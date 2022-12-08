The Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles are sitting on top-five draft picks as a result of two separate trades with the Rams and Saints, respectively. One of those teams is able to take a quarterback of the future, while the other nabs arguably the top defensive talent in the class.
The draft order below is now the official order based on team records and tiebreakers. There is not a No. 24 pick here, as that's the pick the Dolphins forfeited due to tampering violations.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs
Houston needs more than a quarterback; it needs a leader. Young leads by example. His pre-game preparation will give the offense a chance to make plays each possession.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs
Chicago's phone lines are lighting up with offers from around the league as teams look to snare one of the young quarterbacks in this draft class. Indianapolis and Carolina would be among the teams to watch. The Bears elect to stick and pick one of the best defensive talents in quite some time.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs
Regardless of how the season concludes for Seattle, it is hard to envision the franchise passing on a golden opportunity to take a long-term solution at quarterback only to allow a 32-year-old Geno Smith, who is amidst his first productive in nearly a decade, to continue playing. In an ideal world, Smith would re-sign on a short-term deal and Levis would be afforded the chance to grow at his own pace.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 4
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs
It would be fitting for the Matthew Stafford trade to come full circle with Detroit using a pick from the Rams to select its potential franchise quarterback.
From New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 5
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
New Orleans could be out of the No. 5 overall selection because it just had to give up two first-round picks to select a wide receiver and offensive tackle for a 4-9 team. The season has played out exactly the way many expected, and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has to be smiling ear to ear knowing they could be in a position to land a franchise cornerstone.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Myles Murphy DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs
It is difficult to envision Carolina staying put and not doing what is necessary to select a quarterback. With the perceived top-three options off the board, the Panthers move on to one of the top defensive talents.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs
Jacksonville has invested significant draft capital into the edge rusher position. It continues tossing picks at the frontline with the selection of a second Clemson defender in the top 10.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Skoronski has positional flexibility, so he could theoretically play any one of those starting positions for the Cardinals. He has played left tackle at Northwestern.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs
Richardson is very tough to project. His film is that of a quarterback prospect most often taken on Day 2 or later. However, no other quarterback has the physical and athletic profile that Richardson brings to the table. When all is said and done, it would not be a surprise if he worked his way into the top half of the first round with a strong pre-draft showing.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs
It would not be an ideal situation to take a linebacker in the top 10, but Atlanta just needs to stockpile talent. Simpson would give the Falcons difference-makers at all three levels of the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs
Rather than hammering the narrative that Green Bay needs a wide receiver, the team adds a different type of skill talent. Mayer is a reliable outlet for Aaron Rodgers as well as a blocking contributor.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Kelee Ringo CB
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Las Vegas has a very talented tandem of pass rushers, so it only makes sense that it would target a defensive back capable of capitalizing on turnovers created by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs
After taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston adds an athletically gifted pass rusher with a prototypical frame.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs
Pittsburgh has used first-round picks in consecutive years on running back Najee Harris and quarterback Kenny Pickett. Now, it needs some beef up front to protect those assets. Johnson has played the left tackle position well since making the transition from guard.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs
Detroit selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first of two first-round picks. Stroud was accustomed to having premium outlets in Columbus, so the Lions make him feel at home, adding Washington with wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
It looks as though Los Angeles is projected to be $15 million over the salary cap next season. If it needs to cut wide receiver Keenan Allen, then it could do so without sacrificing too much in that room.
Round 1 - Pick 17
USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs
New England has simply not had a wide receiver who instills fear in the opposition for quite some time. Addison has been a very productive player at both Pittsburgh and USC.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs
The return of Washington's formidable defense has been a positive development this season. But it could use more options at cornerback after William Jackson III walked. Porter is a player with good size and ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs
Tampa Bay may not be done with its incumbent options at guard, but Torrence would be the best option in the draft should the franchise not want to run it back next season.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
A year after selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe on Day 2, Seattle doubles down with Verse. The Seahawks need to create a rotation at the position, and they are off to a good start with two young players.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs
Tennessee gets longer at the cornerback position. The Titans have added some valuable contributors to that position in recent years but now find themselves in need of a 1A.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs
New York may need to upgrade both offensive tackle positions in the not-too-distant future, so it gets a jump start on the position with Jones. It has to eat general manager Joe Douglas alive having holes along that unit considering his past.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Cam Smith CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
New York's cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired following the departure of James Bradberry. The Giants need wide receiver help, but Smith is one of the best prospects available.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Brian Branch CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Branch is a player capable of fulfilling many roles within that Denver defense. It is more about bringing in a talented young player to be a part of that secondary's future with Patrick Surtain II.
Round 1 - Pick 26
TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
It would not surprise me if Johnston were the first wide receiver off the board or the fourth. In this scenario, Baltimore benefits by adding some size to the wide receiver room.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs
Illinois' defense has produced smart, ready-to-contribute NFL defensive backs lately. Witherspoon steps into the spotlight with Cincinnati but is more than capable of taking it on.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE
Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs
Outside of Micah Parsons, who are the young players on that Dallas defense to be excited about? There are a few who have played well in small sample sizes, but few that are cornerstone pieces. Anudike-Uzomah provides hope for the outlook of the pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Giving a running back to Kansas City is almost a cop out at this point, honestly. Robinson is probably going to go earlier than this point, but fans of teams in front of the Chiefs will complain that their team would never take a running back in the first round. Robinson is as well-rounded a running back as I can remember.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Josh Downs WR
North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs
Minnesota adds more speed and play-making ability to the offense. Downs is slight of frame but would be a great complimentary player to Justin Jefferson.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
I know Buffalo just used a second-round pick on a running back, but that was a reach in my eyes. The argument that is often made when projecting a running back to Buffalo is commonly "why would you want to take the ball out of Josh Allen's hands?" Gibbs catches the ball as well as any wide receiver, so that point is not valid in this scenario.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Dawand Jones OL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs
Philadelphia values the offensive line and having depth in the event of injuries. It selected Andre Dillard towards the end of Jason Peters' career. With few needs existing, the Eagles choose luxury.