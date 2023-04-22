From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Small or not, Bryce Young is simply a natural at QB, showcasing a feel for the game (and an on- and off-field maturity) far beyond his years. He's precisely the kind of program-building leader the Panthers should embrace as Frank Reich's signal-caller.

Round 1 - Pick 2 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd Would DeMeco Ryans welcome a premier defender here? Sure. But nothing is more important than having a franchise QB, and Stroud has an arm and pocket presence ready-made for the NFL. The fact they have another top-12 pick means they can afford to wait on "D."

Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st They might love to move back and secure additional picks while rebuilding under a new regime. But barring a blockbuster offer from, say, the Titans, they stand pat and ensure they get new coach Jonathan Gannon a blue-chip starter at a premium position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Few teams are as desperate for a QB, and while a more refined prospect would be ideal, Richardson's supersized athleticism warrants the big swing. His speed alone should give him a high floor, and he can theoretically sit behind Gardner Minshew while learning Shane Steichen's system.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Getting a true, long-term Russell Wilson successor would be nice, but Geno Smith can hold down the fort for at least another year. Carter, meanwhile, gives them a massive difference-maker on the other side of the ball, enabling the Seahawks to lean on their defensive front for the first time in a long time.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Taking their pick between the top corners makes sense, but after spending wisely in the secondary in free agency, they instead focus on getting Aidan Hutchinson an elite running mate. Wilson may need time to grow, but he's got all the tools to give Detroit yet another high-motor sack artist.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st How serious are they about drafting a QB of the future? Will Levis might be intriguing, but we tend to think Josh McDaniels is OK letting old pal Jimmy Garoppolo handle 2023, for better or worse, and tabling a longer-term investment, even if just to Day 2 of the draft. In the meantime, Gonzalez is the total physical package at corner, a position McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler should value from their time with the Patriots.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The first big surprise here, Van Ness may be a work in progress, but he's got the upside of a future game-wrecker, with the ability to play both end and tackle up front. The Falcons are perpetually in need of front-seven help, and this young man profiles as a perfect fit for new coordinator Ryan Nielson's hybrid 3-4 "D."

