Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Trevor Lawrence to the Jets is going to be chalk as long as they are in the pole position. It will be interesting for the Jets, Giants and a few other teams atop the draft order because they have taken quarterbacks in recent years. Lawrence is a different animal though.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants invested heavily in the position in free agency but Micah Parsons is one of a handful of blue-chip players in this draft class and not selecting one would be a system failure. He could change the culture on defense in the Big Apple. A case could be made for Ja'Marr Chase and Penei Sewell as well.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington decides to move on from Dwayne Haskins after Trey Lance's one performance this season. Coincidence? Absolutely, but it's October and clear that Ron Rivera wants a new quarterback to lead his football team.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville has a lot of issues. One week, Gardner Minshew looks like the future at the position; the next week, it is much less concrete. It is important for that to play out over the next three months. The Jaguars should have a more clear idea of where things stand by January.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Ja'Marr Chase is a blue-chip talent. Miami potentially has its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, but the pass catchers still need to prove themselves. DeVante Parker has shown continued growth but the others have been inconsistent. Chase is comparable to a shooter capable of creating his own shot.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The top portion of mock drafts will be pretty chalky each week because there are not many players that have distinguished themselves as top-tier talents. Sewell is one of those players. His selection may lead to Jonah Williams being moved inside or to right tackle, but feelings should not be spared when it comes to protecting Joe Burrow.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 7 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd Miami is trying out Solomon Kindley at offensive guard so this pick could be deemed unnecessary three months from now. My thought process is this: if a team intends to start a quarterback with a very significant injury in his past, the protection better be suitable. No corners should be cut.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Farley DB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Denver expected to have A.J. Bouye this season before injury got in the way. They have had to rely heavily upon Michael Ojemudia, and there have been growing pains on that side. Cornerback is certainly a position that could be addressed. Would they consider a replacement for Von Miller?

Round 1 - Pick 9 Marvin Wilson DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Derrick Brown has started to show improvement in recent weeks. I am confident that Jeff Okudah will turn out to be a great player, but it is hard to ignore Detroit's interest in Brown. Marvin Wilson could be that solution a year later.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Gregory Rousseau DL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st I have heard good things about Gregory Rousseau's training emphasis since opting out of the season so I feel confident that he will help his case. There is a lot to learn but the young man seems to be motivated to make that happen and Atlanta needs some pass rush help. The Falcons rank in the bottom half of the NFL in terms of sacks.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dillon Radunz T North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 299 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 11th Franchise quarterback: Check. Franchise left tackle: Check. Dillon Radunz gives the Chargers a reliable book end opposite Bryan Bulaga.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Kyle Pitts is playing his way into that rarified air of Vernon Davis, Eric Ebron, etc. Those cases don't always work out the best, but Pitts is different; at least that's what we are all telling ourselves.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Alex Leatherwood OL Alabama • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 10th Las Vegas probably needs two offensive tackles and as soon as they address that area, they will need to replace the interior offensive line. The Raiders need to be proactive now in an effort to create some long-term salary cap flexibility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trey Smith OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Does anyone else fondly remember the days of Steve Hutchinson paving interstates in Minneapolis? The Vikings need a road grader in this wide zone rushing attack, and Trey Smith is just the guy for the job.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 5th I believe Allen Robinson will return next season, but there are questions beyond him. For every game that makes us think Anthony Miller is a long-term piece, there is a game that makes us equally question it. Jaylen Waddle is fast, yes, but he is developing into the type of receiver that can be relied upon as well. If the quarterback position is not fixed, none of it will matter though.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Dylan Moses LB Alabama • Sr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd I could have given Philadelphia another wide receiver. No one would have batted an eye considering there is a new name that the casual fan has never heard of on the field every week. However, there are options into Day 2 and linebacker is also a need. They have no hope of enticing someone to take Alshon Jeffery's contract now that Bill O'Brien is unemployed so they will either bring him back or eat a lot of dead salary cap.