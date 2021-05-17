Round 1 - Pick 1 Sam Howell QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'1" / 225 lbs It seems like the Deshaun Watson era is coming to an end in Houston one way or another. If you believe that Houston is not going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall because they took a quarterback in the third round this year (Davis Mills), then this is probably not the pick for you.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 250 lbs Detroit has multiple first-round picks and it capitalizes on a premier player falling to them yet again, after Penei Sewell did so a few weeks back. Kayvon Thibodeaux is a clean upper-tier rusher, and that's more than what could be said of any edge rusher in the most recent class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Soph • 6'1" / 190 lbs General manager Joe Douglas knocked it out the park in the 2021 NFL Draft. It might have hastened the Jets rebuild a bit, but there is still significant work to be done. By adding a top-notch cornerback, the gap in talent between New York and other AFC teams is bridged a little more.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zion Nelson OL Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'5" / 312 lbs Zion Nelson is already a really good prospect, and I think the sky is the limit for him. His movement skills and physical profile are top of the line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Nick Broeker OL Ole Miss • Soph • 6'4" / 305 lbs Cincinnati fans are very stubborn about Jonah Williams being the future at left tackle and that is fine. I liked Williams a lot as a prospect, but move either Nick Broeker or Williams to right tackle and the franchise is set for awhile.

Round 1 - Pick 6 George Karlaftis DE Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 270 lbs Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are both scheduled to hit free agency so the window is open for a youthful infusion on Philadelphia's defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 7 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M • Soph • 6'4" / 290 lbs Dave Gettleman takes a big man to ensure the defensive line remains a strength. DeMarvin Leal is somewhat of a tweener, but his potential is immense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 193 lbs I love Garrett Wilson. He has a natural ability to get open. There is still a lot of uncertainty in Las Vegas' wide receiver room as they wait for players to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalen Wydermyer TE Texas A&M • Soph • 6'5" / 265 lbs One would assume the upcoming season is offensive coordinator Joe Brady's last in Carolina, as he's drawn head coaching interest. In his absence, the team adds another weapon to the offense, progressing the narrative that they will empower Sam Darnold to succeed.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Soph • 6'4" / 325 lbs The Brandon Scherff saga continues to unfold in Washington after he was franchise tagged in consecutive years. The addition of Kenyon Green either enhances that offensive line or serves as a replacement for Scherff.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 11 Noah Daniels CB TCU • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs With its second first-round pick, New York adds a cornerback. I just do not envision James Bradberry or Adoree' Jackson being a long-term solution at cornerback, so the implementation of Noah Daniels either gives them great depth for a year or allows them to shed some salary cap space.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Joseph Ngata WR Clemson • Soph • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The ceiling for Joseph Ngata is actually higher than it appears. He was limited last season, but the flashes on film suggest that he is going to break out with a larger target share.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma • Fr • 6'1" / 205 lbs I am not totally sold on Spencer Rattler, but it would be foolish to forge a headstrong opinion on any 2022 draft prospect right now. Pittsburgh should be in the market for a quarterback and Rattler could be in the mix.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Drake Jackson LB USC • Fr • 6'4" / 275 lbs Minnesota upgraded its offensive line but neglected the edge rusher position. The selection of Drake Jackson turns a question mark into a strength alongside a hopefully healthy Danielle Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs Arizona adds some youth at cornerback to compete with Byron Murphy. The Cardinals have a young roster but it is time for them to make their move now.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Tennessee signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason to replace Corey Davis but that may not be the end of the Titans' pursuit to build depth at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Will Mallory TE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 231 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Hunter Henry was lost to New England in the offseason and that created a need at the position. Will Mallory looks like the next Greg Olsen type to come out of Coral Gables.

Round 1 - Pick 18 George Pickens WR Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 200 lbs New England added bodies to the wide receiver position, but I still have serious doubts about how they addressed that unit. There is a good chance that the Patriots are fishing in the wide receiver waters in 2022 and George Pickens should be one of the best available.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 19 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Derion Kendrick is searching for a soft landing spot after being dismissed from the Clemson program. He is a really good talent and NFL teams tend to overlook prior transgressions.

Round 1 - Pick 20 DJ Dale DL Alabama • Soph • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK The makeover continues for Dallas' defense as D.J. Dale is brought in to be the heart of the front seven. The Cowboys would be compiling some solid talent on that side of the ball after adding Micah Parsons and Kelvin Joseph with their first two picks in 2021.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kaiir Elam DB Florida • Soph • 6'2" / 187 lbs Kaiir Elam stands out as a player with the ability to jump into the first-round conversation. New York doubles down on the position after taking Derek Stingley Jr. with its first pick.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kedon Slovis QB USC • Soph • 6'2" / 200 lbs Most would assume that New Orleans will be in the market for a quarterback after its salary cap situation stabilizes. I still have questions about Kedon Slovis but I think he has a shot to rise into the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Fr • 6'5" / 270 lbs I doubt that Eric Fisher is a long-term option for Indianapolis, seeing as he is 31 years old and signed just a one-year contract. Charles Cross could step in and be the answer.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Barring an Aaron Rodgers trade, which could be the expectation that led to Denver picking this late in the first round, there is a good chance that the Broncos will be in the market for a quarterback next offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Harris LB Alabama • Soph • 6'2" / 244 lbs Green Bay went cornerback in the first round this year and did not address its need at linebacker. Christian Harris could be the guy next year.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kingsley Enagbare DL South Carolina • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley are on one-year deals so Cleveland could be desperately searching for pass rush help next offseason opposite Myles Garrett.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Battle DB Alabama • Soph • 6'1" / 210 lbs Miami has a wealth of talent at the cornerback position, but safety is one area that could be improved. Jordan Battle is a player who could help them.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 28 Zach Harrison DE Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 255 lbs Zach Harrison has the talent to be taken in the first round but he hasn't had the production. It will be interesting to see if he can put it all together this season.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'2" / 299 lbs Calais Campbell is a free agent next offseason and the AFC North franchise could be in the market for defensive line help.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Ahmad Gardner looks like a potential early-round cornerback based on his technical skills. Does he have the speed to back it up though?

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Davis DT Clemson • Soph • 6'2" / 300 lbs Tyler Davis shows flashes of being a very good interior defender. He is one of several prospects who could put it all together in 2021.