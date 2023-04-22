Who says only teams picking inside the top 10 are logical candidates to pursue top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft? Recent history tells us that at least one of the first-round QB picks will come after teams swap draft slots. It also tells us that just because teams have established veterans under center doesn't mean they won't entertain a big jump for a signal-caller on Day 1.
That's why, in this writer's first and only mock draft of the 2023 offseason, we've got multiple teams moving up to secure a QB of the future. And both of them, believe it or not, are only a few years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
Without further ado, a first-round projection featuring four trades and five different Day 1 QB selections:
From Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 1
Bryce Young QB
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 204 lbs
Small or not, Bryce Young is simply a natural at QB, showcasing a feel for the game (and an on- and off-field maturity) far beyond his years. He's precisely the kind of program-building leader the Panthers should embrace as Frank Reich's signal-caller.
Round 1 - Pick 2
C.J. Stroud QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Would DeMeco Ryans welcome a premier defender here? Sure. But nothing is more important than having a franchise QB, and Stroud has an arm and pocket presence ready-made for the NFL. The fact they have another top-12 pick means they can afford to wait on "D."
Round 1 - Pick 3
Will Anderson Jr. EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
They might love to move back and secure additional picks while rebuilding under a new regime. But barring a blockbuster offer from, say, the Titans, they stand pat and ensure they get new coach Jonathan Gannon a blue-chip starter at a premium position of need.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 244 lbs
Few teams are as desperate for a QB, and while a more refined prospect would be ideal, Richardson's supersized athleticism warrants the big swing. His speed alone should give him a high floor, and he can theoretically sit behind Gardner Minshew while learning Shane Steichen's system.
From Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalen Carter DL
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 314 lbs
Getting a true, long-term Russell Wilson successor would be nice, but Geno Smith can hold down the fort for at least another year. Carter, meanwhile, gives them a massive difference-maker on the other side of the ball, enabling the Seahawks to lean on their defensive front for the first time in a long time.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 6
Tyree Wilson EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 271 lbs
Taking their pick between the top corners makes sense, but after spending wisely in the secondary in free agency, they instead focus on getting Aidan Hutchinson an elite running mate. Wilson may need time to grow, but he's got all the tools to give Detroit yet another high-motor sack artist.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Oregon • Soph • 6'1" / 197 lbs
How serious are they about drafting a QB of the future? Will Levis might be intriguing, but we tend to think Josh McDaniels is OK letting old pal Jimmy Garoppolo handle 2023, for better or worse, and tabling a longer-term investment, even if just to Day 2 of the draft. In the meantime, Gonzalez is the total physical package at corner, a position McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler should value from their time with the Patriots.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Lukas Van Ness EDGE
Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 272 lbs
The first big surprise here, Van Ness may be a work in progress, but he's got the upside of a future game-wrecker, with the ability to play both end and tackle up front. The Falcons are perpetually in need of front-seven help, and this young man profiles as a perfect fit for new coordinator Ryan Nielson's hybrid 3-4 "D."
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 9
Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 313 lbs
The Bears would probably love to walk away with a top D-lineman here, but QB Justin Fields also needs more help in the trenches, particularly at tackle. Northwestern's Peter Skoronski is a possibility, but Johnson projects as more of an immediate and long-term left tackle.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 10
Will Levis QB
Kentucky • Sr • 6'4" / 229 lbs
Trade! Hungry to capitalize on a transitioning NFC South after Tom Brady's retirement, the Bucs strike a deal with the trade-happy Eagles and stop the slide of a dynamic but erratic QB prospect in Levis, whose cannon of an arm can instantly compete with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask for the starting job. They leap ahead of the Titans, of course, to do so.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 313 lbs
Robbed of a chance to draft Levis or Richardson as Ryan Tannehill's successor, the Titans pivot to the trenches, where they said goodbye to both Nate Davis and Taylor Lewan this offseason. Skoronski could line up at either tackle or guard as Mike Vrabel doubles down on the run-first approach.
Mock Trade from Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 12
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
With the top four QBs off the board, the Commanders move up anyway in the name of securing an alpha cover man for Ron Rivera's defense. They find a willing trade partner in the Texans, who've already secured their QB of the future at No. 2 and should have plenty of options to address their defense later in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tennessee • Sr • 6'5" / 333 lbs
If you're gonna bring in Aaron Rodgers, you'd better make sure you're protecting him for a potential title run. Wright projects as an instant upgrade at right tackle, and he's also got the size to be Mekhi Becton insurance on the left side. Either way, you can't go wrong investing in the trenches, especially when the rest of your roster is basically filled out.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nolan Smith EDGE
Georgia • Sr • 6'2" / 238 lbs
Bill Belichick and Bill O'Brien could have their pick of the top WRs here, but with plenty set to be available in Round 2, they instead opt to replenish an always-feisty "D." As a stand-up rusher with dynamic movement ability, Smith feels like a prototypical chess piece for their front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'5" / 249 lbs
A receiver or pass rusher might be a smarter long-term investment, but Mayer is so well-rounded at TE, not only as a pass catcher but extra blocker, that Matt LaFleur might have a hard time passing him up while trying to reset the offense around Jordan Love and Aaron Jones.