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brevin Jordan TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kyle Pitts and Pat Freiermuth are the top two tight ends, correct? Not necessarily. Brevin Jordan is more of a move tight end that could provide a tantalizing wrinkle to the Arizona offense. The defense has some blind spots, but Arizona should take the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns would love to add a pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett. A wide receiver would be more enticing if their identity was not ground in the ... well, ground game. They are set at tight end and their offensive line appears to be fixed for the foreseeable future. Linebacker and safety could be an option if the right player is available.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jevon Holland S Oregon • Jr • 6'1" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st It is not a knock on Kenny Vaccaro. Tennessee could use a player that will be in its plans for the next decade. Jevon Holland is a great communicator and leader, and it would be fun to see him working on the back end with Kevin Byard.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Defense, defense, defense. The Cowboys have one of the worst units in football. It puts the Seahawks-Cowboys game in a bit of a different perspective. Dallas could go defensive tackle or linebacker because they have been unable to keep anyone healthy at either position. The secondary remains a need as well.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville could land a new member for its secondary or another wide receiver, but it would be easy to see those players being easily forgotten. They need an attitude and some pride up front. The addition of Christian Barmore would give that defensive line the jolt that it desperately needs.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th The Patriots just do not have anyone they can trust right now. Bill Belichick probably does not want to use another early selection on a wide receiver, but it must be done.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Patrick Surtain II DB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Guilty of a lack of creativity. Yes, I know I have given the 49ers a cornerback for about two years, but Richard Sherman's career has to begin a downward trajectory at some point. It is not a wish, but a reality. San Francisco can add a piece willing to absorb the wealth of information that Sherman brings to the table.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Quincy Roche DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th When looking at the players on the board, does Quincy Roche present an upgrade over Justin Houston or Ben Banogu? Yes, absolutely. The Colts' defense has looked really good in recent weeks, but it is not flawless. The upcoming game against Cleveland will be a barometer given that Indianapolis' schedule to this point hasn't looks imposing.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Shaun Wade CB Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Shaun Wade has been a slot cornerback in Columbus, but that is destined to change. He turns and runs so well up the boundary. His skills should translate seamlessly despite the doubt in his game that some possess.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Nick Bolton is not the chiseled granite that is Tremaine Edmunds but that is great, because he is the perfect compliment. Buffalo's defense becomes even more threatening. They could also look to address the interior offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd First and foremost, New Orleans must figure out what they are doing at the quarterback position. Once that is settled, they can diagnose a way to improve their team. Rondale Moore is a smaller, shifty receiver. Most immediately believe that means he is slight of frame and frail, but Moore is pound-for-pound one of the strongest players in college football. His explosion is born through hours of work in the weight room.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jackson Carman T Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 335 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 12th Tristan Wirfs is a stud and the unquestioned starter at right tackle for a decade-plus. I had my issues with his lack of balance and his tendency to overset in the pre-draft process but credit to Tampa Bay and Wirfs, himself, for committing to improvement. Carman gives the Bucs a bookend and locks down the edges of the offensive line for years.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Baron Browning LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th I am ready for Big Ten football to return because I really believe Baron Browning is going to turn some heads in 2020. It is easy to get overlooked in that talented Ohio State defense but the linebacker is free flowing and effective.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Chris Rumph II DE Duke • Jr • 6'4" / 235 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 5th Chris Rumph II is not the type of pass rusher with which Baltimore generally takes a chance, but Patrick Queen would not have been its prototype a decade ago either. They typically look for the Pernell McPhees or Za'Darius Smiths that have great size but just need a little polish. Rumph is a bit undersized but has all the pass rush talent in the world. A big reward awaits if they are able to cultivate that talent.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 31 Creed Humphrey OL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 8th New York spent a lot on the offensive line in free agency. The fact that they did that shows that it was a huge need and they were desperate to upgrade immediately. Everyone is seeing why they were so desperate. This year's group is actually better than last year's group, but it is clear to see it still needs a lot of work.