From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Bears would probably love to walk away with a top D-lineman here, but QB Justin Fields also needs more help in the trenches, particularly at tackle. Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is a possibility, but Johnson projects as more of an immediate and long-term left tackle.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 10 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Trade! Hungry to capitalize on a transitioning NFC South after Tom Brady's retirement, the Bucs strike a deal with the trade-happy Eagles and stop the slide of a dynamic but erratic QB prospect in Levis, whose cannon of an arm can instantly compete with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting job. They leap ahead of the Titans, of course, to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs Robbed of a chance to draft Levis or Richardson as Ryan Tannehill's successor, the Titans pivot to the trenches, where they said goodbye to both Nate Davis and Taylor Lewan this offseason. Skoronski could line up at either tackle or guard as Mike Vrabel doubles down on the run-first approach.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 12 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th With the top four QBs off the board, the Commanders move up anyway in the name of securing an alpha cover man for Ron Rivera's defense. They find a willing trade partner in the Texans, who've already secured their QB of the future at No. 2 and should have plenty of options to address their defense later in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th If you're gonna bring in Aaron Rodgers, you'd better make sure you're protecting him for a potential title run. Wright projects as an instant upgrade at right tackle, and he's also got the size to be Mekhi Becton insurance on the left side. Either way, you can't go wrong investing in the trenches, especially when the rest of your roster is basically filled out.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien could have their pick of the top WRs here, but with plenty set to be available in Round 2, they instead opt to replenish an always-feisty "D." As a stand-up rusher with dynamic movement ability, Smith feels like a prototypical chess piece for their front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st A receiver or pass rusher might be a smarter long-term investment, but Mayer is so well-rounded at TE, not only as a pass catcher but extra blocker, that Matt LaFleur might have a hard time passing him up while trying to reset the offense around Jordan Love and Aaron Jones.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 16 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd How about this for a dream scenario in Houston? After moving down via projected trade with the Commanders, the Texans still secure one of the consensus top three cornerbacks in Witherspoon, who plays with far more tenacity than he size would suggest. His instincts would surely appeal to new coach DeMeco Ryans.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd The Steelers didn't ignore their OL needs in free agency, but they could still use depth and competition at tackle as they look for Kenny Pickett to take a step forward. Jones is more of a raw bookend among his peers, but his sheer size and athleticism give him All-Pro left tackle potential.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 18 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd The Lions could be motivated to sell with two first-rounders at their disposal. Here, they find a taker in the Giants, who have taken multiple veteran flyers to improve Daniel Jones' supporting cast but could still use an additional WR. Smith-Njigba has injury concerns (a common thread for New York's offensive additions), but his smooth route-running would be a plus.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers Round 1 - Pick 19 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd When in doubt, bet on the Eagles to address the trenches. After losing Javon Hargrave in free agency, Philly looks for a smaller but high-octane interior rusher to pair with the developing Jordan Davis and aging Fletcher Cox, nabbing Cancey before other DT-needy clubs like the Chargers, Jaguars and Cowboys can do the same.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th After landing Jalen Carter at No. 5, Seattle might give strong consideration to taking Hendon Hooker as a future successor to Geno Smith. Instead, we have them postponing QB moves for the sake of further bolstering the D-line. Murphy's size and strength would make him a candidate to line up at both 3-4 DE and OLB under Pete Carroll.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 2nd Gerald Everett is a fine outlet for Justin Herbert, but Kincaid has drawn Zach Ertz comparisons as a next-level pass catcher at the position. That makes him an obvious target for the Chargers under new coordinator Kellen Moore, whose Cowboys relied heavily on Dalton Schultz in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore could stand to address CB right here, but even after adding Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens also need more weapons, especially if they're counting on Lamar Jackson to happily return. Flowers is on the smaller side, but his energy is contagious, and he could move all around the field for Todd Monken's attack.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks CB Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd No QB here?! We like the idea of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for Kirk Cousins' potential 2024 departure, but a trade for someone like Trey Lance offers more upside than, say, drafting Hendon Hooker at No. 23. In the meantime, we've got Minnesota addressing an overturned secondary with the well-built Banks.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Will McDonald IV EDGE Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 10th The Jaguars' D-line came alive during the team's wild card playoff win in 2022, but it could still use another edge presence. McDonald is built to come flying off the edge as a stand-up rusher, so he makes sense as a running mate for Josh Allen, freeing up Travon Walker to stay closer to the line.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 25 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding Tyree Wilson earlier gives them a bona fide pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Now how about beefing up the interior? Bresee has positional versatility and both the size and instincts to become another Dan Campbell favorite.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st It makes more sense for Dallas to prioritize the trenches, or an additional pass catcher for Dak Prescott. But are they really going to let Robinson, a total-package playmaker, pass them by after saying farewell to Ezekiel Elliott this offseason? Tony Pollard is capable of handling RB1 duties, but Jerry and Stephen Jones might not be able to turn down the opportunity to build an even more explosive offense.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 4th The Bills have explored big-name veterans in the receiver market, meaning they're still after a true complement to Stefon Diggs. Like other top WRs in this class, Addison lacks for size but has the smooth athleticism to work all levels of the field. He'd slot in as an instant No. 3 behind Gabriel Davis.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals Round 1 - Pick 28 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 5th Hold the phone, here comes Les Snead! After trying but failing to shop Matthew Stafford as part of their veteran purge, what if the Rams get a head start on their inevitable QB reset by moving up with the Bengals (and ahead of the Saints) to swipe Hooker, who could sit and learn behind Stafford -- and under Sean McVay -- in 2023? Los Angeles has an extra third-rounder this year they could offer to move back into Day 1.

From From San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 29 Mazi Smith DL Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 5th With Hooker off the board, the Saints don't have to worry about pretending they're interested in long-term plans. Instead, they double down on the defensive approach under Dennis Allen, adding the big-bodied Smith to fill in as a run-stuffing gap-plugger up front.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Howie Roseman doesn't tend to spend high picks at safety, but Branch hails from a proven program with the ability to split time between both slot corner and safety, much like the recently departed C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles don't have a clear short- or long-term answer at the back end of the secondary, but Branch can be one.