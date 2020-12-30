The most fascinating element at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft is the decision the Jets have to make with the second pick -- do they go with Justin FIelds from Ohio State, the preseason favorite to be the first quarterback off the board after Trevor Lawrence? Or do they hop on the Zach Wilson train and pick the fun BYU quarterback?
Let's see how the first round will unfold if the Jets decide on the latter. How far could Fields fall? The draft order is based on the team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers as things stand heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Rejoice, Jaguars fans. The Lawrence era begins with good receivers, two first-round picks, and plenty of cap space.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets land on Wilson, not Fields, to be their successor to Sam Darnold. The natural playmaking ability and lightning quick processing ultimately were the reasons New York picked him in this mock.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Even after grabbing three offensive linemen in the 2020 draft, the Dolphins can't pass on Sewell here.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Paye is an athletic specimen who will significantly boost Atlanta's pass-rushing production.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
Without Sewell available, the Bengals get Burrow his LSU buddy, Chase, to round out the receiver group.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Pitts is so much of a matchup nightmare he may go in the top 10, and getting Jalen Hurts a towering, pass-catching specialist at tight end would be a smart idea.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
In this scenario, the Lions either move on from Matthew Stafford or let him play for one year while Fields gets a redshirt season.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Given Golden Tate's age, the Giants go receiver and get Daniel Jones a dynamic weapon in Waddle.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Without a premier quarterback prospect available, the Panthers go with a squeaky clean blocker to protect Teddy Bridgewater.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
The Broncnos need a three-down leader on their defense -- after the underrated Bradley Chubb -- and Parsons has the talent to be one of the top linebackers in the game quickly.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Farley would give the Cowboys a twitchy cornerback with slot defender capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Somewhat of a surprise pick here, but the Chargers understand it's all about continuing to develop Justin Herbert.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
After having a dominant pass-rushing unit for years, the Vikings need to rebuild that facet of their team, and Phillips would create a fun pairing with Danielle Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
If the Patriots don't pick a quarterback in Round 1, and most of the top receivers are off the board, they could prioritize edge rusher, as they haven't found an alpha at that position after trading Chandler Jones.
Round 1 - Pick 15
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The 49ers will probably go in a different direction at quarterback, but I can't see Kyle Trask or Mac Jones being favorites of Kyle Shanahan. Instead, they continue with Garoppolo and get him an athletic blocker up front in Vera-Tucker.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Even with Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell on the edge, the Raiders could use more juice in their pass-rushing efforts. Weaver would provide that, and he could play inside in rush packages.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Cardinals are happy to stop Surtain's fall here, as Patrick Peterson is in the twilight of his career.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Jones would find himself behind a great offensive line with a smart offensive coach in Frank Reich in Indianapolis.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kyle Trask QB
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs
The Washington Football Team has to find a long-term answer at quarterback. Trask has put up ridiculous numbers at Florida this season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
If the Bears actually roll with Mitchell Trubisky in 2021, they'll want to refortify the offensive line.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 21
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw has flown up draft boards after a fantastic display of athletic gifts, balance, and power in 2020. Home run pick for the Jaguars here.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs
While Grant Delpit will be returning from injury in 2021, the Browns could use more playmaking skill at safety.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Miami continues to add to the offensive line with Davis, a powerful blocker with a low center of gravity.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Baltimore has to diversify its offense, especially by giving the receiver room more size. Bateman is a complete wideout who's well over 6-feet.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Patrick Jones II EDGE
Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Tennessee's pass rush is in dire need of an alpha dog on the outside. Jones is long with impressive acceleration off the snap and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs
The Buccaneers could use another talented defensive tackle next to Vita Vea, and Nixon is a squatty but athletic penetrator.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 27
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
The Jets go defense and plan to pick weapons for Wilson on Day 2. Kendrick is one of the premier man-to-man cornerbacks in the country.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Steelers' offensive line is aging, and Leatherwood is battled-tested in the SEC at guard and now two years at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
The Saints needs to complement Michael Thomas with a legitimate secondary pass catcher. Moore would be ridiculous in Sean Payton's system.
Round 1 - Pick 30
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
The Bills keep adding to their dynamic offense with St. Brown, a smaller but shifty route runner with reliable hands and explosiveness after the catch.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
The Packers could use a striking playmaker at the second level of Mike Pettine's defense. Bolton is exactly that type.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield is an athletic, decently powerful tackle who represents good long-term value for Kansas City.