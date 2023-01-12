Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The Bears finished dead last in sack production this season. They need a difference-maker off the edge and Anderson certainly fills that void.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Houston finds a leader for its program in Young. Young is a diminutive signal-caller who has the ever important "it" factor. He willed Alabama to victories even when it was not living up to the standard.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The shortest path to the quarterback is from the interior defensive line. There are multiple ways to generate pressure and the Cardinals should be able to apply more over the ball with Carter next season.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Indianapolis is faced with a decision between C.J. Stroud and Levis. When you explore the physical skill sets that the Colts have started since general manager Chris Ballard has arrived, it has been more of the big pocket passers. Will a new head coach prefer a different style?

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Geno Smith may have earned a spot on the roster next season but it is still difficult to envision the Seahawks bypassing a chance to take a potential franchise quarterback only to extend a playoff window with a 32-year-old quarterback that has predominantly been a journeyman to this point in his career.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Myles Murphy DL Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Murphy is the best player on the board in my opinion and the gap between the next tier of talent is noticeable. Edge rusher may not be the franchise's biggest need but the roster does not exclude the position from consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Derek Carr era appears to be over in Las Vegas. Will the Raiders reach for a talent like Anthony Richardson at No. 7 overall? In this scenario, they choose to upgrade protection and build before plugging in the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Arnold Ebiketie is an intriguing young player who is still developing into a three-down player. Wilson gives them significant length and juice opposite him. Wilson is still a work in progress as well but there may not be another available player with a higher ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Carolina comes across as desperate to land a viable long-term quarterback option. Richardson has a very high ceiling but there are going to be some growing pains on the elevator ride up.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Positional value aside, Robinson is one of the most gifted talents in the entire draft class. Few blue-chip talents are left and Philadelphia plucks one off the board to replace Miles Sanders at the end of his contract.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee adds Johnston to the receiving room to pair with Treylon Burks. It seems as though Ryan Tannehill is trending toward being the starting quarterback again next season without a viable replacement on the horizon.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Bresee was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school. He has been through significant adversity in his life but those moments are there to overcome and grow. When looking for a player who has natural talent to nurture in the middle stage of the first round, Bresee is on the short list.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson and Alabama safety Brian Branch are a couple players who New York would probably love to have with this pick, but the Jets could be in a position to replace both starting offensive tackles this offseason. If they feel as though Max Mitchell is someone who can be relied upon at right tackle, then the door creaks open for the Jets to select one of those aforementioned defenders.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Trenton Simpson LB Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Bill Belichick adds a linebacker capable of playing sideline to sideline, in addition to clouding pass lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st Georgia tight end Darnell Washington has been a personal favorite in this spot for a few weeks. The Packers obviously have an affinity for Bulldogs after taking two in the first round a year ago. Addison would be a good complement to the vertical threat that is Christian Watson.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Washington plays a good mixture of man and zone coverage so Porter is a better option for its defense than some of the other options.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh's offensive line has shown improvement throughout this season but Johnson is a more sustainable option at left tackle to block for Najee Harris and protect Kenny Pickett.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit adds length along the boundary as the Lions build out a rotation on the back end with Jeff Okudah and Jerry Jacobs. The NFC North franchise plays the third-most man coverage in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Brian Branch CB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Tampa Bay drafts an extension of Nick Saban on the football field to get younger and cheaper in the secondary. Branch is a versatile, productive player who often finds himself around the football.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mayer gives Seattle more size and another outlet for C.J. Stroud.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Darnell Washington TE Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 270 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville adds another pass-catching outlet for Trevor Lawrence. Washington is also able to make an impact in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th New York adds an intelligent cornerback to play in Wink Martindale's system. The Giants have overachieved this season but they need more talent to take the next step.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Marcus Peters is scheduled to hit free agency after the season so Baltimore brings in a potential replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles adds speed in the form of Hyatt to stretch opposing defenses and open up the field for Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Some teams may view Ringo as a safety at the next level but he should test well in Indianapolis.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Smith gives Cincinnati some juice off the edge to pair with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Minnesota adds Smith-Njigba to pair with Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen finished top 50 in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, so there is plenty left in the tank, but Smith-Njigba gives the Vikings a big-time No. 3 who can develop into that secondary role when Thielen moves on.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Johnson joins a Denver secondary that already has Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons. The new Broncos head coach has a lot to work with on arrival.

Round 1 - Pick 30 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo adds to its offensive line to protect Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama • Jr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Kansas City adds another dynamic weapon on the offensive side of the ball. Gibbs is a fantastic pass catcher who will keep defenses on their toes.