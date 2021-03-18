Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Has Jacksonville started negotiating with Trevor Lawrence's representatives yet?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets are rebuilding and one of the most important assets in a rebuild is money. Sam Darnold is still on his rookie contract but the end is near. By drafting Zach Wilson, New York starts the clock over with five more years of a quarterback on his rookie deal. As part of the decision, they can flip Darnold for at least a second-round pick. At this point, I would not be opposed to Washington taking a chance on him. San Francisco has been regarded as the most likely suitor, however.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd If anyone lands Deshaun Watson, it will be Carolina. I do not see Watson playing another down for the Texans but banking on Houston operating as a functional team is a losing wager. The hope was that a change at general manager would right the course but I do not like what they have done in free agency. In the event that the Panthers do not get Watson, they move up and select the next best option: Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd I have been stubborn in my belief that Atlanta will take a quarterback but I've moved off that after seeing Matt Ryan's contract restructure. It was done in a manner that suggests he will be on the team for at least two more years. I think not taking a quarterback is the wrong decision but it is not my call. Rashawn Slater has five-position flexibility along the offensive line and could strengthen a unit that allowed Ryan to be sacked fifth-most in 2020.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Penei Sewell is still young and developing. Cincinnati has to target its offensive line in the draft now because it struck out in free agency. By bringing in Sewell, Cincinnati can slide Jonah Williams inside or flip him to right tackle. Either way, the team is upgrading two positions in its protection of Joe Burrow.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Zach Ertz is going to be traded at some point: it is just time for both parties to move on. Philadelphia has been looking to upgrade its pass attack and everyone's mind immediately races to wide receiver. The Colts spent a modest 21% of snaps in 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) last season but they did not have two performers like Dallas Goedert and Pitts. I think the Eagles could find a lot of success working off play-action in 12 personnel with Miles Sanders in the backfield.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Ja'Marr Chase is the first wide receiver off the board to a Detroit team that has essentially shown everyone the door. The Lions signed Tyrell Williams but Marvin Jones is gone and Kenny Golladay will soon be. Jared Goff needs more weapons in the passing game.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 8 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami is able to move back and take one of the top wide receiver prospects, who happens to have a relationship with Tua Tagovailoa. Jaylen Waddle is more than just speed.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st It was a bit of a surprise to see Denver keep Von Miller at that price but it keeps a potentially special second unit intact this season. Bradley Chubb, Micah Parsons and Miller are a group to be reckoned with but the defensive line in front of them needs to be patched as well.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd With Kyle Pitts off the board, Dallas is not torn to make a difficult decision. The secondary has to be the move here and Patrick Surtain II is a smooth criminal. He is really polished in his game and can make an immediate impact.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd Gregory Rousseau went into a tunnel when he opted out. No one has seen him enough to alter his evaluation since he went into that tunnel. I have a gut feeling he comes out on the other side a much better player. He could be a special player by adding some refinement to that natural athletic ability.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Kyle Shanahan knows there is a ceiling on his offense with Jimmy Garoppolo, who has not been able to stay healthy. By bringing in Trey Lance, he adds more mobility and even more versatility to play designs.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles' effort to build up the offensive line with the additions of Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler is admirable. The interior offensive line has certainly improved but Christian Darrisaw would give them a pair of reliable bookends as well.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Minnesota needs another edge rusher but opts to take the best player available, which happens to be an offensive lineman. Vera-Tucker is better suited to play inside but could play tackle in a pinch.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th New England has invested heavily in the offensive skill talent but quarterback remains a concern. Bill Belichick had his first taste of disappointment in quite some time and it was not met favorably. Mac Jones would give the coach a quarterback that he can trust to get the ball out quickly and make the right decisions on the field. In this scenario, Jimmy Garoppolo would also be available. Jones offers more upside at a reduced rate.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Patrick Peterson signed with the Vikings on Wednesday so that creates a void at the position. Arizona has gone all in this offseason and now adds a really good player on defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Tyrell Williams and Nelson Agholor are gone so that clears a path for the team to add another wide receiver like Smith. Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are drawn toward college football's elite programs such as Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama. For the second consecutive year, a Crimson Tide pass-catcher joins the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has done a great job of addressing needs through free agency and trades to the point where little is a necessity. Safety is one area where it could improve and Trevon Moehrig offers the versatility to fill a few roles.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd William Jackson was paid as a boundary cornerback so there is room for a rangy defender in nickel packages like Owusu-Koramoah.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Teven Jenkins fortifies the offensive line and brings an attitude to the unit. Realistically, Chicago is not going to be much of a threat downfield in the current state so it is imperative that the running game is on point.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th T.Y. Hilton is a free agent and Indianapolis has little in the passing game beyond Michael Pittman. Toney would give Carson Wentz another weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Tennessee has parted with Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson. Tennessee was looking for more physicality at the position and Jaycee Horn embodies that trait. At times, he is a little too aggressive downfield.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st New York signed Carl Lawson but the work is not done. They double down with Paye and turn the defensive line into a strength with Quinnen Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Maurkice Pouncey retired, Alejandro Villanueva is a free agent and Matt Feiler signed with the Chargers. An already unimpressive offensive line could need three starters. Mayfield can play on the edge or inside.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Jacksonville strengthens the interior defensive line with Barmore. He is another piece to a defensive line that already features two young edge rushers: Josh Allen and K'Lavon Chaisson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Cleveland found the free agent edge-rush market to be too rich for its blood. Although the Browns signed Takk McKinley, they still need a reliable long-term fit at the position. Phillips is still developing as a player but learning opposite Myles Garrett will certainly make life easier.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Baltimore is typically drawn toward length but it needs pass-rush help after losing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. The Ravens could press their luck with Jaylon Ferguson, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee but Ojulari is too good to pass up.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th New Orleans adds Davis to provide some speed and athleticism alongside a thumper in veteran Demario Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Collins can run and drop into coverage. He is a well-rounded player that will strengthen Green Bay's defense up the middle. If the right wide receiver had been available, I would have considered that position as well.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Greg Newsome II DB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 69th POSITION RNK 4th Levi Wallace was not tendered and Josh Norman is in the twilight of his career. Buffalo does not have many options outside of Tre'Davious White. Newsome can play the field or boundary.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Spencer Brown OL NFL Draft • Sr • 6'9" / 321 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 105th POSITION RNK 17th Brown is not a popular pick in the first round but I'm buying stock. With his athleticism, the sky is the limit. Kansas City has backed itself into a corner after parting ways with Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher. The interior offensive line has been significantly upgraded with Joe Thuney and Kyle Long but there is work to be done on the edge.