player that many had projected early in the year.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Brian Flores adds a sideline to sideline capable linebacker to a defense that exceeded expectations in 2020. Although talented, Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah has a little more that Flores should be able to pull from him.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Washington is desperate for improved play at quarterback. They made a play for Matthew Stafford but the offer was not enough for Detroit. Being towards the latter half of the first round limits the opportunities available at the position, so they might have to settle for Mac Jones. It is not an ideal situation for Jones, who is accustomed to having a stable of first-round caliber wide receivers and advantages across the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago could look for an edge rusher or offensive lineman but opt to pair Trevon Moehrig with Eddie Jackson. The Bears are another team clearly desperate for an upgrade at quarterback but, short of a Sam Darnold or Carson Wentz, the right fit may not be there for him.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 21 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Philadelphia gets a first-round pick back from Indianapolis in exchange for Carson Wentz. Frank Reich obviously has ties to that organization and believes that he can succeed with Wentz under center. The franchise has shown that there is zero hesitation when it comes to trading early picks for accomplished veterans like DeForest Buckner.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Azeez Ojulari is on the smaller side of first-round caliber edge rushers and has some exposure dropping into coverage. Tennessee requires a player with that capability.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Travis Etienne RB Clemson • Sr • 5'10" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st I do not think New York is in the position to draft a running back in the first round but there is a belief that it would take some pressure off Zach Wilson. They are a few years away from being in a position to take a luxury position that early.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 109th POSITION RNK 18th The lack of a run game, along with several dropped passes and big egos, led to Pittsburgh's demise this year. The offensive line has regressed since Mike Munchak left for Denver. It is a combination of players and coaching. By adding Teven Jenkins, they shore up that side of the unit.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th Jacksonville brings Kadarius Toney into the building to aid in Trevor Lawrence's transition to the NFL. Toney is an explosive player that can be deployed in a variety of ways. Laviska Shenault and Toney give the team a lot of flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th While other teams are desperate for an upgrade at quarterback, the Browns are desperate for a steady contributor opposite Myles Garrett. It would not be a surprise to see them use one of their Day 2 picks to rise up and ensure they get their edge rusher of choice.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Terrace Marshall Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 200 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 8th Terrace Marshall is a big receiver that can add another dimension to that Baltimore offense. The Ravens need to unlock Lamar Jackson as a consistent passer in order for the offense to reach its full potential. Marshall is an investment in that hope becoming reality.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints bring Joe Horn's son to town to solidify the secondary. Jaycee Horn has become a more confident and physical player over the past year. New Orleans could explore a quarterback upgrade as well.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Green Bay made a change at defensive coordinator but that will not solve all of the team's issues. A healthy Kenny Clark would help a lot but the addition of Nick Bolton would be another step towards holding their own down the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 80th POSITION RNK 8th Buffalo invested in A.J. Epenesa last year but they will soon have to replace Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Jayson Oweh is far from a finished product but the Bills would not be in a position to take him at this point in the first round if he were.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th Jalen Mayfield has played tackle for the Wolverines but he is built like an interior offensive lineman. Kansas City's offensive line was a big issue in the Super Bowl and, I realize that a healthy Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz as well as the return of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will help, but the image of Patrick Mahomes limping around in the playoffs should be stamped in the mind of decision makers.