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 16
Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 181 lbs
How about this for a dream scenario in Houston? After moving down via projected trade with the Commanders, the Texans still secure one of the consensus top three cornerbacks in Witherspoon, who plays with far more tenacity than he size would suggest. His instincts would surely appeal to new coach DeMeco Ryans.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Soph • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Steelers didn't ignore their OL needs in free agency, but they could still use depth and competition at tackle as they look for Kenny Pickett to take a step forward. Jones is more of a raw bookend among his peers, but his sheer size and athleticism give him All-Pro left tackle potential.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 18
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 196 lbs
The Lions could be motivated to sell with two first-rounders at their disposal. Here, they find a taker in the Giants, who have taken multiple veteran flyers to improve Daniel Jones' supporting cast but could still use an additional WR. Smith-Njigba has injury concerns (a common thread for New York's offensive additions), but his smooth route-running would be a plus.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'1" / 281 lbs
When in doubt, bet on the Eagles to address the trenches. After losing Javon Hargrave in free agency, Philly looks for a smaller but high-octane interior rusher to pair with the developing Jordan Davis and aging Fletcher Cox, nabbing Cancey before other DT-needy clubs like the Chargers, Jaguars and Cowboys can do the same.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Myles Murphy EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'5" / 268 lbs
After landing Jalen Carter at No. 5, Seattle might give strong consideration to taking Hendon Hooker as a future successor to Geno Smith. Instead, we have them postponing QB moves for the sake of further bolstering the D-line. Murphy's size and strength would make him a candidate to line up at both 3-4 DE and OLB under Pete Carroll.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 246 lbs
Gerald Everett is a fine outlet for Justin Herbert, but Kincaid has drawn Zach Ertz comparisons as a next-level pass catcher at the position. That makes him an obvious target for the Chargers under new coordinator Kellen Moore, whose Cowboys relied heavily on Dalton Schultz in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Zay Flowers WR
Boston College • Sr • 5'9" / 182 lbs
Baltimore could stand to address CB right here, but even after adding Odell Beckham Jr., the Ravens also need more weapons, especially if they're counting on Lamar Jackson to happily return. Flowers is on the smaller side, but his energy is contagious, and he could move all around the field for Todd Monken's attack.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Deonte Banks CB
Maryland • Jr • 6'0" / 197 lbs
No QB here?! We like the idea of GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for Kirk Cousins' potential 2024 departure, but a trade for someone like Trey Lance offers more upside than, say, drafting Hendon Hooker at No. 23. In the meantime, we've got Minnesota addressing an overturned secondary with the well-built Banks.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Will McDonald IV EDGE
Iowa State • Sr • 6'4" / 239 lbs
The Jaguars' D-line came alive during the team's wild card playoff win in 2022, but it could still use another edge presence. McDonald is built to come flying off the edge as a stand-up rusher, so he makes sense as a running mate for Josh Allen, freeing up Travon Walker to stay closer to the line.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 25
Bryan Bresee DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'6" / 298 lbs
Adding Tyree Wilson earlier gives them a bona fide pass rusher to pair with Aidan Hutchinson. Now how about beefing up the interior? Bresee has positional versatility and both the size and instincts to become another Dan Campbell favorite.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 215 lbs
It makes more sense for Dallas to prioritize the trenches, or an additional pass catcher for Dak Prescott. But are they really going to let Robinson, a total-package playmaker, pass them by after saying farewell to Ezekiel Elliott this offseason? Tony Pollard is capable of handling RB1 duties, but Jerry and Stephen Jones might not be able to turn down the opportunity to build an even more explosive offense.
Round 1 - Pick 27
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 173 lbs
The Bills have explored big-name veterans in the receiver market, meaning they're still after a true complement to Stefon Diggs. Like other top WRs in this class, Addison lacks for size but has the smooth athleticism to work all levels of the field. He'd slot in as an instant No. 3 behind Gabriel Davis.
Mock Trade from Cincinnati Bengals
Round 1 - Pick 28
Tennessee • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs
Hold the phone, here comes Les Snead! After trying but failing to shop Matthew Stafford as part of their veteran purge, what if the Rams get a head start on their inevitable QB reset by moving up with the Bengals (and ahead of the Saints) to swipe Hooker, who could sit and learn behind Stafford -- and under Sean McVay -- in 2023? Los Angeles has an extra third-rounder this year they could offer to move back into Day 1.
From San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mazi Smith DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'3" / 323 lbs
With Hooker off the board, the Saints don't have to worry about pretending they're interested in long-term plans. Instead, they double down on the defensive approach under Dennis Allen, adding the big-bodied Smith to fill in as a run-stuffing gap-plugger up front.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Howie Roseman doesn't tend to spend high picks at safety, but Branch hails from a proven program with the ability to split time between both slot corner and safety, much like the recently departed C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles don't have a clear short- or long-term answer at the back end of the secondary, but Branch can be one.
Round 1 - Pick 31
TCU • Jr • 6'3" / 208 lbs
Just keep giving Patrick Mahomes weapons. That should be the philosophy in Kansas City, especially after JuJu Smith-Schuster departed via free agency. An edge rusher is also a possibility here, but Johnston, who some consider to be the top WR of the class, brings a tantalizing blend of size and downfield speed.