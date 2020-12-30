Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Rejoice, Jaguars fans. The Lawrence era begins with good receivers, two first-round picks, and plenty of cap space.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets land on Wilson, not Fields, to be their successor to Sam Darnold. The natural playmaking ability and lightning quick processing ultimately were the reasons New York picked him in this mock.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Even after grabbing three offensive linemen in the 2020 draft, the Dolphins can't pass on Sewell here.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Paye is an athletic specimen who will significantly boost Atlanta's pass-rushing production.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Without Sewell available, the Bengals get Burrow his LSU buddy, Chase, to round out the receiver group.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Pitts is so much of a matchup nightmare he may go in the top 10, and getting Jalen Hurts a towering, pass-catching specialist at tight end would be a smart idea.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd In this scenario, the Lions either move on from Matthew Stafford or let him play for one year while Fields gets a redshirt season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Given Golden Tate's age, the Giants go receiver and get Daniel Jones a dynamic weapon in Waddle.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Without a premier quarterback prospect available, the Panthers go with a squeaky clean blocker to protect Teddy Bridgewater.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncnos need a three-down leader on their defense -- after the underrated Bradley Chubb -- and Parsons has the talent to be one of the top linebackers in the game quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Farley would give the Cowboys a twitchy cornerback with slot defender capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Somewhat of a surprise pick here, but the Chargers understand it's all about continuing to develop Justin Herbert.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 9th After having a dominant pass-rushing unit for years, the Vikings need to rebuild that facet of their team, and Phillips would create a fun pairing with Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK If the Patriots don't pick a quarterback in Round 1, and most of the top receivers are off the board, they could prioritize edge rusher, as they haven't found an alpha at that position after trading Chandler Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The 49ers will probably go in a different direction at quarterback, but I can't see Kyle Trask or Mac Jones being favorites of Kyle Shanahan. Instead, they continue with Garoppolo and get him an athletic blocker up front in Vera-Tucker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Rashad Weaver DL Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 270 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Even with Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell on the edge, the Raiders could use more juice in their pass-rushing efforts. Weaver would provide that, and he could play inside in rush packages.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cardinals are happy to stop Surtain's fall here, as Patrick Peterson is in the twilight of his career.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Jones would find himself behind a great offensive line with a smart offensive coach in Frank Reich in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyle Trask QB Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 239 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Washington Football Team has to find a long-term answer at quarterback. Trask has put up ridiculous numbers at Florida this season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 8th If the Bears actually roll with Mitchell Trubisky in 2021, they'll want to refortify the offensive line.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Darrisaw has flown up draft boards after a fantastic display of athletic gifts, balance, and power in 2020. Home run pick for the Jaguars here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st While Grant Delpit will be returning from injury in 2021, the Browns could use more playmaking skill at safety.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Miami continues to add to the offensive line with Davis, a powerful blocker with a low center of gravity.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore has to diversify its offense, especially by giving the receiver room more size. Bateman is a complete wideout who's well over 6-feet.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Patrick Jones II EDGE Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee's pass rush is in dire need of an alpha dog on the outside. Jones is long with impressive acceleration off the snap and a nice arsenal of pass-rushing moves.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa • Soph • 6'3" / 309 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The Buccaneers could use another talented defensive tackle next to Vita Vea, and Nixon is a squatty but athletic penetrator.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 27 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets go defense and plan to pick weapons for Wilson on Day 2. Kendrick is one of the premier man-to-man cornerbacks in the country.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 11th The Steelers' offensive line is aging, and Leatherwood is battled-tested in the SEC at guard and now two years at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Saints needs to complement Michael Thomas with a legitimate secondary pass catcher. Moore would be ridiculous in Sean Payton's system.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th The Bills keep adding to their dynamic offense with St. Brown, a smaller but shifty route runner with reliable hands and explosiveness after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Packers could use a striking playmaker at the second level of Mike Pettine's defense. Bolton is exactly that type.