Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston needs more than a quarterback; it needs a leader. Young leads by example. His pre-game preparation will give the offense a chance to make plays each possession.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago's phone lines are lighting up with offers from around the league as teams look to snare one of the young quarterbacks in this draft class. Indianapolis and Carolina would be among the teams to watch. The Bears elect to stick and pick one of the best defensive talents in quite some time.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 3rd Regardless of how the season concludes for Seattle, it is hard to envision the franchise passing on a golden opportunity to take a long-term solution at quarterback only to allow a 32-year-old Geno Smith, who is amidst his first productive in nearly a decade, to continue playing. In an ideal world, Smith would re-sign on a short-term deal and Levis would be afforded the chance to grow at his own pace.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 4 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd It would be fitting for the Matthew Stafford trade to come full circle with Detroit using a pick from the Rams to select its potential franchise quarterback.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st New Orleans could be out of the No. 5 overall selection because it just had to give up two first-round picks to select a wide receiver and offensive tackle for a 4-9 team. The season has played out exactly the way many expected, and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has to be smiling ear to ear knowing they could be in a position to land a franchise cornerstone.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th It is difficult to envision Carolina staying put and not doing what is necessary to select a quarterback. With the perceived top-three options off the board, the Panthers move on to one of the top defensive talents.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Jacksonville has invested significant draft capital into the edge rusher position. It continues tossing picks at the frontline with the selection of a second Clemson defender in the top 10.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski has positional flexibility, so he could theoretically play any one of those starting positions for the Cardinals. He has played left tackle at Northwestern.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th Richardson is very tough to project. His film is that of a quarterback prospect most often taken on Day 2 or later. However, no other quarterback has the physical and athletic profile that Richardson brings to the table. When all is said and done, it would not be a surprise if he worked his way into the top half of the first round with a strong pre-draft showing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 1st It would not be an ideal situation to take a linebacker in the top 10, but Atlanta just needs to stockpile talent. Simpson would give the Falcons difference-makers at all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Rather than hammering the narrative that Green Bay needs a wide receiver, the team adds a different type of skill talent. Mayer is a reliable outlet for Aaron Rodgers as well as a blocking contributor.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas has a very talented tandem of pass rushers, so it only makes sense that it would target a defensive back capable of capitalizing on turnovers created by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd After taking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall selection, Houston adds an athletically gifted pass rusher with a prototypical frame.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh has used first-round picks in consecutive years on running back Najee Harris and quarterback Kenny Pickett. Now, it needs some beef up front to protect those assets. Johnson has played the left tackle position well since making the transition from guard.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 3rd Detroit selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first of two first-round picks. Stroud was accustomed to having premium outlets in Columbus, so the Lions make him feel at home, adding Washington with wide receivers Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st It looks as though Los Angeles is projected to be $15 million over the salary cap next season. If it needs to cut wide receiver Keenan Allen, then it could do so without sacrificing too much in that room.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd New England has simply not had a wide receiver who instills fear in the opposition for quite some time. Addison has been a very productive player at both Pittsburgh and USC.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 198 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th The return of Washington's formidable defense has been a positive development this season. But it could use more options at cornerback after William Jackson III walked. Porter is a player with good size and ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 19 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Tampa Bay may not be done with its incumbent options at guard, but Torrence would be the best option in the draft should the franchise not want to run it back next season.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd A year after selecting edge rusher Boye Mafe on Day 2, Seattle doubles down with Verse. The Seahawks need to create a rotation at the position, and they are off to a good start with two young players.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 6th Tennessee gets longer at the cornerback position. The Titans have added some valuable contributors to that position in recent years but now find themselves in need of a 1A.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th New York may need to upgrade both offensive tackle positions in the not-too-distant future, so it gets a jump start on the position with Jones. It has to eat general manager Joe Douglas alive having holes along that unit considering his past.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd New York's cornerback room leaves a lot to be desired following the departure of James Bradberry. The Giants need wide receiver help, but Smith is one of the best prospects available.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Branch is a player capable of fulfilling many roles within that Denver defense. It is more about bringing in a talented young player to be a part of that secondary's future with Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd It would not surprise me if Johnston were the first wide receiver off the board or the fourth. In this scenario, Baltimore benefits by adding some size to the wide receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Devon Witherspoon DB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 1st Illinois' defense has produced smart, ready-to-contribute NFL defensive backs lately. Witherspoon steps into the spotlight with Cincinnati but is more than capable of taking it on.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State • Jr • 6'4" / 255 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 9th Outside of Micah Parsons, who are the young players on that Dallas defense to be excited about? There are a few who have played well in small sample sizes, but few that are cornerstone pieces. Anudike-Uzomah provides hope for the outlook of the pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Giving a running back to Kansas City is almost a cop out at this point, honestly. Robinson is probably going to go earlier than this point, but fans of teams in front of the Chiefs will complain that their team would never take a running back in the first round. Robinson is as well-rounded a running back as I can remember.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Josh Downs WR North Carolina • Jr • 5'10" / 175 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 5th Minnesota adds more speed and play-making ability to the offense. Downs is slight of frame but would be a great complimentary player to Justin Jefferson.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd I know Buffalo just used a second-round pick on a running back, but that was a reach in my eyes. The argument that is often made when projecting a running back to Buffalo is commonly "why would you want to take the ball out of Josh Allen's hands?" Gibbs catches the ball as well as any wide receiver, so that point is not valid in this scenario.